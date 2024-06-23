The Big Picture Paramount wanted a PG-13 South Park movie, but Trey Parker and Matt Stone insisted on an R rating.

Parker and Stone faced conflicts with the studio over the movie's content and structure.

The fights with the MPAA and Paramount ultimately led to a creatively inspiring and successful movie.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are no strangers to causing trouble. This goes as far back as Trey getting reprimanded for a school play he wrote about going to the dentist that resulted in tons of fake blood and traumatizing elementary schoolers (true story). Naturally, a movie based on the TV show that started causing controversy from day one would stir some conversation. That said, South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut mostly arrived to a surprisingly warm welcome. It was well regarded by audiences and critics, revitalized interest in the show itself, and even received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song.

South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut definitely earned Parker and Stone more respectability in the long run, but it wasn't an easy road to get there. Right from the start, Parker and Stone faced studio demands and had to choose their battles carefully to get the vision they saw for their movie. Along the way, they turned down big financial opportunities, exchanged crazy memos, and nearly avoided trouble with the law. All in the name of properly telling a story that relies on a codependent relationship between Satan and Saddam Hussein, figure skater Brian Boitano, and self-immolation by flatulence (or a modern American masterpiece.)

The Studio Wanted a Clean Cut 'South Park' Movie

The idea to transfer South Park from television to theaters came relatively early in the show's run. Unlike The Simpsons Movie and The Bob's Burgers Movie, eighteen and eleven years after their television counterparts premiered respectively, South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut was released just shy of two years after South Park's debut on Comedy Central. By all accounts, this was the push of Parker and Stone's then representation at William Morris wanting to get a movie made while the show was still a phenomenon among audiences and fearing waiting too long would result in diminished box office returns (akin to Beavis and Butthead Do America, which was released almost four years after it began airing on MTV). Naturally, the project landed at Paramount, a subsidiary of Viacom which also owns Comedy Central, and while a deal was struck, the conflicts began right away when the studio wanted the movie to be rated PG-13.

Why Paramount thought it would be a good idea to adapt the controversial and profane television series into something as limiting as a PG-13 movie isn't that shocking. Early into developing ideas for the movie, Paramount tried to pressure Parker and Stone into not making an R-rated movie by showing them how much money a PG-13 movie would make instead. Parker recalls "They showed us graphs of how much more money we’d make with a PG-13," but that only encouraged him and Stone to double down on their stance. Not wanting it to feel like an extended episode, Parker said "We would only do [a movie] if we could make it R-rated, something like we did with The Spirit of Christmas [the original viral short that inspired the show.]" If there was a time for Paramount to back out it was now, because it only got worse.

The Studio Wanted Something Different From Parker and Stone

While South Park was their big break, Parker and Stone were not new to making movies. In college, they raised money and produced a musical feature that would become Cannibal! The Musical, and followed that up with their independent feature, Orgazmo. They also worked with a studio firsthand as the leads of BASEketball, a Universal feature directed by David Zucker (Airplane!, The Naked Gun). Their prior experiences infused them with an attitude to fight for the scenes and jokes they wanted, no matter how much the studio balked. When Paramount hesitated about the film being a musical, the duo did it anyway. To promote the movie, Paramount wanted to do a music video with Kid Rock, but Parker and Stone didn't want to, so they refused to provide character voices or animation for the video. Stone said, "There was just a lot of miscommunication and a lot of things they assumed we'd be okay with and then we were like 'no, we're not doing that.'"

This escalated to the point of Stone stealing a version of the trailer he and Parker were unsatisfied with, feeling it sold a broader "crappy" comedy that they didn't want to be associated with. Stone put the footage in his car and took it home for a weekend, only to result in Paramount threatening legal action if he didn't return the material (ultimately, it was Parker and Stone's cut for a trailer, edited to parody something far more serious, that made it to the public). Parker surmised working with Paramount as a studio that "really had an attitude of 'we know how to do South Park, not you guys.'" But if Paramount was a headache, dealing with the MPAA was a drill to the cranium.

The MPAA Created Roadblocks for Parker and Stone

Stone would go on to detail the arduous process of working with the Motion Picture Association of America's ratings in the documentary This Film is Not Yet Rated. His major complaint focused on the difference between working on an independent feature like Orgazmo, receiving an NC-17 rating, asking what needed to be cut and not being told specifics by the MPAA to deny censorship. In contrast, working with Paramount on South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut (and later Team America: World Police), the duo were given multiple notes about what they could do to get the more appealing R rating.

Much of what the MPAA had issues with were things involving the language and the sexual content. Parker and Stone found it ironic that the group's notes only focused on those elements, despite the fact the film featured violence throughout, ranging from guns to electrocution to bloody impalement. "They had a problem with words, not bullets," Stone told the New York Times. Parker and Stone also found themselves making some of the scenes worse, which somehow were approved by the board after making the adjustment. The MPAA wanted the removal of a scene in which Stan, Kyle, and Cartman find a video depicting bestiality online. In response, Parker and Stone changed it to a video of someone defecating on another person, intentionally making it longer and "much more depraved." To their surprise, the MPAA approved it. They claimed this happened in nearly every instance of confrontation to the point that an unrated home video release would have been redundant. The memos between the MPAA, Paramount, and Parker and Stone became infamous online, with one so bizarre, that Stone ended it with "P.S. This is my favorite memo ever," which you can hear in Matt Berry's dulcet tones here. But the fights with the MPAA continued even after the movie was finished.

Reflecting on the experience in the commentary (recorded in 2009 for the movie's tenth anniversary Blu-ray release), the first note from the MPAA came with the title. Originally the film was called South Park: All Hell Breaks Loose, a fun play on the turn-of-phrase and the plot of the movie (Stone thinks it was a dumb title for what it's worth). The MPAA, however, told them it couldn't have "Hell" in the title because it was an animated movie. The counter of Bigger, Longer, and Uncut was similarly meant to be a worse option, but once again the MPAA approved it (failing to realize its phallic reference until it was too late.) In controlling the image of the movie presented to the public, the MPAA told Paramount any promotional materials had to be G-rated. A tall order for a movie that set a world record for swearing in 2001, Parker and Stone believe this deluded audiences into seeing a movie that they then found inappropriate. The MPAA's strange rules even made it so they couldn't show a clip of Conan O'Brien in the movie on Late Night with Conan O'Brien, forcing the production to buy a pirated copy on the streets of New York.

Ultimately, the 'South Park' Movie Was a Success

"Art thrives in its limitations," Bob Dylan once said. Despite all the trouble the duo caused and how much fighting resulted between Paramount and the MPAA, the movie that came out is a triumph. Not only did it receive critical acclaim, the aforementioned best song nomination at the Oscars (which Parker and Stone attended in dresses), but creatively inspired the duo to improve their craft. Looking back at old seasons of South Park, Parker believes Season 3 was when the show started improving, due in part to what they learned working on the movie. "We were learning so much about structure and characters and all that during the movie that we were able to start applying it to the show," he admitted. But just as important as that was them learning to fight for what they believed in.

In much of the commentary on the movie, Parker and Stone recall feeling like the movie could be the end of South Park, worried the show's popularity had been a flash in the pan that would fade as soon they worked on something else. And while this attitude was by and large unappreciated by the MPAA and Paramount (Stone and Parker both believe they would have been fired if they weren't integral to the process), it also taught them the lesson of fighting for what makes the better movie. They learned about dealing with a major studio, how to protect what was for the best, and when to let the lesser arguments go. It's a lesson they took with them to Team America: World Police and one they're likely going to remember in their upcoming film. Despite the trying production, Parker and Stone always remembered to ask one another "What would Brian Boitano do?" And the movie was all the better for it.

South Park Bigger, Longer, and Uncut is available on Paramount+.

