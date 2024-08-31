South Park is one of the greatest achievements in animation ever, as creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone were successful in creating an ensemble of characters who have remained relevant for decades. Although it took a few seasons for the series to find its footing, South Park eventually grew to be far more experimental and bold in its narrative storytelling than anyone would have expected following its initial debut in 1997.

South Park has continued to feel exciting because the characters often have alternate identities that they use when pretending to be other people. This has allowed South Park to retain its artistic integrity, even whilst rival adult animated shows like Family Guy have fallen flat. Some of the best episodes in the South Park’s recent history have been those that take place entirely within these alternate realities with new and exciting character changes. Here are the best alter egos in South Park, ranked.

South Park Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date August 13, 1997 Cast Trey Parker , Matt Stone , April Stewart , Mona Marshall Main Genre Comedy Seasons 26 Studio Comedy Central

12 Chewbacca Wendy

Alter Ego of Wendy Testaburger

Image via Comedy Central

South Park has often had fun lampooning the Star Wars franchise, as the show began peaking in popularity when George Lucas’ prequel films were raking up money at the international box office. Although Wendy Testaburger is one of the more emotionally intelligent characters in the series (as she is often the first to shoot down Cartman’s attempts at bullying), she ends up going in a Halloween costume as Chewbacca, everyone’s favorite Wookiee.

South Park has a way of lampooning Star Wars that is just universally funny, regardless if the viewer has seen any of the best entries in the series or has any knowledge of the Expanded Universe. It offered a fun opportunity to see a different side of Wendy, who is usually absent from the superhero adventures involving the boys dressing up in costumes and pretending to be a secret society of caped crusaders.

11 The Bard

Alter Ego of Jimmy Valmer

Image via Comedy Central

South Park has frequently parodied fantasy franchises like Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings in episodes that are consistently ranked among the show’s best. Jimmy Valmer doesn’t get to be one of the main heroes like Kyle or Stan, but he does occupy the role of a powerful Bard who gives the other boys guidance on their upcoming adventures across the town. It’s particularly funny to see Jimmy talk with such gravity about missions that are completely ridiculous.

Turning Jimmy into a wise mentor character was a great way to parody archetypes in adventure films, and gave one of South Park’s most underrated characters the opportunity to shine. Although Jimmy’s attempts to become a standup comedian would become rather grating in later seasons, his adventures as the Bard were at a period of time in the show when he was at his most likable.

10 Mr. Hat

Alter Ego of Mr. Garrison

Image via Comedy Central

Mr. Garrison is perhaps the most selfish character in South Park, as he consistently uses his position of authority to abuse power, and even ends up running for President of the United States in some of the most recent seasons. One of the funniest running gags on South Park involved Mr. Garrison talking to his hand puppet known as “Mr. Hat,” who often demeans and insults him.

Using Mr. Hat as an independent character capable of having his own thoughts and opinions was a hilarious way for South Park to show how twisted Mr. Garrison was. Ultimately, it is quite satirical to see that someone who is in complete denial of reality is responsible for teaching the next generation of kids. The dominance that Mr. Hat has over Mr. Garrison frequently draws the ire of the boys, with Cartman being particularly cruel with his consistent string of insults.

9 Mr. Biggles

Alter Ego of Butters Stotch

Image via Comedy Central

Butters Stotch is one of the most comically aloof characters on the show, as his relative innocence and susceptibility to intimidation have often resulted in some of South Park's darkest jokes. Although Butters is often left out of the fantasy adventures that Kenny, Kyle, Cartman, and Stan go on, he does end up becoming “Mr. Biggles” when he dresses up in a bear suit, much to the confusion of his parents.

Seeing Butters try to play a scary creature is hilarious, as he is by far one of the least aggressive characters on the show. Nonetheless, Butters’ parents’ continued inability to understand what drives the mind of their peculiar child has continuously added a snarky bit of family dysfunction to the series. It would be a costume that Butters would later return to later on in the series during the Canadian boycotts over "The Terrance and Phillip Show."

8 Doctor Timmy

Alter Ego of Timmy Burch

Image via Comedy Central

Timmy Burch is one of the most underrated characters on South Park, and played an important role in many of the video game spinoff projects that expanded the universe in compelling ways. After helping to form the Freedom Pals that united a group of superheroes to defend South Park from invading threats, Timmy takes on the persona of a highly intelligent doctor who is meant to resemble the character of Professor Charles Xavier from the X-Men film franchise.

It was amusing to see Timmy’s normal speaking patterns disrupted, as he is able to use telepathy to communicate with the other heroes nonverbally. Considering how cruel many of the other characters in South Park have been to Timmy over the years, it was nice to see him get the last laugh by becoming arguably the most powerful superhero in the show’s extended universe.

Alter Ego of Stan Marsh

Image via Comedy Central

Toolshed is the superhero alternate identity of Stan Marsh who uses a variety of garage items and gadgets to become an advanced superhero. Stan’s superhero alternate identity plays more of a supporting role within South Park’s parody of superhero projects, which could be compared to Hawkeye in The Avengers films.

Toolshed brings out a different side of Stan, who is generally one of the more rational and emotionally intelligent characters; unlike Cartman, Stan is generally pretty good at recognizing the differences between reality and make-believe. Nonetheless, giving Stan the opportunity to become a hero was one of the rare moments in which South Park became genuinely inspirational; the episodes focused on the superhero alliance featured rare instances when the boys were united in their goals, and did not fall back into bickering with one another over their petty disputes.

6 Human Kite

Alter Ego of Kyle Brovlowski

Image via Comedy Central

Kyle officially joined the boys’ superhero team in the fourteenth season when he took on the secret identity of “Human Kite,” a flying hero whose ability to shoot lasers from his eyes and withstand serious injuries mirrors that of Superman in the DC Universe. While Kyle is generally the leader when the boys go on their various adventures, Human Kite ends up playing a secondary, if no less important role.

Kyle is arguably the most relatable and likable character on the series, and even manages to be the best part of some of South Park's worst episodes. While South Park has featured endless parodies of different popular media franchises, seeing Kyle try to balance his ordinary life as a kid with his new responsibilities as the Human Kite offered a clever homage to the way that Christopher Reeve showed the dynamic between Clark Kent and Kal-El in the original Superman films.

5 Princess Kenny

Alter ego of Kenny McCormick

When he's not being killed in hilarious ways, Kenny gets up to some weird activities in South Park, one of which is embracing his infamous alter ego called Princess Kenny. The alter ego primarily appears in the Game of Thrones parody episodes in Season 17, particularly in the three-part storyline: "Black Friday," "A Song of Ass and Fire," and "Titties and Dragons."

In the boys' battle over the next-generation gaming consoles, Kenny dons a pink and purple dress, a blonde wig, and a gold crown as a clear homage to the princess archetype in fantasy role-playing games and anime. Princess Kenny has become an iconic fan-favorite since then, even appearing in South Park: The Stick of Truth as the fair maiden at Kupa Keep. – Hannah Saab

4 Professor Chaos

Alter ego of Butters Stotch

While generally considered to be one of the more innocent and free-spirited characters on South Park, Butters Stotch finally got to unleash his dark side as “Professor Chaos,” a malevolent supervillain that attempted to get revenge on Stan, Cartman, and Kyle for being ignored. Despite going to extremes in his attempts to get listened to, Professor Chaos isn’t entirely unjustified in his motivations; the other South Park kids seemingly forgot all about Butters after Kenny was revived at the end of the sixth season.

Professor Chaos was involved in one of the best running gags in South Park, in which Parker and Stone parodied the fact that The Simpsons had already perfected the adult animated sitcom formula. The episode “The Simpsons Already Did It” lampoons many of the parallels that can be drawn between the two shows, as Professor Chaos becomes increasingly frustrated that he is unable to think of any new material.

3 Mysterion

Alter Ego of Kenny McCormick

Image via Comedy Central

Mysterion created one of the greatest mysteries in the history of South Park, as when the character was first revealed in the fourteenth season of the show, it was unclear who was behind the mask. Although South Park has left certain mysteries up to the audience’s interpretation (such as the identity of Cartman’s father), it was eventually revealed that Mysterion was actually Kenny McCormick.

Mysterion serves as an effective parody of overtly dark and gritty superheroes, such as Rorsach from Watchmen or Daredevil from the Marvel Universe. Considering that some audiences have become fatigued by the sheer amount of superhero content released every year, it was nice for South Park to offer a completely ridiculous look at what it would look like for masked vigilantes to exist in a “quiet mountain town” where there aren’t exactly a lot of supervillains to deal with.

2 Lorde

Alter Ego of Randy Marsh

Image via Comedy Central

South Park has more than a few unflattering impressions of celebrities, as the show has gone out of its way to insult famous figures like Tom Cruise, Tom Brady, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, and Kathleen Kennedy among others. However, the show hit the apex of its satire when it is revealed that Randy Marsh is also the pop star Lorde, and is responsible for some of her most famous hit songs.

The use of actual original music helped complete this parody, as the song “Feeling Good On A Wednesday” would prove to be one of the best original tunes since the Academy Award-nominated soundtrack for South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut. It also helps that Randy is easily one of the most ridiculous characters on the show, so the notion of him actually being a highly influential musician and celebrity is even funnier as a point of comparison.

1 The Coon

Alter Ego of Eric Cartman

Image via Comedy Central

There is no alternate ego in South Park more iconic than Eric Cartman as The Coon, an original superhero that was clearly intended to be a parody of Batman. Although there had been several great superhero movies released around the time that Cartman’s secret identity was first unveiled to viewers, South Park managed to create an original character that was actually fairly interesting in his own right.

Becoming The Coon brings out the best in Cartman, and certainly made him a more interesting character in later seasons by showing that he actually had things that he cared about protecting. Although some would argue that South Park has declined in quality in its most recent seasons due to the show’s ongoing attempts at serialization, the occasional anecdotes featuring The Coon and his band of allies have offered a fun way for the series to continuously offer something new to fans.

NEXT: The Best 'South Park' Episodes From the Last 10 Years, Ranked