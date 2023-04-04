South Park is one of the most popular and often controversial animated series, and with over 300 episodes, nothing is ever really off-limits for the show. Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone in 1997, the show follows the absurd antics of four boys, Kyle, Stan, Cartman, and Kenny, in a small town in Colorado. The series is known for its profanity and twisted, surreal humor, but through the years, it's gained a reputation for its clever parody episodes.

The show's parody episodes range from takes on iconic movies like The Silence of the Lambs and Scarfaceto current trends, including the Twilight vampire craze. Episodes such as "Toilet Paper" and "Good Times with Weapons" were some of the first successful parodies leading to episodes like "A Song of A** and Fire" and "A Nightmare on FaceTime."

10 'Toilet Paper'

Season 7, Episode 3

The boys fail to take their art assignment seriously, and their teacher, Mrs. Streibel, has them stay after school as punishment. Cartman convinces the boys to get back at her and toilet paper her house, but after committing their act of revenge, Kyle starts to have a guilty conscience and wants to confess.

"Toilet Paper" adds a dramatic tone to a rather typical kid scenario with references to The Silence of the Lambs and The Godfather II. When Kyle wants to tell the truth, Cartman tries to whack him with a wiffle bat in a row boat, mimicking Fredo Corleone's death. Officer Barbrady seeks advice from serial toilet paperer Josh Myers who is a spoof of Anthony Hopkins' character, Dr. Hannibal Lecter.

9 'Good Times with Weapons'

Season 8, Episode 1

When the boys go to a local fair, they manage to buy martial arts weapons from a vendor without their parent's permission. The boys go around town playing and pretending to be ninjas, but when someone accidentally stabs Butters, A.K.A. Professor Chaos, they try to destroy the evidence of their involvement.

"Good Times with Weapons" is a partial anime-style parody episode that creators Stone and Parker both listed it as their second favorite episode of the series. At first, the creators didn't think it was a great episode, but after the episode gained immense popularity, they reconsidered their original statement. The episode also features a fitting theme song, "Let's Fighting Love," performed by Parker, which is so hilariously on point when it comes to spoofing anime intros.

8 'Elementary School Musical'

Season 12, Episode 13

When the kids at school become obsessed with High School Musical, the boys refuse to follow the latest fad hoping it will eventually fade out. Between the constant breaking out into song and Stan's girlfriend, Wendy getting close to a popular third-grader, Stan and Kyle decide to try and join in.

"Elementary School Musical" is a hilarious testament to the popular Disney Channel movie, High School Musical, and audiences' obsession with the film franchise. The episode features a popular boy, Bridon, who is a spot-on parody of Zac Efron's character, Troy, but in the typical South Park fashion, there's a minor difference between the characters that make it one of the best parody episodes.

7 'The Ungroundable'

Season 12, Episode 14

When kids at school start dressing as vampires, Butters thinks they are real and tries to warn everyone, but no one will listen to him. Butters starts to feel like no one ever listens to him and decides that to prove he's telling the truth, he must become a vampire himself.

"The Ungroundable" is a signature Butters episode and a parody of the obsession surrounding Twilight movies and vampires. The episode takes the fad to the utter extreme with Butters, who, after a trip to Hot Topic, believes he's truly a vampire and threatens to drink his parents' blood if they attempt to ground him.

6 'A Nightmare on FaceTime'

Season 16, Episode 12

Randy tells his family that he's purchased a Blockbuster video store outside of town for a bargain that he thinks will make them rich. Unfortunately, the store isn't as successful as Randy had hoped, and the more time he spends there alone, the more he starts to lose his grip on reality.

"A Nightmare on FaceTime" is a ridiculous Randy episode and parody of Stephen King's horror classic, The Shining. Randy's portrayed in detail as Jack Nicholson's character. Between Randy's dramatic demise and the ongoing joke of no one recognizing Cartman dressed as The Hulk, this is a classic parody episode.

5 'It's Christmas in Canada'

Season 7, Episode 15

When Ike's birth parents gain legal custody of him, Kyle and his friends travel to Canada to bring him home before Christmas. They arrive and learn they must speak with the Prime Minister, and as they set off on their journey, they meet an array of characters, including a French-Canadian mime and a Mountie who is forced to ride a sheep.

"It's Christmas in Canada" is a memorable parody episode based on the classic movie, The Wizard of Oz, starring Judy Garland. With hysterical nods to the film, such as the boys following the "only road" and the Prime Minister who winds up resembling the Great and Powerful Oz. The episode's fitting musical numbers and the ongoing joke about Scott (who is a di*k), "It's Christmas in Canada" ranks as one of South Park's best parody episodes.

4 'Medicinal Fried Chicken'

Season 14, Episode 3

When new state laws ban all fast food in Colorado, KFC closed all of their restaurant, including Cartman's favorite location. Cartman desperately tries to find the Colonel's fried chicken, and after meeting a local kid with high-up connections, he starts to sell KFC chicken on the black market.

"Medicinal Fried Chicken" is a hilarious take on the 1983 crime film Scarface featuring Cartman as a greedy, unhinged kingpin similar to Al Pacino's character, Tony Montana. As the episode follows somewhat of the same series of events, nothing is off limits, even Colonel Sanders, who is supposed to be Montana's most powerful connection, Alejandro Sosa, making "Medicinal Fried Chicken" a top contender for the list.

3 'The Return of the Fellowship of the Ring to the Two Towers'

Season 6, Episode 13

Stan's parents rent The Lord of the Rings and ask the boys to take it to Butter's parents, who ask to borrow it. The boys see the errand as a quest but unbeknownst to them, the video has been swapped with a dirty movie, and as word gets out about it, the other kids in town try to steal it from them before they make it to Butters' house.

"The Return of the Fellowship of the Ring to the Two Towers" is an early parody episode of the fantasy film franchise, The Lord of the Rings. While watching the boys dressed as their favorite characters is a highlight of the episode, Butters steal the show as he's portrayed as the obsessive Sméagol/Gollum lurking in his basement. The episode takes its jabs at the popular franchise but, at the same time, also pays tribute to it and its fans in its own humorous way, which makes it a great parody episode.

2 'Mysterion Rises'

Season 14, Episode 12

"Mysterion Rises" is one of a three-part episode and parody of popular superhero movies, Watchmen, and Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy. The episode's title is a nod to the final film in Nolan's Batman series, The Dark Knight Rises, and even mimics the movie's ominous tone and Christian Bale's gruff voice as The Caped Crusader. The level of creativity and the diligent attention to every minor detail in "Mysterion Rises" certifies it as one of the series' signature parody episodes.

1 'A Song of A** and Fire'

Season 17, Episode 8

The kids of South Park are drastically divided over which gaming system, PlayStation 4 and XBox One, to buy at an upcoming Black Friday sale. With both sides aiding and negotiating for the gaming companies, the boys engage in an epic battle of both wit and strength to gain as much support as possible for their chosen console.

"A Song of A** and Fire" is obviously a parody of the popular novels and HBO series, Game of Thrones. The boys appear as obvious characters in the hit television show, but no character can top Kenny as Lady McCormick, who is supposed to be Daenerys Targaryen. With the appearance of George R.R. Martin and the town of South Park mapped out as Westeros, "A Song of A** and Fire" is without a doubt one of the series' best parody episodes.

