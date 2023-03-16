Stan Marsh is one of South Park's four main characters, alongside Kyle, Cartman and Kenny. He was originally conceived of as the most 'normal' character that viewers would identify with. As a result, he's often the one calling out the nonsense that takes over his friends and the other residents of South Park.

However, from Season 15 onward, Stan's character becomes more complex. In particular, the show has delved into his more cynical side, influenced by his dysfunctional family. Although he doesn't have as many funny lines as Cartman or iconic deaths like Kenny, Stan has nevertheless been the source of some of the show's best storylines.

10 "You Got F'd in the A"

Season 8, Episode 4 (2004)

This episode satirizes the world of dance competitions and the often cutthroat nature of the industry. In a parody of You Got Served, Stan is challenged to a dance-off, so the boys of South Park take on a rival dance crew in a battle to determine who is the best. There are some great scenes where Randy, upset that Stan got served, teaches him the basics of line dancing to the tune of "Achy Break Heart."

There's also a grimly funny moment where it is revealed that Butters caused a horrific accident at a tap-dancing competition. His shoe flew off and hit a stage light, leading to the deaths of eight people – more, Stan tells him, if you count those who committed suicide later.

9 "Whale W***es"

Season 13, Episode 11 (2009)

One of South Park's all-time funniest episodes, "Whale W***es" takes on the issue of whaling and the controversial practices of whaling fleets. According to South Park, the Japanese nation hunts down whales and dolphins because they blame the animals for the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Stan and the gang embark on a mission to stop the killing of the whales, and end up in the middle of a dangerous confrontation at sea.

To avert catastrophe, Stan comes up with the idea of convincing Japan that actually cows and chickens were responsible for dropping the bomb. Along the way, the boys encounter environmental activists, armed Japanese whalers, and even an appearance by the famous "Sea Shepherd" organization.

8 "Douche and Turd"

Season 8, Episode 8 (2004)

This episode mocks American politics (better than some political movies do) and the often-frustrating nature of the electoral process. The kids are tasked with voting for a new school mascot. Cartman supports the joke candidate of a "giant douche", while Kyle backs a "turd sandwich". Stan, however, says that these options are exactly the same, and decides not to vote at all – to the other characters' dismay.

The story escalates from there, including Stan being banished from the town for not acknowledging the importance of voting, and a subplot involving murdered PETA members. The PETA activists tell Stan an inconvenient truth about democracy: every election is between a douche and a turd because those are the only people who suck up enough to succeed in politics.

7 "Margaritaville"

Season 13, Episode 3 (2009)

This episode from 2009 parallels the 2008 financial crash and recession. After the economy takes a turn for the worse, Randy tells the citizens to reduce their spending to the bare essentials, even though he buys an expensive margarita mixer. A subplot follows Stan as he attempts to return the mixer but is shunted from person to person.

Stan discovers that the debt has been repackaged and sold several times, another reference to the mortgage-backed securities that were central to the economic crisis. He also learns that the United States Treasury determines fiscal policy by decapitating a chicken and letting it run over a board covered with phrases like "bailout!"

6 "The Biggest Douche in the Universe"

Season 6, Episode 15 (2002)

In this episode, the kids become embroiled in a battle with real-life self-proclaimed psychic John Edward, who claims to be able to communicate with the dead. Stan has a major storyline where he calls out Edward for being a sham. He says that Edward is just cold reading, which Stan demonstrates to several passersby. However, people quickly come to believe that Stan is a medium too.

Edward perceives Stan as a threat, leading to a showdown between the two. Soon after, an alien spacecraft crash lands in South Park, with the aliens claiming they are looking for the "Biggest Douche in the Universe." Edward wins, beating out an alien that is literally a giant douche.

5 "My Future Self 'n' Me"

Season 6, Episode 16 (2002)

Stan and Butters are the stars of this episode. Stan meets an older version of himself from the future, who is a drug-addicted burnout. Terrified, Stan tries to avoid this fate by redoubling his efforts at school and swearing off all bad activities. After Butters claims to have encountered his own future self, the boys realize that these are actually actors paid by their parents to scare them straight.

However, things quickly spiral out of control as the fake future selves become increasingly demanding and the boys struggle to keep up the charade. Eventually, Stan attempts to force the truth out of his parents by pretending to cut off his own hand. This leads to a gruesome and hilarious scene where Randy cuts off (and then attempts to reattach) the actor's hand as well. It's a gut-busting and rewatchable South Park episode that highlights Stan's dim-witted side.

4 "You Have 0 Friends"

Season 14, Episode 4 (2010)

This episode from 2010 focuses on Facebook, made at a time when the site was still relatively new and growing. After Stan's friends and family pressure him to use it, he is inundated by friend requests from people he doesn't know. Annoyed, Stan tries to delete his account, but Facebook won't let him. Instead, he is sucked into a virtual Facebook world.

Stan goes on a wacky journey through cyberspace, eventually confronting his online profile, which is a monstrous version of himself. In order to return to the real world, Stan must defeat his online doppelganger in a game of Yahtzee. It's a wild journey mixed with powerful commentary.

3 "All About Mormons"

Season 7, Episode 12 (2003)

In this episode, South Park is visited by a family of Mormons who become the center of attention due to their unfamiliar beliefs and practices. The other kids order Stan to beat up Gary, the son of the family, but Stan is surprised to find that the boy is friendly and invites him back to his home. Randy becomes convinced that the Mormons are attempting to brainwash Stan, but soon he too converts to the faith.

As the townspeople struggle to understand the Mormons, they find themselves questioning their own beliefs and biases, leading to a host of unexpected revelations. "All About Mormons" is a magnificent episode with great religious commentary and jokes. Parker and Stone would explore similar ideas more deeply in their musical The Book of Mormon.

2 "Trapped in the Closet"

Season 9, Episode 12 (2005)

"Trapped in the Closet" is South Park's legendary episode about Scientology. Stan is declared to be the reincarnation of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard, leading to a series of bizarre encounters with members of the church. Tom Cruise and John Travolta even show up and are mocked brutally.

Parker and Stone use their trademark humor to comment on the often-shrouded practices and beliefs of Scientology. Much of the episode is simply devoted to explaining some of what Scientology actually teaches. (There's one particularly funny scene all about the being known as Xenu.)

1 "Woodland Critter Christmas"

Season 8, Episode 14 (2004)

In this Christmas special, Stan stumbles upon a group of adorable woodland creatures who seem to embody the true spirit of the holiday. However, as the episode progresses, it's revealed that the animals are in fact Satanists trying to bring about the return of the Antichrist. The boys are soon embroiled in a surreal and disturbing adventure involving orgies and ritual sacrifice.

Reluctantly, Stan sets out to stop the animals, even as they unleash their Satanic powers against him. He learns that only mountain lions can prevent the coming of the Antichrist, so he goes into the mountains to find them. The plot keeps getting more absurd from there, to the point that Kyle gets possessed by the evil spirit and Santa Claus shows up wielding a shotgun. It's a wild, fun, and wacky episode that showcases what fans love about Stan and the series in general.

