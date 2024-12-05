Thrilling movies can belong to any genre, but they all have one thing in common: pulse-raising sequences and action that keep viewers at the edge of their seats. In South Korean cinema, the biggest blockbusters are usually action thrillers; so many of them are also internationally acclaimed features that often make their way on 'best of' lists. Some honorable mentions include Bong Joon-ho's sci-fi marvel The Host and the beloved action comedy Veteran.

What separates South Korean thrillers and action movies from the rest, especially Hollywood movies, is the intention behind the story. Very often, tension and action are juxtaposed with emotional scenes and character studies that drive the plot further. Sure, this can result in movies with longer runtimes, but they tend to have deeper stories that don't display just gratuitous violence and cheap thrills at their core. Fans of South Korean movies can add these exciting features to their watchlists.

10 'The Villainess' (2017)

Directed by Jung Byung-gil

The Villainess received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival and has enjoyed great attention and praise since it was released. It's a unique blend of action and thriller, with action sequences shot from the first-person perspective, adding a layer of immersive action cinema that's rarely seen. It's an intensely thrilling movie about a woman seeking revenge and is a great example of a strong female lead that could go head-to-head with the likes of Lara Croft.

The Villainess follows Sook-hee (Kim Ok-bin), a highly skilled assassin on the run. When she's recruited by the Korean national intelligence agency, her identity is changed, and she becomes an official recruit. Sook-hee's past intertwines with her present, unveiling her origin story and the reason she became an assassin. Many of the action scenes were also filmed in consecutive shots, making the action feel non-stop. According to director Jung Byung-gil, the movie was inspired by Luc Besson's La Femme Nikita.

9 'Midnight Runners' (2017)

Directed by Kim Joo-hwan

When Midnight Runners came out in 2017, it was a smash hit for two reasons: its leading co-stars Park Seo-joon and Kang Ha-neul. These two actors were often the leading men in K-dramas during the 2010s, so seeing them together was already a selling deal for so many South Korean viewers. However, Midnight Runners is more than just great eye candy action - it's a suspenseful story about two police trainees racing to save a kidnapped woman.

Ki-joon and Hee-yeol are two best friends who enlist in the Police Academy at the same time. They have a jokester relationship but harbor mutual trust that helps them work together easily. When they're out of the academy one evening, they witness a kidnapping of a woman; this motivates them to save her as fast as possible, racing against time. From a comedy to a tense thriller, Midnight Runners may be a typical representative of South Korean action flicks, but it's a step higher than most, as the storyline is tight, and the performances are superb. These are some of Park Seo-joon and Kang Ha-neul's best roles to date.

8 'Tunnel' (2016)

Directed by Kim Seong-hun

Tunnel isn't action-packed, but it's a thrilling movie that many South Koreans thought to be a criticism of their country's government. While director Kim Seong-hun didn't intend it that way, it seems he was OK with the takeaway. The story is about a car dealer, Jung-su (Ha Jung-woo), rushing to get home and taking a recently constructed tunnel as a shortcut. While Jung-su is driving through, the tunnel begins collapsing, trapping him and a couple of other cars.

This story emphasises survival and collaboration but is also a reflection on numerous social issues that South Korea faced at the time (and potentially still faces). Ha Jung-woo is one of South Korea's best action stars and is often the lead in blockbusters. Here, he's joined by Bae Doona (Kingdom, Rebel Moon) as one of the other trapped survivors in the tunnel. For a big part of the movie, though, Jung-su is alone and forced to rethink his every move in order to get out. This is an intense and thrilling drama, though mellow in terms of action.

7 'A Hard Day' (2014)

Directed by Kim Seong-hun

Another feature by Kim Seong-hun, this time a noir thriller full of unpredictable events that take place during one day in the life of a corrupt detective. The late legend of South Korean cinema, Lee Sun-kyun, leads A Hard Day, which became a box office hit seemingly through word of mouth (the best sort of marketing). Since it premiered at the same time as other, bigger movies, its first week wasn't promising. But, unexpectedly, much like the movie's premise, one event triggered an avalanche of others, or, better said, people started recommending this smash hit to everyone they knew, which led to increased theater visits.

A Hard Day follows detective Ko (Lee Sun-kyun), who, while returning from his mother's funeral to his office, drives intoxicated and hits a homeless man. But, instead of reporting it, he decides to hide the body in his car. This triggers a string of unexpected, intense events that hold detective Ko on the edge the entire time. The movie combines humor with tense, almost-there moments and wild action scenes, with the result being a fun feature that stays with the viewers for a long time.

6 'The Yellow Sea' (2010)

Directed by Na Hong-jin

The master of tension, Na Hong-jin (The Wailing), has an incredible directorial career. His sophomore feature, The Yellow Sea, carefully follows the intensity of his debut film The Chaser; he achieved this with the help of the same two actors, Ha Jung-woo and Kim Yoon-seok. The Yellow Sea is an intense mix of crime, thriller, and dark comedy; its slightly inflated runtime may deter some viewers, but make no mistake—its 157 minutes continuously promise tension and an entertaining character study.

The protagonist, Gu-nam (Ha Jung-woo), lives in China and works as a taxi driver. Because of a large debt, Gu-nam's wife travels to South Korea to work; Gu-nam later meets the local gangster Jung-hak (Kim Yoon-seok), who tells him he'll reward him with $10,000 if he goes to South Korea, too, but this time to kill someone for him. Desperate for money, Gu-nam agrees, but soon learns he has no way back to his dysfunctional home in China. While its plot twists may be unrealistic, The Yellow Sea packs a strong, memorable punch.

5 'The Terror Live' (2013)

Directed by Kim Byung-woo