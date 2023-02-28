When going down to South Park, one can be sure to have themselves a time. Famous for toilet humor and topical satire, it's difficult to pigeon-hole this game-changing animated series. Parking may be ample, but so too are irreverent jokes and absurd twists. The series has built a reputation for crossing every line. But Trey Parker and Matt Stone have not only crossed the line, but they have also done horrible things to the line and now the line is crying - and audiences are loving it!

With over 300 episodes, it takes a lot to stand out in the canon – only time will tell if the ongoing 26th season of South Park will be remembered alongside its highest points. The best South Park episodes blend the crude and the clever, holding space for satire and silliness to coexist. The original songs hit all the right comedic notes, and the characters are so flawed that irreverence is an expectation. So come on down to South Park, and meet some of the show's top-rated episodes on IMDb.

10 "Grounded Vindaloop"

Season 18, Episode 7 (2014)

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

Cartman pranks the long-suffering Butters into believing he's wearing a virtual reality headset. When his plan backfires, the other boys enter the virtual reality, and there are so many overlapping realities that no one can tell who is real. Their only hope to exit the simulation is a customer service representative named Steve.

The overlapping realities are mind-blowingly confusing, even for the show's creators who admitted not knowing the order of realities while working on the episode. Achieving their aim of confusing the audience, the episode is a heady satire of The Matrix, Total Recall, and open-world gaming. When the boys finally return to reality, they're depicted as live-action children, a unique moment in the series that is strangely heartwarming.

9 "The Death of Eric Cartman"

Season 9, Episode 6 (2005)

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

Cartman eats the skin off every piece of chicken in the shared KFC bucket. Proving to be the final straw for his friends, they agree to ignore him, causing Cartman to assume he's dead. He tries to make up for his evil behavior, but his hollow gestures of atonement fail to achieve much more than an opportunity for the classic original TV song "Make It Right."

With a serious comment on medical trauma (albeit told with the most extreme hyperbole), the episode has kernels of messages that matter. Yet in classic South Park style, heartfelt messages are delivered with the subtlety of a canon ball to the face on the fourth of July.

8 "Trapped in the Closet"

Season 9, Episode 12 (2005)

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

Tom Cruise barricades himself inside a wardrobe when the reincarnated leader of Scientology won't speak to him. Like a toddler having a tantrum, Cruise denies accusations that he is, in fact, in the wardrobe. Interwoven are references to R.Kelly's 22-part hip-hopera "Trapped in the Closet"(a story about an unfaithful wife, her secret lover, and a tell-tale pie). The source material is zany enough that the ridiculous framing story seems grounded, and the wacky themes coalesce perfectly.

Parker and Stone were investigated by the church of Scientology following the controversial South Park episode's release. However, it would be inaccurate to assume the episode belongs to the South Park canon as all elements of production are attributed in the credits to John Smith and Jane Smith (playing off the back of an evocative closing line: "Sue me!"). As such, John Smith's brilliant satirical writing, and Jane Smith's vocals bring this tremendous episode to life.

7 "Casa Bonita"

Season 7, Episode 11 (2003)

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

Episodes depicting Cartman at his most monstrous tend to rank highly for audiences, and "Casa Bonita" is no exception. When Kyle's birthday is planned at Mexican restaurant Casa Bonita, Cartman will stop at nothing to get an invitation. Butters is once again a casualty of his plan.

Cartman's extravagant commitment to the narrative he creates is impressively wicked. In a fitting tribute to their love for the venue, Parker and Stone purchased the real Casa Bonita, saving it from closure. Those wishing to plan a party can expect the reopen date in May 2023, and attendees would do well to plan their guest list with care.

6 "Woodland Critter Christmas"

Season 8, Episode 14 (2004)

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

This great Christmas-themed episode has stylistic parallels to A Visit From St. Nicholas and Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas. Following this formula, the story takes a sharp left turn, upending the wholesome quality of the Christmas caper. Featuring Christmas carol "Christmas Time is Once A Year," the episode mirrors the Christian narrative, but tells about the birth of a Satanic savior - the Anti-Christ child.

When Cartman is used as the mouthpiece for the show's more horrendous moments, these are absolved of the need to fit an accepted moral framework. In "Woodland Critter Christmas," a framing narrative cleverly reveals that the episode is Cartman's response to a school project, accounting for the horrific subject matter.

5 "Good Times With Weapons"

Season 8, Episode 1 (2004)

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

The boys are playing ninjas - when they get their hands on real weapons, the props elevate their play, and the animation style shifts to echo a martial arts anime cartoon. Butters joins the game as his goofy supervillain alter-ego Professor Chaos – a much-needed character for Butters, who generally plays the pitiable punching bag.

The way the boys build on an imaginary landscape is genuinely wholesome. But when things go wrong, the dangers of playing with weapons are unavoidable. Fortunately, they don't get in trouble – as the episode concludes, "Parents don't care about violence when there are sex things to worry about." With a nod to parental priorities and the original song "Let's Fighting Love," this episode packs a punch.

4 "AWESOM-O"

Season 8, Episode 5 (2004)

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

Disguised as a robot, Cartman tries to uncover Butters' secrets. While incognito, Cartman learns that Butters actually has dirt on him – in a rare moment for Butters, he's in the driver's seat, wielding a power he doesn't even know he has.

There's a Shakespearean feeling to the mistaken identity motif, however, Shakespeare isn't known for conclusions involving a shoot-out at a military base while a man holds his own intestines. Comeuppance for Cartman is always satisfying, providing catharsis for the build-up of horrific behavior that the characters and audience have endured. Featuring original song "My Robot Friend" and a gratifying finale to Cartman's evil plan, "AWESOM-O" ticks all the boxes.

3 "The Return of the Fellowship of the Ring to the Two Towers"

Season 6, Episode 13 (2002)

IMDb Rating: 9.3/10

Randy accidentally mixes up a Lord of the Rings DVD and an extreme adult film, and the boys go on a quest to return the DVD to the Two Towers rental store. Parents scramble to get the DVD back before the kids see it, eighth graders find out what the DVD is and want to steal it, and poor Token watches the DVD and is severely traumatized.

A tremendous finale has the boys' parents describing very adult situations to their sons who haven't even seen the film. Their fumbled attempt to shield the boys from explicit material places the parents in the position of exposing graphic truths to their innocent, and visibly concerned, children.

2 "Make Love, Not Warcraft"

Season 10, Episode 8 (2006)

IMDb Rating: 9.5/10

When a character in World of Warcraft starts killing other characters, the boys build up their own characters to take down the pillaging player. Blending the South Park animation style with the World of Warcraft style (with the help of the game creators at Blizzard) the episode received a Primetime Emmy Award, quashing Trey Parker's fears that the episode would ruin the South Park legacy.

Far from ruining the legacy, "Make Love, Not Warcraft" was touted as one of the top funniest episodes of South Park by numerous fans and critics, and a patch in Wrath of the Lich King included a "Make Love, Not Warcraft" PvP achievement to honor the episode's wholesome final scene.

1 "Scott Tenorman Must Die"

Season 5, Episode 4 (2001)

IMDb Rating: 9.6/10

Cartman gets pubic hair first – unfortunately, he doesn't realize he's meant to grow it on his person, rather than buy a bag of it from mean-spirited eighth grader, Scott Tenorman. Realizing the ruse, Cartman plans his revenge.

Contrasting their usual imitation of celebrity voices (famously indicated in the title screen, which states this is done 'poorly'), this episode features the members of Radiohead. Bearing strong narrative similarity to Shakespeare's Titus Andronicus (aside from the pubic hair) and referencing classic animation with a Porky Pig ending, the episode has deservedly been included in many "Best of" lists and polls and represents the very best the animated sitcom has to offer.

