Comedy Central's South Park is known for its outlandish characters, less-than-subtle themes, and dark, satirical humor that sets it apart from other adult animated series. The show originally aired in 1997 and was created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone who had originally at the University of Colorado in a film class in 1992. Both Parker and Stone write a majority of the episodes and also provide the voices for almost every character in the series.

Stone is the voice of reoccurring characters like Kenny's dad, Stewart McCormick, and Terrance of Terrance and Philip, but he's also the genius behind a ton of the show's best characters including Gerald Broflovski and Butters Stotch. From Kenny McCormick to Kyle Broflovski, these are the 10 best South Park characters voiced by Matt Stone.

10 Kenny McCormick

Kenny McCormick is recognized for his muffled voice, partially covered face and the running gag of dying in almost every episode. Unlike his friends, Kenny lives in poverty and while it seems he ended up with the short end of the stick, he's one of the few characters who has otherworldly experiences that don't align with the traditional experiences of a small town.

By season 5, Parker and Stone were tired of coming up with scenarios to kill Kenny and decided to kill the character off for good in the episode, 'Kenny Dies.' The creators reconsidered their decision and brought the character back in the following season and has been the center of some fan-favorite episodes including season 14, episode 12, 'Mysterion Rises' and season 12, episode 3, 'Major Boobage.'

9 Jimbo Kern

Stan Marsh's uncle, Jimbo Kern, is a military veteran who is known around town as a hunting enthusiast and spends the majority of his time with his long-time friend, Ned Gerblanski. Jimbo has never been married and also lives with Ned, but there has always been speculation of the character being Cartman's biological father.

In season 1, episode 1, 'Cartman Gets an Anal Probe,' the character is briefly mentioned, but Jimbo didn't make his official appearance until episode 2, 'Weight Gain 4000.' Jimbo is one of the original characters who initially had a larger presence on the show, but as the series has progressed, he's only been featured in a handful of episodes.

8 'Scott Malkinson'

South Park Elementary student, Scott Malkinson, was initially a side character whom Eric Cartman would rip on for having diabetes. The character made his first appearance in season eight, episode six, 'The Jeffersons,' but he didn't have any dialogue until season 12, episode 13, 'Elementary School Musical.'

The shy, soft-spoken character shows a surprisingly aggressive side in season 23, episode 9, 'Basic Cable,' and finally stands up for himself against the other boys taunting. Despite his lack of popularity and awkward social skills, the boys have started to warm up to Scott and rarely poke fun at him.

7 Leopold 'Butters' Stotch

Butters Stotch was initially a background character who was known for always being grounded and his alter-ego, Professor Chaos. When the creators killed Kenny off in season 5, Butters gained more screen time as his replacement, but even after Kenny's return, Butters continued to be the center of some of the show's best episodes including 'Imaginationland,' 'Butter's Very Own Episode' and 'AWESOM-O.'

According to the creators, Butters is based on the younger self of series' producer and former animation director, Eric Stough who also provides the unmuffled voice of Kenny. Stough has worked with Parker and Stone on other projects including Team America: World Police and the duo's Broadway production, The Book of Mormon.

6 Craig Tucker

Craig was initially portrayed as the troublemaker of his class and in the show's earlier seasons, he was often times seen sitting outside of Mr. Mackey's office. He made his first appearance in the show's pilot episode, but he didn't have a speaking role until season 3, episode 1, 'Rainforest Shmainforest.'

Craig isn't a fan of the boys specifically Cartman, but despite his better judgment, he usually finds himself in the middle of one of their schemes. In season 12, episode 10, 'Pandemic,' Craig reluctantly agrees to give them his birthday money to start a Peruvian flute band and instead of getting angry at them, he uses sarcasm to rub their failure into their faces.

5 Gerald Broflovski

Gerald Brovloski is well known around South Park as a quiet lawyer who also has his moments of weakness that go against his moral standards. The logical and typically rational father's usually the go-to person for advice, but behind closed doors, Gerald has his own unusual secrets that make him an unpredictable character.

Similar to Randy Marsh, Gerald has become more of a main character and has been involved in some pretty shameful (but humorous) scenarios. Between being an obnoxious Yelp reviewer in season 19, episode 4, 'You're Not Yelping,' to harassing people on the internet in season 20, episode 2, 'Skank Hunt,' Gerald's a prime example of a grown adult who will never outgrow his childish tendencies.

4 Tweek Tweak

Tweek Tweak is a paranoid little boy who drinks way too much coffee and is riddled with high anxiety that usually sends him on the verge of a mental breakdown. He made his first appearance in season 2, episode 17, 'Gnomes,' and is assigned to do a school project with the boys who are perplexed by their classmate's constant jitters and muscle spasms.

Tweek made his second major appearance in season 3, episode 5, 'Craig v. Tweek,' and was officially brought into the main group of boys by season 6. While Tweek doesn't do well under pressure and stress, he prefers to express his feelings openly to his friends who even if it's just for a brief moment, try their best to ease his overgrowing concerns.

3 Father Maxi

Father Maxi (or Priest Maxi) is a Catholic priest who runs the local church and tries to instill the basic values of Christianity in the residents of South Park. He made his debut in season 1, episode 9, 'Mr. Hankey, the Christmas Poo,' and was portrayed as a strict man of God. In season 6, episode 8, 'Red Hot Catholic Love,' he eases up on his fundamental beliefs and tries to change the Vatican Law to allow priests to have relationships with women.

Father Maxi shifts his views and beliefs based on the show's needs and can be viewed as narrow-minded and ignorant but also has his moments of being exceptionally tolerant and accepting. According to Parker and Stone, the character was originally known as just 'Priest,' but in season 3, episode 12, 'Korn's Groovy Pirate Ghost Mystery,' he was introduced as 'Priest Maxi,' which is an inversion of British singer, Maxi Priest.

2 Jesus Christ

Jesus Christ is one of a handful of characters who viewers are familiar with outside the series, but in true South Park style, they add their own comedic twist on the son of God. Jesus made his first appearance in season 1, episode 4, 'Big Gay Al's Big Gay Boat Ride,' as the host of his talk show, but he was initially introduced in Parker and Stone's two-part special, The Spirit of Christmas: Jesus vs. Frosty.

While Jesus resembles the traditional, religious figure, he finds himself in certain situations that would go against his core beliefs. In season 1, episode 10, 'Damien,' Jesus agrees to fight Satan in a televised boxing match and doesn't hold back with his sharp right hook that takes everyone by surprise.

1 Kyle Broflovski

Compared to the other kids in South Park, Kyle Broflovski is mature for his age and no matter how difficult it may be, he always strives to do the right thing. He made his debut in season 1, episode 1, 'Cartman Gets An Anal Probe,' and out of his group of friends, he considers Stan Marsh to be his best friend.

Even though there is an underlying sweetness to the character, Kyle has a foul mouth and tends to be cynical at times. According to the creators, Kyle is based on Stone's younger self and even went as far as naming Kyle's parents, Gerald and Shelia, after his own mom and dad.

