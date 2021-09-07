'South of Heaven' also stars Evangeline Lilly, Mike Colter, and Shea Whigham and comes to theaters and on-demand on October 8th.

Collider is exclusively debuting the trailer, poster, and images for South of Heaven, a new drama starring Jason Sudeikis, Evangeline Lilly, Shea Whigham, and Mike Colter, a tense look at a man just trying to do what is right for the love of his life, and a surprisingly dark turn from Sudeikis.

The South of Heaven trailer features Sudeikis as Jimmy, a man who receives early parole after an armed robbery, and promises to give his dying girlfriend Annie (Lilly) a great last year. However, Sudeikis is thrown into the world of crime once more, which puts him at odds with his parole officer (Whigham) and a crime boss (Colter).

While Sudeikis is usually known for his lighter roles on Ted Lasso, Saturday Night Live, and Horrible Bosses, South of Heaven looks to show us a new side of the actor. As he tries to protect the love of his life from the oncoming danger, Sudeikis is intimidating and vengeful in a way that we’ve never seen him before. This also looks like a great opportunity for Lilly to do more dramatic work, as well as put Whigham and Colter in juicy villainous roles.

Directed by Aharon Keshales, who previously directed 2013’s Big Bad Wolves and a segment of 2014’s ABCs of Death 2, the trailer for South of Heaven certainly knows how to build a creeping tension that borders on terrifying.

South of Heaven comes to theaters, on-demand, and digital on October 8. Check out the official trailer, exclusive images, and poster for South of Heaven below.

Here is the official synopsis for South of Heaven:

Convicted felon Jimmy (Jason Sudeikis) gets early parole after serving twelve years for armed robbery. Upon his release he vows to give his girlfriend Annie (Evangeline Lilly), who is dying of cancer, the best last year of her life. But things are never that simple, and when he is given a “side job” from his parole officer (Shea Whigham), it sets off a series of events that leaves Jimmy in the crosshairs of a local crime boss (Mike Colter). Now, he must stop at nothing to save Annie and fight for whatever time they have left.

