South Park is one of the longest-running animated series created back in 1997 by Trey Parker and Matt Stone. With 300 plus episodes under their belt, the show remains a favorite among audiences who continue to follow the antics of the small town in Colorado and its colorful characters including Randy Marsh, Butters Stotch, and one the series' most iconic characters, Eric Cartman.

Cartman is a spoiled little boy who quickly became one of the show's most popular characters with catchphrases like, "respect my authoritah!" and signature episodes including "Casa Bonita" and "The Coon." Throughout the series, there have been a collection of hilarious Cartman episodes, but out of the 26 seasons of South Park, there are some best Eric Cartman episodes that truly stand out.

10 "Chickenlover"

Season 2, Episode 14 (1998)

When Officer Barbrady starts investigating someone who has been harassing the town's chickens, he's forced to admit that he doesn't know how to read. Ashamed of his illiteracy, he resigns from the police force to go back to school. Barbrady enlists the boys to help patrol the town while he's at school, but Cartman takes his new responsibilities to the extreme.

"Chickenlover" was the first episode to feature one of Cartman's famous catchphrases, "respect my authoritah!" making it instantly iconic. Cartman masquerading as a police officer was the start of the character being depicted in an array of costumes as part of some grand scheme including dressing up as an elderly woman or an out-of-control teenage girl in an attempt to get on the fictional show, "Maury."

9 "Cartman's Incredible Gift"

Season 8, Episode 13 (2004)

After suffering a near-fatal fall, Cartman's taken to the hospital where he meets the victim of a serial killer who cuts off the left hand of each of his victims. The local police are baffled by the killer and after Cartman makes a few lucky correct guesses, detectives start to think that he's developed psychic abilities as a result of the fall.

"Cartman's Incredible Gift" is a slight parody of the 1983 adaption of Stephen King's novel, Dead Zone starring Christopher Walken. The episode's a continuation of a series of episodes that focus on psychics and parodies other popular films including Red Dragon and The Gift, but "Cartman's Incredible Gift" stands out as a solid episode in season 8 as well as a vital Cartman episode.

8 "Cartoon Wars"

Season 10, Episodes 3 & 4 (2006)

The animated series, Family Guy, is planning to air an episode that depicts Muhammad leading people to be concerned about potential backlash. Cartman, who hates Family Guy, sees this as an opportunity to have the show canceled and races to Hollywood.

"Cartoon Wars" is a two-part episode where Kyle tries to stop Cartman and his plan to use others' emotions for his own petty gain. The characters are known to clash quite often but, "Cartoon Wars" is one of the rare occasions where Kyle ends up agreeing with Cartman. In 2008, the episode was released on DVD in a compilation of the best Cartman episodes called, "The Cult of Cartman."

7 "Mysterion Rises"

Season 14, Episode 12 (2010)

When an oil company drills into the ocean, they unknowingly open a gate to another dimension and unleash the mythical creature, Cthulhu. Cartman disguised as The Coon travels to Cthulhu's location where he manages to convince the monster to help him seek his revenge against Mysterion and his friends for kicking him out of Coon and Friends.

"Mysterion Rises" is the second episode in a three-part story inspired by dark comic book movies like The Dark Knight and Watchmen. The episode's title is a direct reference to Christopher Nolan's final installment in the Dark Knight trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises. "Mysterion Rises" isn't exactly a Cartman solo performance, but its clever references to My Neighbor Totoro and Looney Tunes' Marc Anthony and Pussyfoot as Cartman befriends Cthulhu make the episode an essential one.

6 "Tsst"

Season 10, Episode 7 (2006)

When Cartman gets in trouble at school, his mom realizes that she can't control him and turns to others for help including Supernanny star, Jo Frost, but each is unsuccessful. With no other options, Cartman's mom resorts to calling famous dog trainer, Cesar Milan whose methods prove to be highly effective.

It's no secret that Cartman's a troublemaker who lacks serious discipline, but in "Tsst," he gets a pretty hilarious lesson that makes it a top Cartman episode. When asked about his depiction in the show, Milan had a positive reaction and thought the entire episode was "fantastic."

5 "Medicinal Fried Chicken"

Season 14, Episode 3 (2010)

When new state laws prohibit the sale of fast food in Colorado, Cartman's favorite KFC restaurant is turned into a medicinal marijuana shop. Cartman, who is addicted to KFC's chicken, struggles without the restaurant's food until he's introduced to dealing and selling the chicken on the black market.

"Medicinal Fried Chicken" is another memorable parody episode inspired by the iconic 1980s gangster film, Scarface.Cartman's detailed portrayal as Al Pacino's character, Tony Montana, and the intense business discussions between him and Colonel Sanders as Alejandro Sosa make this a golden Cartman episode.

4 "Awesom-O"

Season 8, Episode 5 (2004)

In an attempt to learn Butters' secrets, Cartman decides to pull a prank on him by disguising himself as a robot named A.W.E.S.O.M.- O from Japan. As Cartman gets close to Butters, he's shocked when Butters reveals to him that he has a video of Cartman dancing to Britney Spears with a cut-out of Justin Timberlake.

"Awesom-O" is one of many episodes featuring Cartman trying to trick Butters, but the plan backfiring on him constitutes one of the best Cartman episodes. According to the DVD's commentary, "Awesom-O" was one of the shortest episodes the series had ever produced and is noted as one of Parker and Stone's favorites out of the show's entire run.

3 "The Death of Eric Cartman"

Season 9, Episode 6 (2005)

After Cartman eats all the skin off of the fried chicken, his friends decide to ignore him and when all the other kids in school start to go along with them, Cartman concludes that he must be dead. Butters, who isn't aware of the situation, greets Cartman who convinces him that he's a ghost and unless he helps him cross over to the afterlife, he'll haunt him forever.

There are a handful of hilarious Butters and Cartman episodes but "The Death of Eric Cartman" is one of the best Cartman episodes that features him in a more emotional light. While the episode's full of laughs, it's one of very few that gives a partial glimpse at a sensitive side of Cartman that only a character as innocent and wholesome as Butters could bring out in him.

2 "Casa Bonita"

Season 7, Episode 11 (2003)

Kyle is allowed to invite three of his friends to go with him to Colorado's version of Disneyland, Casa Bonita, for his birthday. He invites Stan and Kenny, but since Cartman makes fun of him, he decides to invite Butters as his third guest. Cartman becomes desperate to go and resorts to extreme measures by having Butters conveniently go missing.

"Casa Bonita" is a memorable Cartman episode with a personal backstory that solidifies its spot among the best. The episode was inspired by the Mexican-themed restaurant, Casa Bonita, in Denver, Colorado that both Parker and Stone had fond memories of going to as kids. In 2021, Parker and Stone announced that they would be purchasing the restaurant.

1 "Scott Tenorman Must Die"

Season 5, Episode 4 (2001)

After buying pubic hair from 9th grader, Scott Tenorman, Cartman brags to his friends that he's reached puberty. Cartman's unaware that puberty means growing the hair yourself and out of anger at being scammed, he attempts to get his money back from Scott. After countless failed attempts, Cartman finally gets his revenge on Scott.

Cartman revealed a seriously sinister side to himself in "Scott Tenorman Must Die" as his determination for payback takes an extremely morbid turn. The episode is known to display a crucial shift in the show's writing, as well as the characterization of Cartman, turning him into a pretty evil kid who became progressively darker throughout the series. It's disturbing, hilarious, and unforgettable – qualities fans often associate with Cartman himself.

