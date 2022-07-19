Comedy Central announced today that, in honor of South Park's 25th anniversary, they will be rolling out “South Park: The 25th Anniversary Experience” an immersive, traveling exhibit that will showcase props, memorabilia, art work, collectibles, never-before-seen scripts, storyboards concept art, and more from the hit series. The immersive exhibit will be traveling around the country and stopping in major US cities for separate events.

The exhibit is inspired by a real South Park Studios storage unit, in which many of the items in the exhibit have been stored for the past twenty-five years. The exhibit is housed inside of a custom shipping container that will give guests an immersive experience. The shipping container will feature a Cartman-inspired paint job and will also serve as an interactive photo op, giving fans a chance to pose alongside their favorite characters in three different landscapes. Fans will also be able to purchase merchandise at the event.

The traveling immersive experience will kick off at Union Square in New York City on July 23, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, and is free to attend. Following the New York City event, the exhibit will travel to Chicago, Red Rocks, Denver, and then Los Angeles through the end of August. Each event will take place from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm local time.

The Red Rocks installment of the exhibit will also coincide with a special South Park 25th anniversary concert to be held at the spectacular and unique venue. Primus and Ween will be performing at the concert, which will also feature an appearance from creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker. The Red Rocks event will have the added bonus of a tailgate experience, which will take place at the Red Rocks Trading Post. The tailgate will be free and open to the public.

And there's no need to fear that this is a fair well to the long-running animated series, as MTV Studios has made an expansive deal with creators Parker and Stone. The series will run on Comedy Central through 2027, just in time for the series' 30th anniversary. The deal also includes fourteen original South Park made-for-streaming movies to air on Paramount+.