South Korean film is often synonymous with intense thrillers and disturbing horrors, but their cinema, of course, has a lot more than just films that will spook you out. Some of the best and most renowned directors hail from South Korea, including Kim Ki-duk, Park Chan-wook, and Bong Joon-ho, to name a few. These are globally loved filmmakers with accolades that helped put South Korean cinema on the map, regardless of the genre.

Whether you're in the mood for some of their notoriously famous classics, cult films, or deep cuts that primarily South Korean viewers know, the list has them. These are the South Korean movies that you must watch at least once, not only for their influence or notoriety but for the stories, too. The creativity and inspiration are unique in South Korean filmmakers, influencing world cinema and cementing their home country as a true power in the seventh art.

10 'Attack the Gas Station' (1999)

Directed by Kim Sang-jin