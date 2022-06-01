South Korean executives definitely did not anticipate its radical success with worldwide audiences when they produced the drama about a group of contestants participating in games with deadly stakes — Squid Game.

Thanks to globalization and the ever-dynamic Internet, South Korean dramas have been getting increased attention from not only Tinseltown. K-dramas are steadily more prevalent in every corner of the world for their perfect balance between originality and the ability to strike an emotional connection with viewers. Yet, many of them deserve the same amount of attention Squid Game received for their captivating stories. If not, more.

'The Light In Your Eyes' (2019)

Where to stream: Netflix, Disney+, Viu

Received praises from both critics and audiences for its innovative but touching storytelling about time-traveling, The Light In Your Eyes is not mentioned enough when it comes to discussions related to the best K-dramas of all time.

The drama follows 26-year-old Kim Hye-Ja, who discovers a mysterious watch that allows her to manipulate time, but with a hefty price. Unable to cope with her father's death from a car accident, Hye-Ja abuses her newfound power to rewind time until she accidentally becomes a 70-year-old lady overnight. Struggling with her new identity, Hye-Ja goes on a journey of self-discovery as she deals with family issues and unfulfilled promises.

Kill It! (2019)

Where to stream: Rakuten Viki, Dramacool

Kim Soo-hyun is an elite assassin with impeccable skills and complete anonymity. Protected by his altruistic facade as a veterinarian, he is sought after by criminal gangs and organizations worldwide who seek his lethal dexterity. On the other hand, Do Hyun-Jin is an excellent but conceited detective whose cold-hearted exterior hides her empathy towards victims and the painful past of losing her lover.

Soo-Hyun and Hyun-jin engage in a cat-and-mouse game but discover clues that insinuate that the two share more things in common than meets the eye.

Prison Playbook (2017)

Where to stream: Netflix, Dramacool

Saving his sister from an assailant, Squid Game's Park Hae-soo plays Kim Je-hyuk, a star baseball pitcher convicted of assault and received a one-year prison sentence. With his debut right around the corner, Kim has to adapt to his new world of iron bars and eccentric prison mates.

Despite excelling in baseball, Kim's air-headed personality constantly requires assistance from his best friend/prison guard Lee Jun-ho. From kleptomaniacs to drug junkies, Kim eventually finds the good in the supposedly "evil" prisoners, each with their own perils and unique outlook on life in this Netflix K-drama.

Work Later, Drink Now (2022)

Where to stream: Viu, Dramacool

What happens when a broadcasting writer, a yoga instructor, and an origami Youtuber walk into a bar? You get Work Later, Drink Now.

"Compared to words, true friends believe in drinking a toast." Work Later, Drink Now is definitely the go-to show if you're interested in South Korea's alcohol binge-drinking culture and seek a light-hearted drama about empowering female friendships. Albeit light-hearted for most of the running time, the show is not afraid to delve into serious issues such as teenage suicides and the side effects of chain drinking.

'Welcome to Waikiki' (2018)

Where to stream: Netflix, Apple TV +, Rakuten Viki

Welcome to Waikiki centers around three young men who aspire to make it big in the film industry. They manage a guest house named "Waikiki" in Itaewon as a means of gathering money for their upcoming film production.

Facing strange situations ranging from bankruptcy to unexpected babies, the tenacious trio are doing everything they can to finance their film and doing anything but profitable to keep Waikiki afloat.

'Chicago Typewriter' (2017)

Where to stream: Viki, Dramacool

Han Se-joo is a best-selling author who is dealing with writer's block. Yu Jin-oh is a talented ghost-writer who occasionally helps Se-joo with his writing. Jeon Seol is a woman with varied expertise and happens to be an anti-fan of Se-joo.

The trio is not only linked to each other based on their current complex relationships but their previous lives as resistance fighters in the 1930s Japanese occupation of Korea. Will discovering the truth of their identities before reincarnation change their ongoing dynamics for the better or for worse?

'Navillera' (2021)

Where to stream: Netflix, Dramacool

Navillera, which roughly translates to "like a butterfly," follows a 70-year-old retired mailman Shim Deok-chul who finally pursues his love for ballet dancing after seeing Swan Lake at a young age. Undeterred by his family's objections and societal standards, Shim enrolls in a local dance academy and becomes a student of the talented but struggling dancer Lee-Chae-Rok.

The heart-warming series urges viewers to chase their dreams while they can and that life's too short for regrets and self-condemnations.

We Are Peaceful Brothers (2017)

Where to stream: Dramacool

A webtoon adaptation of the same title, We Are Peaceful Brothers is essentially about...brothers. Older brother Lee Yoon is a designer, while the younger brother Lee Sang is still a student. The show comprises a series of shorts depicting the love-hate relationship between the two brothers, who manage to live together despite having vastly different personalities.

Each episode is roughly 5 minutes, so the show's great for anyone who's incredibly busy with their lives but still wants something short and lighthearted to kill time.

'The Tale of Nokdu' (2019)

Where to stream: Rakuten Viki, Dramacool

In order to find out the culprit responsible for attacking his family, Jeon Nok-du disguises himself as a woman and enters a mysterious village inundated with widows. During his time there, he meets Dong Dong-ju, a hot-tempered woman who also seeks revenge for her family and refuses to become a gisaeng, where women from enslaved or outcast families are trained to be courtesans.

Set in the Joseon period, The Tale of Nokdu offers a refreshing take on the cross-dressing archetype while showcasing one of K-dramas' best on-screen couples with great chemistry.

'My Mister' (2018)

Where to stream: Netflix, Rakuten Viki, Dramacool

An unlikely friendship is formed between a middle-aged supervisor and his younger colleague, both grappling with the unbearable weight of their respective miserable lives.

The supervisor is named Dong-hun, a man who recently discovered that his wife is having an affair with the senior executive of his company. At the same time, his colleague Ji-an is in severe debt and constantly harassed by loan sharks who subject her to intense beatings. Their fateful encounter begins when a stack of gift certificates worth 50 million won has gone missing.

