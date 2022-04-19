Zombie movies have always been a staple in the horror and adventure genre, from the recently released campy Lisa Frankenstein to the thrilling blockbuster World War Z. Around the world, zombie films have proven to be a hit, as seen in the Korean cinema industry, which is experiencing a zombie resurgence. Zombies have been a rising cinematic inspiration of the 21st century in Korea with globally renowned works like Train to Busan. The prevalence and heat of these infectious diseases do not appear to be diminishing.

For fans of both South Korean and mainstream cinema, zombie films have always been a particularly popular and sought-after genre. As a result, the nation has been constantly producing zombie films and television shows to satisfy the desires of its viewers. These Korean zombie series and movies, ranging from Netflix's recently released All of Us Are Dead to The Wailing, include psychological thrillers, class allegories, and even historical drama. All of them were brought together by a common theme: the undead, which will satisfy your need for a zombie apocalypse.

20 'Dark Hole'

Director: Kim Bong-joo

Close

After a mysterious sinkhole spews out a strange black smoke and people start inhaling it, they turn into zombified mutants who are bent on chasing down and killing anyone in their path. It's a strange apocalyptic adventure following a detective and construction worker as they navigate this new world.

While described as mutants and not zombies, these monsters are completely dead to the world. It's a fun apocalyptic adventure. It only has one season, but it tells an interesting story. It is an interesting concept for fans interested in apocalyptic horror stories.

Watch on Viki

19 'Sweet Home' (2020-2024)

Director: Jang Young-woo

Image via Netflix

While not directly stated as zombies, this show is about apocalyptic monsters that start ravaging a city. After Cha Hyun-su's entire family is killed in a horrific accident, he must navigate this strange apocalypse with his newfound friends and survivors.

The show was popular enough to warrant three seasons. It has highly positive reviews and was set to have a fourth season, but was unfortunately canceled earlier this year. It was criticized for not having much of a gripping story but praised for its intense action and suspenseful scenes.

Sweet Home Release Date December 18, 2020 Cast Song Kang , Lee Jin-Wook , Lee Si-young , Park Gyu-young , Go Min-si , Kim Hee-jung , Kim Gook-hee , Lee Joon-woo Main Genre Horror Seasons 3

Watch on Netflix

18 'A Monstrous Corpse' (1981)

Director: Beom-gu Kang