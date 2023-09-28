Comedy Central's popular series, South Park, is known for its outrageous, bold humor and exceptional writing from the show's creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone. For over twenty years, South Park has continued to raise the bar and surpass itself with out-of-the-box episodes and an array of iconic characters such as Mr. Garrison and Butters Stoch, but the adult animated series is also known for its variety of non-human characters like Funnybot and ManBearPig.

While the series features some notable characters who are not human, some deserve more recognition than others, including the classic Mr. Hankey, Member Berries, and everyone's favorite towel, Towelie. From the tyrannical Mr. Mouse to The Prince of Darkness, Satan, these are 10 of the best non-human characters from South Park.

10 Mr. Mouse

Image via Comedy Central

In the 13th season premiere, 'The Ring,' Kenny McCormick has started dating his first real girlfriend, Tammy, who is beyond obsessed with Disney's popular boy band, the Jonas Brothers. When Kenny takes Tammy to see them live in concert, they're invited backstage where audiences are introduced to the boy band's egotistical Mr. Mouse boss who forces the boys to push purity rings onto their young fans.

It's blatantly obvious that Mr. Mouse is a parody of the famous Disney character, Mickey Mouse, and in true South Park style, serves as a symbol of corporate greed and power. The character also indirectly calls Disney out with Mr. Mouse who upholds a positive, accepting appearance to the public, but behind closed doors, he reveals his true colors that go against everything his company represents.

9 Funnybot

Image via Comedy Central

During South Park Elementary School's first annual comedy show, Jimmy Valmer cracks a joke about the people of Germany being voted as the least funny people in the world. When the news reaches the German chancellor and president, they are furious and travel to Colorado where they introduce the students to their newest invention, the XJ-212 Funnybot.

In the second episode of the 15th season, 'Funnybot,' the Germans' new robot isn't that innovative and speaks in a mono-tone voice while telling mediocre jokes that aren't really that funny. The irony of Funnybot and his unexpected success as one of comedy's biggest new stars is what essentially makes the character comical and relevant.

8 Cthulhu

Image via Comedy Central

When DP drills into the ocean and opens a portal to another dimension, they accidentally release the mythical creature, Cthulhu who adds to the current destruction of the Gulf Coast. While the heroes of Coon and Friends try to help with the crisis, The Coon manages to befriend the monstrous beast and gets Cthulhu to help him defeat his former friends.

Cthulhu initially appeared in the 11th episode of season 14, 'Coon 2: Hindsight' and returned in the following episode, 'Mysterion Rises.' The introduction of H.P. Lovecraft's demonic deity came out of left field and while the likelihood of drilling into another dimension is unlikely, Cthulhu brings some unexpected humor to the three-part-episode series specifically the parody scene of the character and The Coon asLooney Tunes characters, Marc Anthony and Pussyfoot.

7 The A.A.A Otters

Image via Comedy Central

Eric Cartman refuses to wait three weeks for the new Nintendo Wii to be released and decides to freeze himself and have Butters unfreeze him in three weeks. When Butters fails to find him frozen in the snow, Cartman doesn't wake up until the year 2546 and discovers that society has outlawed religion and is currently in conflict with several groups including the Allied Atheist Allegiance which is made up entirely of highly-evolved sea otters who like to eat off their tummays.

South Park incorporating the fact about sea otters eating off their stomachs in the episode, 'Go God Go,' is what makes the AAA Otters one of the series' best non-human characters. Out of the animals to choose from in the animal kingdom, of course, the creators pick one of the cutest and cuddliest creatures possible only to turn them into ravaging fighters who hilariously ride into battle on ostriches.

6 Woodland Critters

Image via Comedy Central

The episode, 'Woodland Critter Christmas,' in season 14, opens with Stan wandering through the woods and meeting a group of adorable forest animals that are preparing for the upcoming holiday. The critters tell Stan that Porcupiney the Porcupine is pregnant but every year, her baby is killed by a mountain lion but when Stan eliminates the predator, he learns that his new group of friends is not the happy, go-lucky animals they appear to be.

'Woodland Critter Christmas,' is an unexpected parody of the holiday special, John Denver and the Muppets: A Christmas Together. Only a mind as twisted as Eric Cartman's could conceive such a dark bunch of holiday characters like the Woodland Critters who are preparing for the birth of the Anti-Christ, not Jesus Christ. The Woodland Critters return in the three-part-episode series, 'Imaginationland', and carry out their sadistic plan on poor Strawberry Shortcake and even Kurt Russell.

5 ManBearPig

Image via Comedy Central

When former Vice President, Al Gore, arrives in South Park, he informs the boys and the townspeople that they are in great danger of being eaten by a hideous beast known as ManBearPig. According to Gore, ManBearPig is a creature from Hell that walks the Earth alone and is half man, half bear and...half pig. Initially, no one believes Gore but as ManBearPig escapes the portal from Imaginationland and defeats Satan, the people of South Park start to reconsider Gore's warning.

ManBearPig was first mentioned in the episode by the same name in season 10, but the character wasn't officially introduced until the following season in 'Imaginationland: Episode II.' The character was originally conjured up in Gore's imagination but in the episode, 'Time to Get Cereal,' fans learn that ManBearPig is actually a demon spawned from Hell.

4 Member Berries

Image via Comedy Central

When Randy becomes stressed over the current political scene, Stephen Stoch recommends trying a new super fruit called Member Berries to help him relax. As the berries begin to take effect, Randy starts to unwind and is startled when he notices the berries are alive and constantly mumbling nostalgic phrases.

Mr. Mackey first introduced the Member Berries in the premiere of season 20 and initially, they appear to be harmless, but by the episode, 'Members Only,' they start to resemble a group of indestructible gangsters. Some fans believe that the Member Berries are a parody of Tony and his crew from The Sopranos who are always reminiscing and considering the title of the episode and development of the characters, it's not that far-fetched of a theory.

3 Mr. Hankey

Image via Comedy Central

Mr. Hankey is one of South Park's original and controversial characters who was introduced in the season one episode, 'Mr. Hankey, the Christmas Poo' and is a knock at traditional Christmas characters like Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. As the show progressed, Mr. Hankey made several more appearances in episodes and became a prominent figure in organizing the town's holiday festivities.

According to Parker, Mr. Hankey was inspired by one of the creator's memorable childhood experiences. When Parker was a kid, he had a bad habit of not flushing the toilet, and in order to break this habit, his father told him that if he didn't flush, Mr. Hankey would come out of the toilet and eat him. Parker also went as far as including the same scenario as the set-up of Mr. Hankey's introduction into the show.

2 Towelie

Image via Comedy Central

In the series fifth season episode, 'Towelie,' the boys encounter a talking towel named Towelie who was created by Tynacorp and engineered to make people as dry as possible. He continues to randomly appear giving the boys towel advice or asking them if they want to go get high. Towelie went on to appear in several episodes and is considered to be one of South Park's favorite non-human characters.

After a brief hiatus, Towelie made a surprise return as Inspector Towelie in the season 22 episode, 'Tegridy Farms' and arrives to examine Randy's marijuana crops for potential sale. The soft-spoken towel tests Randy's product and after a few puffs, Towelie starts to feel like his old self again and agrees to help Randy get his business off the ground.

1 Satan

Image via Comedy Central

In the season 1 episode, 'Damien,' Mr. Garrison announces to the class that they have a new student named Damien who is the son of Satan. When the boys continue to taunt their new classmate, Damien begins to terrorize the school and demand them to bring Jesus to him. Jesus confronts the boy on the playground and agrees to fight the boy's father, Satan, in a Pay-Per-View event.

Satan is another original reoccurring character who climbs to new, outlandish heights with each appearance. While Satan appears in several hilarious episodes, 'Hell on Earth 2006' is one of the character's funniest episodes which is a parody of MTV's former series, My Sweet 16, and depicts the Prince of Darkness acting like a spoiled teenager who makes ridiculous demands and requests for his upcoming Halloween party.

