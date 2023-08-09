Beginning the show as simply a quirky but relatively unmemorable geologist, Stan's dad Randy Marsh has since become one of South Park's most iconic and popular characters. Gradually earning more screen time as the show has gone on, Randy has developed into his present characterization as a volatile, self-obsessed, and incredibly foolish cannabis farmer.

In many ways, Randy's development parallels that of its creators - over the decades South Park has been on the air, Trey Parker and Matt Stone have grown from identifying with the young protagonists to identifying more with the adult characters. From Trey Parker's unforgettable vocal performance in the role to his constant parade of absurd hobbies and business ventures, Randy has been the center of many of South Park's funniest scenes and best episodes.

10 "The Big Fix" (S.25 Ep.2)

Image via Comedy Central.

In 'The Big Fix', Randy attempts to diversify the image of his cannabis business at Tegridy Farms in order to attract new customers. Hiring Steve Black as a completely cynical gesture, Randy attempts to exploit black culture for profit without allowing Steve any say in the actual operations of the business.

RELATED: 'South Park': 10 Best Butters Episodes, Ranked

The episode shows Randy's selfishness and racial insensitivity in an excellent satire of the way corporations can exploit and tokenize marginalized groups. In addition, the introduction of Steve's competing business Credigree Weed sets up an entertaining rivalry between the two men, in which Randy is indisputably in the wrong.

9 "Cock Magic" (S.18 Ep.8)

Image via Comedy Central.

Also ranking as one of the best Kenny episodes, 'Cock Magic' depicts Randy drastically misunderstanding that the titular phrase refers to an underground ring of roosters playing Magic: The Gathering. Becoming a magician with the stage name 'The Amazingly Randi', Randy begins performing - admittedly very impressive - penis-based magic tricks for various audiences, completely traumatizing a group of children at a birthday party.

Randy's magic tricks are uproariously funny and the ways that his performances intersect with the episode's A-plot are excellent. Some of Randy's best moments in South Park are ones where he fundamentally misreads situations, and 'Cock Magic' features some of the best and most absurd examples of this.

8 "Crème Fraîche" (S.14 Ep.14)

Image via Comedy Central.

Focusing primarily on Randy and Sharon's marital issues, 'Crème Fraîche' shows Randy becoming sexually obsessed with cooking shows and TV chefs. As usual when Randy has a hobby, gourmet cooking begins to take over his life, and he eventually becomes the cafeteria chef at the boys' school, much to their dismay.

RELATED: 'South Park': 10 of the Best Parody Episodes, Ranked

Although the situation spirals to the point where TV chefs begin a complicated cooking competition at South Park Elementary, the episode's main conflict is resolved simply by Sharon and Randy addressing their dissatisfaction in their relationship. 'Crème Fraîche' is by far one of the most memorable Randy-centric episodes, with his fetish for cooking shows being portrayed absurdly and hilariously.

7 "Broadway Bro Down" (S.15 Ep.11)

Image via Comedy Central.

Being released the same year as Parker and Stone's Broadway musical The Book of Mormon, 'Broadway Bro Down' follows Randy as he discovers the secret world of musical theater - an aggressively heterosexual and machismo-steeped culture dedicated to writing musicals that subtextually encourage women to give their partners sexual favors.

South Park is well-known for its musical numbers and this episode features several great musical parody songs. In addition, watching Randy stage his own musical, swing through a theater dressed as Spider-Man and have a "bro-down" against musical theater legend Stephen Sondheim is all so absurd it's wildly entertaining.

6 "Sarcastaball" (S.16 Ep.8)

Image via Comedy Central.

When South Park Elementary bans football kickoffs over safety concerns, Randy becomes outraged and sarcastically proposes an absurd new game called Sarcastaball, which the school takes completely seriously and implements. Randy is made coach of the Sarcastaball team and continues talking in an overly sarcastic tone to the point where his sarcasm causes serious brain damage.

The episode satirizes the backlash to proposed safety measures in sports, with Randy representing critics and suffering health consequences. 'Sarcastaball' is a very funny episode with a great B-plot involving Butters and a strong A-plot from Randy, making it one of his best episodes.

5 "Medicinal Fried Chicken" (S.14 Ep.3)

Image via Comedy Central.

When South Park opens a medicinal marijuana shop, Randy becomes determined to develop "a little bit of cancer" in order to qualify for a license. After he microwaves his testicles, however, they become comically enormous to the point where he can only move around when pushing them in a wheelbarrow and later bouncing on them like a space-hopper.

RELATED: 'South Park' Tackled Scabbing Long Before the WGA/SAG-AFTRA Strikes

Randy's affliction in 'Medicinal Fried Chicken' is visually hilarious, providing some great sight gags. Taking place years before Tegridy Farms subplot, the episode shows the characteristically outrageous lengths Randy is willing to go to for cannabis while providing commentary on the regulations surrounding cannabis legalization.

4 "You're Getting Old" (S.15 Ep.7)

Image via Comedy Central.

One of the rare occasions South Park got emotional, although in a characteristically gross-out way, "You're Getting Old" focuses on Randy and Stan Marsh's struggles with aging, depression and feeling stagnant in their lives.The episode shows Randy attempting to regain his youth by becoming a 'Tween Wave' musician called 'Steamy Ray Vaughn' whose entire act centers on flatulence.

When Sharon confronts Randy about his tendency to drop everything to pursue his strange passions, the two have a shockingly genuine argument that reveals the true depths of Randy's unhappiness and dissatisfaction with life. In terms of Randy's character development, 'You're Getting Old' is one of South Park's most essential episodes.

3 "The Cissy" (S.18 Ep.3)

Image via Comedy Central.

In one of South Park's first experimentations with serialized storytelling, season 18 shows Randy moonlighting as teen pop artist Lorde. In 'The Cissy', an episode that focuses on themes of gender identity, Randy's Lorde persona is portrayed as a surprisingly earnest example of his gender expression and is treated sympathetically by the writing.

RELATED: The 10 Most Underrated South Park Episodes, Ranked

As well as helping convey the episode's pro-trans themes, Randy is hilarious as Lorde, whose songs (performed by Sia in one of South Park's best celebrity guest performances) mostly consist of lyrics like "Ya ya ya, I am Lorde". No list of Randy's best episodes would be complete without his Lorde storyline, and 'The Cissy' is by far the highlight.

2 "With Apologies to Jesse Jackson" (S.11 Ep.1)

Image via Comedy Central.

After accidentally exclaiming a racial slur as an answer on Wheel of Fortune, Randy finds himself ostracized by the townspeople of South Park. Outcast from his community, Randy finds solace among a group of mostly famous White men who have been criticized for saying the n-word, including Seinfeld actor Michael Richards.

'With Apologies to Jesse Jackson' is a satirical representation of the impact slurs have on marginalized groups, told through the absurdist lens of the n-word being used to taunt a group of White men. Despite its potentially offensive content, the episode proved surprisingly uncontroversial due to its comedic value and earnestly anti-racist messaging.

1 "The Losing Edge" (S.9 Ep.5)

Image via Comedy Central.

In 'The Losing Edge', Randy becomes obsessed with arguing with and physically fighting other dads at children's baseball games. Although this results in his arrest several times, Randy treats his baseball fights like a serious athletic pursuit, with the episode framing him as a plucky underdog hero.

Rooting for Randy's success on his ridiculous mission to defeat other dads in this episode is very entertaining, and it is genuinely satisfying when Randy finally triumphs in his climactic fight against 'Bat Dad', a man much physically larger and more disorderly than him. 'The Losing Edge' is the best Randy-centric South Park episode, coming from one of the show's best seasons.

NEXT: 10 Most Controversial 'South Park' Episodes of All Time, Ranked