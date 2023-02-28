Construction paper and crass comedy have never caused such an enduring commotion as they have in South Park. Borne from the minds of creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone in 1997, the series has secured 18 Emmy wins, 92 nominations, die-hard fans, and passionate opposition. Raising hell and eyebrows, the iconic animated series has trampled notions of propriety with all the refined delicacy of a dinosaur on roller skates. With one finger on the pulse of current issues, and the other flipping the bird, satire and silliness have formed an entertaining bond in the series for 26 seasons.

Great seasons of South Park have moments of sparkling wit and intelligent satire, with equal helpings of low-brow laughs – only time will tell if season 26 will be counted among the animated sitcom's best, where humor and heart are equally represented, and topical issues are tackled. With iconic fan-favorite episodes, perfect parodies, and memorable moments, the best seasons of South Park are perfect viewing for first-time watchers and long-time fans.

10 Season 6

Image Via Paramount

As South Park matured with the writers, early seasons feature a heavier quota of toilet humor and corporeal comedy. Season 6 feels like it's on the precipice of a change. With its fair share of gross-out comedy and shock value gags, there are also episodes that strike a harmony between the shocking and the downright brilliant.

RELATED: The Best 'Simpsons' Episodes Of All Time, According to IMDb

"The Simpsons Already Did It" has a refreshing self-awareness, with the creators parodying their own genre and acknowledging the genealogy the show belongs to (and departs from). The season features the first appearance of Professor Chaos, Butters' alter-ego, who forms a recurring coping mechanism for the character to find his power. "The Return of the Fellowship of the Ring to the Two Towers" is one of the highest-rated episodes on IMDb, and "Bebe's Boobs Destroy Society" hilariously explores a challenging aspect of growing up.

9 Season 10

Image Via Paramount

Season 10 is a mixed bag, with some less memorable entries taking up space alongside stronger episodes, like the award-winning "Make Love, Not Warcraft", and "Smug Alert", which makes fun of self-aggrandizing virtue signalers. Season 10 takes aim at Family Guy with a two-part arc calling out the seemingly random jokes that appear in the competitor series.

"Hell On Earth 2006" reprises the reality program My Super Sweet 16, a show about extravagant birthday parties of wealthy young women - but here, the tirading teen is Satan himself. It's an enjoyable season that showcases some of South Park's surprisingly wholesome moments, and viewers can expect recognizable references to pop culture of the time.

8 Season 9

Image Via Paramount

Season 9 contains classic episodes, including the Emmy-winning "Best Friends Forever", as well as one of the highest-rated episodes on IMDb, "The Death of Eric Cartman". The season has a near-perfect audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and beautifully blends real-world troubles with far-out concepts.

One of the most controversial episodes of all time, "Trapped in the Closet" discusses the tenets of Scientology, which provoked legal action against the creators and prompted voice actor Isaac Hayes to leave the series. Singer Wing also features in a self-titled episode, spreading her unique brand of fabulous falsetto covers to the world.

7 Season 13

Image Via Paramount

Critiquing politics, celebrity, economic decline, and Disney, season 13 has very little dead air, with great parody songs and strong satire. "The Ring" chastises the chaste, with a send-up of the Jonas Brothers' purity rings. "The F Word" tackles the idea of harmful language. Examining the way one particular offensive word's meaning evolved over time, the episode will give viewers pause to think about where language comes from, and the effects of harmful language as words continue to evolve.

RELATED: Top 'South Park' Episodes to Rewatch

"Pinewood Derby" brilliantly exposes the greed of humans, and how this could cause global downfall. "Fishsticks" unapologetically derides Kanye West who misses the point of the simple joke and causes controversy around the episode.

6 Season 14

Image Via Paramount

Season 14 is rife with timely take-downs and silly send-ups. "200" and "201" are iconic episodes in the South Park canon, featuring past celebrities who were mocked in previous episodes returning for vengeance on the town of South Park. "Medicinal Fried Chicken", released on the precipice of many US states decriminalizing marijuana, makes relevant points with below-the-belt humor.

"Sexual Healing" addresses the way the world handles rich, powerful men who are caught cheating on their spouses, and "You Have 0 Friends" makes a mockery of social media. With several episodes featuring the boys' alter-egos, and recurring characters Mysterion and The Coon, the season has a special place in fans' hearts, who laud it for its absurdism and ingenuity.

5 Season 11

Image Via Paramount

Featuring the three-part arc of 'Imaginationland", season 11 provides a brilliantly executed parable that plays on the analogy that "terrorists have attacked our imagination, and now our imagination is running wild". Racing to get their imaginations under control, the episode features some of South Park's most hilarious 'cameos' from Hollywood filmmakers and well-known fictional characters.

"Le Petit Tourette" makes use of Cartman as a vessel to do the most offensive thing imaginable. After discovering what Tourette Syndrome is, Cartman fakes tics to get away with saying anything he wants. Before the episode is out, he needs to learn the hard truths of the difficulty of living with TS. The episode is hard to watch, but ends up making its heartfelt point, albeit in the most inappropriate way possible.

4 Season 12

South Park had a high point in the mid-late 2000s, with plenty of real-world ridiculousness to satirize, but without the downfalls of later seasons which have been criticized for being unable to adequately parody the already ridiculous situations of the world.

RELATED: Animated Series that Prove Animation Can Be For Adults

Season 12 presents the two-part "Pandemic" and "Pandemic 2: The Startling" which mocks found footage horror films, and features giant guinea pigs in a flute band fueled fiasco. "Elementary School Musical" mocks an irritating tween phenomenon, and the hugely important episode "Britney's New Look" makes an important comment on the atrocious media harassment of Britney Spears.

3 Season 5

Image Via Paramount

The controversial South Park episode "Osama bin Laden Has Farty Pants" may come across as juvenile, but there's a cleverness to the referencing of wartime cartoons, which emerged during WWII and acted as slapstick propaganda, hidden behind a guise of childish tomfoolery. Acknowledging a grotesque chapter in cartoon history, this is animation with an agenda.

The highest-rated episode of all time according to IMDb finds its home in season 5, with "Scott Tenorman Must Die" depicting Cartman at his most maniacal. "Cripple Fight" lays bare the homophobia of South Park parents, when the flamboyant Big Gay Al is the scoutmaster for their sons' troupe. A more sinister scout master is chosen to replace him, proving that appearances are not everything and prejudice is not the answer.

2 Season 19

Image Via Paramount

South Park is facing new challenges. Since building a reputation on being a rebellious cultural counter, defying the acceptable discourse won't fly anymore. In acknowledging that South Park needs to respond to a more progressive worldview to retain relevance, viewers watch the town grapple with these issues in a tangible way.

Spearheaded by the people of South Park trying to get a Whole Foods in their town, and new social justice warrior PC Principal, season 19 explores gentrification, political correctness, and the over-saturation of advertisements. Simultaneously, a political leader rises to prominence, speaking against emerging cultural shifts and presenting ideas that belong to a bygone era. The season has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, perfectly exploring contemporary concerns of viewers, and the need for the show to find smart new ways to address hot topics.

1 Season 8

Season 8 provides the perfect mix of crude humor and clever satire. Containing one of the most disturbing but highly-rated episodes in the South Park canon, "Woodland Critter Christmas" is not for the faint of heart.

Also often mentioned alongside the show's best episodes is "Good Times With Weapons", a foray into a different animation style that sees the boys becoming anime warriors. The season features a memory of the boys' pre-school days to a tragic mistake and necessary apology, and a Walmart that almost drowns the town in bloodthirsty bargains. Tackling race, religion, gentrification, and greed, Season 8 hits a nerve, driving home important lessons with the silliness expected of the town.

NEXT: The Best Animated Shows of the 21st Century, According to IMDb