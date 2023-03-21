Currently airing its 26th season, South Park has become a legendary part of popular culture even as it spends most of its time lampooning that same topic. Set in the fictional town in Colorado, the series follows the adventures of Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny as they interact with the colorful residents of South Park and engage in wacky storylines that mock the real world.

Known for his orange parka and muffled voice, Kenny is the least represented of the main boys when it comes to screen time. Beginning as a running gag that saw him killed in every episode, only for him to reappear again in the next, Kenny's character has evolved over the years to see him finally gaining episodes that center around him. While Kenny's episode count pales when compared to the likes of Cartman, more than a few of his rank as some of South Park's best episodes.

10 "Going Native"

Season 16, Episode 11 (2012)

Image via Comedy Central

Alongside one of the show's most popular characters, "Going Native" sees Butters being told by his parents that he is originally from Hawaii after experiencing strange behavior. Determined to discover his true heritage, he journeys to Hawaii with his new best friend Kenny, where the country is parodied in true South Park style.

While "Going Native" is mostly a Butters episode, it sees Kenny in a second lead role as he supports his friend while going on his adventure in the country. He gets some great moments of his own, such as when he meets the ghost of Elvis Presley, and excels in a supporting role despite his speech being mostly intelligible.

9 "The City Part of Town"

Season 19, Episode 3 (2015)

Image via Comedy Central

Tackling the concept of gentrification, ''The City Part of Town" sees South Park building a new modern district in their town. Constructing it around Kenny's family home, the new neighborhood sees Chinese restaurant owner Mr. Kim losing business. In an effort to quell his losses, he hires a child labor force, which includes Kenny.

Ridiculed for being poor, "The City Part of Town" sees Kenny working to support his family as the gentrification taking place around them does nothing to help the struggling family. Aside from featuring one of the best South Park songs, the episode also offers a heartwarming moment as Kenny comes home after work to reveal he spent his wages on a doll for his little sister.

8 "The Poor Kid"

Season 15, Episode 14 (2011)

Image via Comedy Central

Leaning into Kenny's status as the poorest kid in town, "The Poor Kid" sees Kenny and his siblings placed in foster care and moved to a new school. Realizing that he is now the poorest kid in school, Cartman falls into depression while Kenny dons his heroic alter ego Mysterion to protect his sister from bullies.

Like "The City Part of Town", "The Poor Kid" showcases a softer side of Kenny as he becomes his little sister's guardian angel. The episode also mocks agnosticism to hilarious effect as the McCormack siblings are sent to live with a militant agnostic family. All in all the episode is one of the best representations of Kenny's character.

7 "The Ring"

Season 13, Episode 1 (2009)

Image via Comedy Central

When Kenny begins dating a girl named Tammy, he immediately tries to engage in a sexual relationship with her. Learning that she becomes aroused when she sees The Jonas Brothers, Kenny takes her to a gig where they are deceived into wearing purity rings by the band, who are merely puppets of their boss Mickey Mouse.

Never ones to shy away from controversy, "The Ring" sees creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone taking aim at Disney. While The Jonas Brothers receive their fair share of parodying, the controversial South Park episode comments on Disney's exploitation of children and features Mickey as a ruthless bully who beats his employees.

6 "Cock Magic"

Season 18, Episode 8 (2014)

Image via Comedy Central

"Cock Magic" sees Kenny as the school's champion player of Magic the Gathering and the other boys cheer him on as he competes in competitions. When this leads to the boys learning about "cock fighting" where chickens play Magic instead, they train their own chicken to compete in the card game via training from Kenny.

Treating the highly popular card game as if it were an illegal activity, "Cock Magic" draws plenty of laughs and will appeal to those who are fans of the game. The episode also parodies sports movies with its use of dramatic camera movement during gameplay and an overly enthusiastic commentator.

5 "The Coon Trilogy"

Season 14, Episodes 11, 12, and 13 (2010)

Image via Paramount Global Distribution

In the past decade and a half superheroes have swiftly taken over all forms of media, so of course South Park would get in on the action. Centered around Cartman's superhero alter ego 'The Coon', the three-part arc sees Cartman go from hero to villain as he clashes with the other boys who have also become wannabe superheroes in some of the show's most rewatchable episodes.

While they all have fake origin stories and powers, Mysterion aka Kenny really does possess the power of immortality. With his Batman-like voice, Kenny becomes the hero to Cartman's villain and battles with him across this three-episode storyline while searching for answers as to why he is incapable of staying dead.

4 "Rainforest Shmainforest"

Season 3, Episode 1 (1999)

Image via Comedy Central

Forced to take part in a children's choir intent on saving the rainforest, the boys are sent along with them to Costa Rica. While exploring the country the group is faced with danger from both the wildlife and the local tribes, with Kenny being the only one happy about the experience since he has a crush on a girl in the group.

With Jennifer Aniston guest starring as the choir's leader, "Rainforest Shmainforest" is one of the most memorable episodes from the early seasons of South Park as Cartman causes chaos in the country. It also marked the second time that Kenny survived an episode, as his crush Kelly revives him after he is struck by lightning.

3 "Best Friends Forever"

Season 9, Episode 4 (2005)

Image via Comedy Central

After being the only kid in town to get a PSP, Kenny becomes obsessed with the portable video game console. After he is run over by an ice cream truck and transported to Heaven, he learns that the afterlife oasis is about to be invaded by Hell and that Kenny's gaming skills make him the perfect person to protect them.

While Kenny is left alive in a vegetative state, the other boys argue whether their unresponsive friend should be left on life support. This draws media attention for both sides and eventually spirals into a massive news story, mirroring the real-life Terri Schiavo case where Schiavo's husband and parents engaged in a legal battle about her right to die after entering a similar state to Kenny.

2 "Major Boobage"

Season 12, Episode 3 (2008)

Image via Comedy Central

When a new drug called "cheesing," where one sniffs cat urine, becomes the hot new craze, Kenny becomes addicted to the hallucinogen. As he regularly indulges in the drug and sees himself transported to a fantasy land, the boys try to help their friend beat his addiction while the authorities work to outlaw cats.

"Major Boobage" is a homage to the animated movie Heavy Metal, a cult classic from 1981. Kenny's fantasy world is clearly inspired by the film, and the animation of the land and its characters are recreated in that movie's signature style. It makes for one of the most visually distinct and rewatchable episodes in South Park history.

1 "Kenny Dies"

Season 5, Episode 13 (2001)

Image via Comedy Central

Kenny dying has always been a recurring gag in South Park, but "Kenny Dies" makes his impending death the core of the episode. Diagnosed with a terminal illness, Kenny spends the episode in the hospital as his friends try to come to terms with the situation, while Cartman learns about stem cell research after acquiring a truck full of fetuses.

"Kenny Dies" is notable for actually killing Kenny off for good, as he would stay dead after this episode and would not reappear again for a year. He would eventually come back in the Season 6 episode "Red Sleigh Down" and be free of his death curse, as Parker and Stone mention on the DVD commentary that they were running out of original ways to kill him.

NEXT: The Best 'South Park' Episodes of All Time, Ranked According to IMDb