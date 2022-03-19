The concert will take place at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Colorado for one night only on August 10, 2022.

It's officially time to pull out your JNCO jeans and hemp necklace for old time's sake because South Park is celebrating its 25th anniversary! And in celebration of the landmark event, which marks the iconic animated series' 25th year on air, Comedy Central is putting on a concert in Colorado's famous Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre.

The South Park: The 25th Anniversary concert is set to take place on August 10, 2022, nearly 25 years to the day after the show's premiere episode, which originally aired on Comedy Central on August 13, 1997. The concert will include appearances from the show's creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker along with the band Primus, who performed the South Park Theme. Also performing at the concert is the band Ween, who made several songs for the series.

Of the concert series creators, Parker and Stone said, “[w]e’re so excited to go home and play at Red Rocks, a place that’s been known for hosting the most legendary Artists and Musicians. Until now.” Quite a threat from the two men who have written such classics as "Put That Heart to Work" and "Not My Waterpark". But besides these South Park classics, the duo also created the incredibly successful The Book of Mormon musical. So it's safe to say that their threats of bringing down the legendary history of the venue are unfounded.

Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios said of the project, "[t]hanks to the brilliant minds of Matt and Trey, for the past 25 years, multiple generations of fans have grown up enchanted by the outlandishly funny and subversive world of South Park." He continued, "[a] concert at the iconic Red Rocks to mark this milestone is the perfect way to celebrate, thank the fans and pay tribute to the quintessential artists, such as Primus and Ween, and the many others featured throughout the show’s run."

The one-night event is brought to you by Comedy Central, AEG Presents, MTV Entertainment Group, and, of course, Randy Marsh's Tegridy Farms. The concert will take place at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Colorado for one night only on August 10, 2022. You can purchase tickets for the event here. And, while you wait for the concert you head over to Tegridy Farms for a few hours or days, time can be kind of fuzzy there.

Along with the announcement, a promo video was also released for the event, which you can view below.

