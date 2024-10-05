South Korean filmmaking has gained international acclaim in recent years, with projects like Parasite and Squid Game finding success all around the globe. In truth, the country's cinema has been creative and interesting for decades. While the best South Korean films tend to be dark or violent, leaning toward action and sci-fi, the country has also produced a number of terrific comedies. They run the gamut from satire to rom-coms, heartfelt comedy-dramas to laugh-out-laud social commentary.

Humor doesn't always translate well between languages, but the following movies do a good job of it, remaining accessible to international viewers. Whether it's a story about an aging grandmother who magically becomes young again or a conman pretending to be a superhero, these films bring a fresh perspective to the comedy genre. With this in mind, here are ten of the best South Korean comedy movies, ranked.

10 'Scandal Makers' (2008)

Directed by Kang Hyeong-cheol

Close

Scandal Makers follows Nam Hyeon-soo (Cha Tae-hyun), a former teen idol turned popular radio DJ whose life is turned upside down when a young woman (Park Bo-young) shows up at his doorstep claiming to be his daughter, along with her son, his grandson (Wang Seok-hyeon). Hyeon-soo is forced to navigate the challenges of sudden fatherhood while trying to keep the scandal a secret from the public. As he adjusts to his unexpected role as a grandfather, comic situations arise, especially as he tries to

The film is a delightful mix of humor and heart, as Hyeon-soo's interactions with his daughter and grandson reveal his softer side. Plus, much of the comedy stems from his attempts to balance his public image with his newfound responsibilities. It's one of the better executions of the "reformed playboy turned reluctant parent" trope, anchored by a cool, charming lead performance from Cha. It all builds up to a lively musical finale.

Watch on Kanopy

9 'A Man Who Was Superman' (2008)

Directed by Jeong Yoon-cheol

Close

A Man Who Was Superman tells the story of a cynical documentary filmmaker named Song Soo-jung (Jun Ji-hyun), who encounters Lee Hyun-suk (Hwang Jung-min), a man claiming to be Superman. This Superman doesn’t have superpowers but insists on helping people in his own unique, sometimes comical ways. As Soo-jung films his antics, she learns that the man’s delusion of being Superman stems from a traumatic past, and what starts as a mockumentary slowly transforms into a touching story of hope and healing.

The movie mixes in elements of magical realism, alternating between goofy and poignant. Although it begins lighthearted, it gets more thoughtful and profound as it rolls along, becoming a commentary on modern South Korean society. Some of the third-act scenes get surprisingly emotional, too, with Hwang doing most of the heavy lifting. The film is also solidly written, with memorable lines like "Strength doesn't open big iron doors, but a small key."

Watch on Apple TV+

8 'Miss Granny' (2014)

Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk

Image via CJ Entertainment

Miss Granny centers on Oh Mal-soon (Shim Eun-kyung), a 74-year-old woman who magically finds herself transformed into her 20-year-old self after visiting a mysterious photo studio. Now young again and adopting the name Oh Doo-ri, she decides to enjoy the life she never got to fully live, including pursuing her dream of becoming a singer. But as she navigates her new life, she must keep her identity a secret while rekindling her relationship with her family in unexpected ways.

Miss Granny combines comedy with a touching exploration of aging, family, and second chances. Like A Man Who Was Superman, it starts out silly but gets somber and deep. The quirky clever premise and heartwarming narrative struck a chord with audiences, becoming a box office hit in South Korea (it grossed an impressive $58m against a budget of just $3.2m). It has since been the basis for several international remakes, with an American one currently in development.