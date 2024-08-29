One of the most exciting aspects of horror cinema is just how varied the genre’s output is on an international scale. In particular, South Korea is a country that consistently produces some of the most exciting and diverse horror films around. Recent examples like Train to Busan and #Alive prove that the country excels at delivering everything from monster movies, supernatural chillers and gritty serial killer films.

Unsurprisingly, K-horror is very popular among genre fans. However, to many mainstream Western audiences, delving into the canon of international horror can appear relatively unapproachable. This can lead to many Korean horror films being unfairly overshadowed by English-language cinema. For those looking to expand their horizons and experience new and chilling efforts from one of cinema's most consistent exporters, these excellent Korean horror films have been overlooked and underappreciated by Western audiences yet are just as deserving of praise.

10 'Monstrum' (2018)

Directed by Huh Jong-ho

Image via Lotte Entertainment

Monstrum is a 2018 period monster horror film directed by Huh Jong-ho. Set in the 1500s, during a time of intense political unrest, the film follows a general (Kim Myung-min) and his family as they are tasked with investigating the validity of a folkloric monster called Monstrum. Contending with both political scheming and the devastation of many villages, the family is placed right in the midst of danger as the only people who can save the day.

A highly underrated kaiju film, Monstrum is an underappreciated effort that deserves more attention from critics and audiences.

The film is visually stunning, containing gorgeous historical costumes and vivid colors. Elevated by its dynamic camerawork, Monstrum features thrilling fight choreography and enough gruesome injury detail to satisfy gore-hound horror fans. A highly underrated kaiju film, Monstrum is an underappreciated effort that deserves more attention from critics and audiences. The plot is slightly predictable, but it makes up for it with a chilling and eerie tone that remains consistent throughout, resulting in a highly entertaining South Korean horror film.

Watch on Shudder

9 'The 8th Night' (2021)

Directed by Kim Tae-hyoung

Close

Written and directed by Kim Tae-hyoung, The 8th Night is a 2021 supernatural horror mystery movie. It centers on the emergence of an ancient demon into present-day Gwangju, possessing people and causing a string of grisly murders that leave the deceased appearing withered like mummified remains. Two men venture to stop the demon: the optimistic novice monk Cheong-seok (Nam Da-reum) and the stern Seon-hwa (Lee Sung-min), a jaded former monk.

The 8th Night is unique due to being a rare supernatural horror from a Buddhist perspective, incorporating a compelling mythological angle into its storytelling and subverting the traditional formula. The 8th Night contains some thoroughly creepy imagery, in particular making use of haunting ghostly eyeballs, and features a great performance from Park Se-hyun as a possessed schoolgirl. Ambitious and maintaining an unsettling atmosphere throughout, The 8th Night is an underrated Korean horror film.

Watch on Netflix

8 '#Alive' (2020)

Directed by Cho Il-hyung

Image via Netflix

#Alive is a 2020 zombie horror film written and directed by Cho Il-hyung. The film follows Joon-woo (Yoo Ah-in), a young man left alone in his apartment during a zombie virus outbreak with nothing but his technology for companionship. All alone until he meets fellow survivor Yoo-bin (Park Shin-hye), Joon-woo has to contend with isolation, societal collapse, and the constant danger outside his door.

The film features thrilling zombie action sequences with fast pacing and brutal violence. As implied by its title, the film takes the unique angle of following a zombie apocalypse through the lens of how it would affect social media activity and how technology could be used both to the advantage and detriment of survivors. Underrated compared to its Korean zombie horror contemporary Train to Busan, #Alive is an exciting and beautifully shot horror film with resonant themes about human connection.

#Alive Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 8, 2020 Cast Yoo Ah-in , Park Shin-Hye , Jeon Bae-soo , Hyun-Wook Lee Runtime 98 minutes

7 'Sleep' (2023)

Directed by Jason Yu

Image via Lotte Entertainment

Sleep is a 2023 black comedy psychological horror film written and directed by Jason Yu. The film follows Soo-jin (Jung Yu-mi) and Hyun-su (Lee Sun-kyun), a married couple whose domestic life becomes nightmarish when Hyun-su begins talking and walking in his sleep. Although initially mild, his behavior escalates to a dangerous degree that puts the couple and their new baby in peril, driving Soo-jin to desperate measures.

Intelligent, tense and immaculately directed, Sleep is an excellent and underrated Korean horror film.

The film is a slow-burn chiller with some truly shocking and horrifying moments, made all the more impactful by its likable characters. Both Jung Yu-mi and the late great Lee Sun-kyun are excellent in their roles, sharing a fantastic chemistry that makes the audience believe in and root for their relationship. Like the best horror movies, it explores deeply humane issues through a horror perspective, thus making the dread feel more real. Intelligent, tense and immaculately directed, Sleep is an excellent and underrated Korean horror film.

Sleep is currently not available to stream or purchase in the US and Canada.

6 'Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum' (2018)

Directed by Jung Bum-shik

Image via Showbox

Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum is a 2018 found-footed supernatural horror film directed by Jung Bum-shik and co-written by Jung and Park Sang-min. The film follows a team of internet personalities as they attempt to gain attention by filming a livestream in the notorious abandoned Gonjiam psychiatric hospital. Desperate for fame, the group's leader, Ha-joon (Wi Ha-joon), prioritizes views above the safety of his colleagues, leading to horrifying results.

Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum is thoroughly terrifying and makes great use of its GoPro and handheld cameras, placing the audience directly in the shoes of the characters.

One of the best films the international found footage canon has to offer, Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum is thoroughly terrifying and makes great use of its GoPro and handheld cameras, placing the audience directly in the shoes of the characters. Its location is highly memorable, and its found-footage approach facilitates numerous heart-racing scares. Lesser known in the English-speaking world than other supernatural horror films, Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum is a wonderfully scary Korean horror film.

Watch on Amazon

5 The Host' (2006)

Directed by Bong Joon-ho

Image via Showbox

Directed and co-written by acclaimed filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, The Host is a 2006 monster horror film. Inspired by real-world ecological destruction, the film centers on a bizarre mutated creature emerging from the Han River and wreaking havoc on civilians. In particular, the creature kidnaps a teenage girl named Hyun-seo (Go Ah-sung), leaving her fighting for survival while her father Gang-du (Song Kang-ho) aims to rescue her.

The Host features Bong Joon-ho's trademark dark humor and political commentary, giving it an entertaining and intelligent edge. The film's most notable element is its creature design, terrifying and visually striking, brought to life by effects that hold up surprisingly well for its era. The film was immensely popular in its native country and earned international critical acclaim but has been unfairly overshadowed in the West by American monster films and the director's later work, such as Parasite.

The Host (2006) Release Date July 27, 2006 Cast Song Kang-ho , Byun Hee-bong , Park Hae-il , Bae Doona , Go Ah-sung Runtime 119 Minutes Writers Bong Joon-ho , Ha Joon-won , Baek Chul-hyun

Watch on Hoopla

4 'The Call' (2020)

Directed by Lee Chung-hyun

Image via Netflix

The Call is a 2020 psychological sci-fi horror film directed by Lee Chung-hyun and adapted from the 2011 film The Caller. The film follows Seo-yeon (Park Shin-hye), a woman who begins receiving phone calls from the past from a woman named Young-sook (Jeon Jong-seo). While the two initially begin a friendship and mutually try to improve one another’s lives, the situation eventually turns adversarial and sinister, leaving Seo-yeon in grave danger.

The film’s blend of sci-fi and psychological horror is masterful, with its central premise being highly intriguing and constantly leaving audiences wondering what they would do in Seo-yeon’s position. Both lead actresses give brilliant performances, and the film contains some excellent scenes of tension-building and dread. Despite receiving universal critical acclaim, The Call doesn't have the recognition it deserves from audiences, cementing it as an underrated Korean horror film.

The Call (2020) Release Date November 27, 2020 Cast Park Shin-Hye , Jeon Jong-seo , Kim Sung-ryung , Lee El , Park Ho-san , Moon Chang-gil , Lee Dong-hwi , Oh Jung-se Runtime 112 Minutes Writers Sergio Casci , Chung-Hyun Lee

Watch on Netflix

3 'The Wailing' (2016)

Directed by Na Hong-jin

Image via 20th Century Studios

The Wailing is a 2016 supernatural folk horror film written and directed by Na Hong-jin. The film follows a police officer, Jong-goo (Kwak Do-won), as he investigates a mysterious trend of brutal murders in his small village. After a confrontation with a key suspect (Jun Kunimura), Jong-goo's daughter Hyo-jin (Kim Hwan-hee) begins to behave erratically, leading to the suspicion that the crimes may be the result of a supernatural curse.

One of the bleakest horror movies, The Wailing takes a sharp plunge into melancholy around the halfway point and never eases up until its devastating conclusion. Its seamless blend of conventional police procedural tropes with more esoteric folklore themes, as well as its strong acting from all major players, elevate it beyond what is typical of supernatural horror. Considered by many fans to be one of the best horror films of the 2010s, The Wailing is an undervalued but masterful South Korean horror movie that's sure to satisfy horror fans.

The Wailing Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date May 12, 2016 Cast Kwak Do-won , Hwang Jung-min , Jun Kunimura Runtime 156 minutes Writers Na Hong-jin

2 'Thirst' (2009)

Directed by Park Chan-wook

Image via Focus Features

Thirst is a 2009 South Korean vampire horror romance written and directed by Park Chan-wook and inspired by the 1867 novel Thérèse Raquin. The film follows Sang-hyun (Song Kang-ho), a kind and devoted priest who, after being involved in an experimental medical trial, becomes a vampire with lustful and dangerous desires. When he falls in love with Tae-ju (Kim Ok-bin), a woman with an ill husband (Shin Ha-kyun), Sang-hyun's life becomes increasingly risky and complicated.

The film is an intriguing and unique take on the vampire subgenre, portraying the condition as a medical rather than a supernatural affliction. Vampirism is used in the film as the catalyst for Sang-hyun's moral corruption, going from a perfectly selfless priest to a creature that, due to needing blood to live, is by his very nature selfish. Romantic, gruesome and immaculately acted, Thirst is a Korean horror masterpiece.

Thirst Release Date April 30, 2009 Cast Kang-ho Song , Ok-bin Kim , Hae-sook Kim , Ha-kyun Shin , In-hwan Park , Dal-su Oh Runtime 134 Minutes Writers Seo-Gyeong Jeong , Chan-wook Park , Émile Zola

Rent on Amazon

1 'A Tale of Two Sisters' (2003)

Directed by Kim Jee-woon

Image via Cineclick Asia/Big Blue Film



A Tale of Two Sisters is a 2003 psychological horror film written and directed by Kim Jee-woon. The film centers on a troubled family comprised of father Moo-hyun (Kim Kap-soo), teenage daughters Su-mi (Im Soo-jung) and Su-yeon (Moon Geun-young), and stepmother Eun-joo (Yum Jung-ah). When Su-mi returns from a psychiatric hospital, she and Eun-joo engage in an antagonistic dynamic while their house shows signs of supernatural activity, culminating in devastating events.

Notable for its shocking climactic reveal, A Tale of Two Sisters is psychologically compelling and intelligently written. The two sisters are rich and engaging characters, and both actresses give strong performances in the roles, creating a strong sense of vulnerability. Unsettling and mysterious, with one particularly frightening scene, the film was unfortunately overshadowed in the English-speaking world by its inferior US remake despite being one of the best international horror films.

A Tale of Two Sisters Release Date June 13, 2003 Cast Kap-su Kim , Jung-ah Yum , Su-jeong Lim , Geun-Young Moon , Woo Ki-Hong , Dae-yeon Lee Runtime 110 minutes Writers Jee-woon Kim

Watch on AMC+

NEXT: 17 Disturbing South Korean Films That Will Give You Nightmares