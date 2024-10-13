Over more than 300 episodes, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have introduced a wide variety of characters. Some would start as background players and grow into fan favorites, like Butters (voiced by Stone), while others would get a much icier audience reaction, like bus driver Ms. Crabtree (voiced by Mary Kay Bergman.)

Ultimately, there’s no right or wrong answer to which character to like. Comedy is in the eye of the beholder, and if the beholder is looking at a piece of feces with a Santa hat on it, there's going to be different opinions. So love 'em or hate 'em, these are the South Park residents that divide the fan base.

10 Pip

Voiced by Matt Stone

Polite, punchable Pip brought an international appeal to Colorado when he appeared alongside the other South Park boys. Primarily used in the early seasons of South Park, Pip was hated by all the children (and staff) at school, and by extension, everyone watching at home. No matter what anyone said or did to Pip, he responded with a kind and cheery disposition, soaking up aggression like a sponge. The emergence of Butters as a strong and funny character rendered Pip obsolete, and it wouldn’t be much longer until he was killed off the show.

Pip is less divisive and more openly despised, but the dislike seems slightly unfounded, as the character was designed to be hated. A Pip season four episode, “Pip,” is widely considered one of the most hated episodes of the series, and a large tipping point to why Pip would later be crushed and permanently killed by Mecha-Streisand. The episode of “Pip” is a loose retelling of Charles Dickens’s Great Expectations, so maybe fans just hate Dickens and Pip got caught in the crossfire. (They probably hate both)

9 Linda & Stephen Stotch (Butters' Parents)

Voiced by Mona Marshall and Trey Parker

Linda and Stephen Stotch, otherwise known as Butters’ parents, have been needlessly grounding their son for years. Mean, abusive, and possibly murderous, Butters’ parents set a new low for parental competency - no easy feat in South Park. Miraculously, Butters wasn’t permanently scarred for life when his mother tried to kill him, but those therapy bills will be hefty and plentiful. Linda and Stephen are perfectly used as a pitch-black satire of the quintessential suburban family, as can be seen in the hilariously dark, “Butters’ Very Own Episode.”

Characters don’t need to be nice in South Park, nor do they need to be nice to Butters, but there’s something in the treatment of Butters’ parents towards their son that feels excessive. In a show with not many clear-cut heroes, Butters’ is an underdog easy to root for, which is why Linda and Stephen tend to get under the fan’s skin. Their overly harsh punishments are a decent running joke, but the popularity of Butters stands to even further villainize the characters who cause the little guy stress.

8 Shelly Marsh

Voiced by April Stewart

Always ready to beat up Stan (voiced by Parker) or scowl at her dad, Shelly Marsh has been around since season one of South Park. Initially used as an aggressor towards Stan, later episodes would see her forge temporary alliances with the South Park boys as the situation called for it. Shelly’s probably not making anyone’s number one on their list of favorite South Park characters, but episodes, like “Broadway Bro Down,” where her new boyfriend is killed due to her dad, would make Stan’s older sister a little more sympathetic.

For some fans, Shelly’s constantly sour disposition is endlessly funny, while others see her appearances as lacking purpose. Shelly’s arguably gone through the least amount of character growth throughout the show’s run, but when used against the right person, such as her dad, she can work well as an unlikely voice of reason. Playing the serious person next to more interesting characters might not be a glamorous role, but it is necessary - and entertaining - when Shelly’s anger is reduced to exasperated frustration.

7 The Goth Kids

Voiced by Jessica Makinson, Matt Stone, Trey Parker, & Tyrone Jenkins

Clad in black and full of despair, the goth kids are going to be combined as one entry because what they offer South Park is a package deal. Individually, Henrietta, Michael, Pete, and Firkle would most likely be unrecognizable without their counterparts nearby. Together, they’re strong enough background characters that add more flavor to the South Park schoolyard. On paper, the goth kids have the potential to be highly entertaining characters, especially the youngest, Firkle, but they never broke out into anything more than minor players.

The episode “Goth Kids 3: Dawn of the Posers” features the gloomy children as the main focus of the story, and it resulted in a below-average outing. It’s not that the Goth kids can’t be funny — they have moments where a line lands. The core problem is, there doesn’t appear to be distinctly different characteristics between the group’s members, and they all share the same lack of motivation. Longtime fans will appreciate seeing the quartet pop up occasionally, but anything more than that would cause the audience to get depressed as well.

6 Terrance & Phillip

Voiced by Matt Stone & Trey Parker

The comedy idols of the South Park boys, Terrance and Phillip, are mainstays of South Park, farting their way into multiple episodes. The Canadian comedy team has played large roles in South Park, both as characters for the boys to look up to, but also as commentary on the show itself. Their roles were so integral to the show, that the movie, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, centers around a controversy stemming from Terrance and Phillip.

Terrance and Phillip are paper-thin characters by design, but when they receive a larger amount of screen time, their presence brings with it a grating quality. A portion of the audience still has a bad taste in their mouth from the Terrance and Phillip starring April Fool’s Day episode “Not Without My Anus,” an entry lacking any of the recurring characters fans expected to see. At the time, viewers tuning in for a resolution to the season one cliffhanger of the identity of Cartman’s (voiced by Parker) father were instead served a story about how the Canadian duo fought and killed Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

5 PC Principal

Voiced by Trey Parker

When PC Principal was introduced in the season 19 opener, “Stunning and Brave,” he was a clever piece of commentary on the changing sensibility of a new generation of young adults. PC Principal’s intolerance of… intolerance, would manifest violently, as Cartman would find when the new school principal beat him senseless over the use of the word spokesman instead of spokesperson. PC Principal was a word police joke told loud and aggressively, while also giving Cartman an enemy to fear.

Unfortunately for some, PC Principal didn’t move to a new town at the end of the episode. There was an expectation that the character would be a one-and-done, but then the Oakley-wearing voice of the voiceless made South Park his permanent home. PC Principal added welcome conflict to South Park, but the one-dimensional presentation proved to be tedious for fans who got the joke but still didn’t want to hear the message. However, his relationship with Strong Woman and the addition of his PC Babies went a long way towards softening the character with fans on the fence.

4 Towelie

Voiced by Vernon Chatman

Genetically engineered to be the most adaptable absorbent towel, Towelie has enjoyed unexpected popularity since his debut in the season 5 episode, “Towelie.” Always ready to offer towel wisdom before uttering his catchphrase, “You wanna get high?” Towelie has seen extra screen time with the introduction of “Tegridy Farms.” Although Towelie was specifically designed to be the worst character Parker and Stone could create, the talking towel exceeded expectations and then some.

Based on merchandising alone, the amount of Towelie shirts, backpacks, and unlicensed weed paraphernalia, Towelie is only second behind Cartman in popularity. The 420-friendly crowd definitely loves the blue guy, but those with a lower tolerance for weed jokes find the joke to have grown stale. Ultimately, the absurdity of Towelie is the charm, and as long as he doesn’t become the fifth member of the group, he has a welcome place in South Park.

3 Mr. Hankey

Voiced by Trey Parker

There was a time when Mr. Hankey, the singing piece of Christmas poo, was one of the most popular side characters in South Park. He was featured in their games, the Christmas album, and prominently on merchandise. Mr. Hankey still lands in the top half of many best character lists, but there seemed to be diminishing returns to his appearances. The last time the Merry Manure visited South Park was a farewell to the character in the episode, “The Problem with a Poo.” The season 22 episode would see Mr. Hankey canceled over insensitive tweets and was sent to live in Springfield with The Simpsons.

As with the case of many divisive South Park characters, Mr. Hankey represents a joke that was initially well-received but dragged on for too long. The attempt to flesh out the Christmas poo by introducing a family complete with wife and kids accomplished its goal, giving Mr. Hankey more to do than sing about Christmas, but it might have been too little, too late. While the Festive Feces grates on a portion of the fan base, there are still plenty that hold warm memories of the character's first appearance when the show was still in its infancy and consider Mr. Hanky an important part of South Park’s history.

2 Mr. Garrison (Trump Era)

Voiced by Trey Parker

Mr. Garrison may have been introduced as a school teacher, but in the season 19 episode “Where My Country Gone?” the character of Garrison began to share the politics and mannerisms of Donald Trump. The story of Mr. Garrison running for president carried into the next season, and viewers watched the school teacher take on the appearance of Trump, fully inhabiting the parody during the build-up to the 2016 presidential election. While the commentary on the election and its nominee was spot on, the entire storyline began to hit too close to home for portions of the South Park audience.

Mr. Garrison’s status as a fan favorite is indisputable, and the irritable school teacher has been the center point of countless legendary storylines. There seems to be a general feeling from fans, regardless of political association, that South Park works better when it functions as an escape from the real world, or at least when the real world is election season. Parker and Stone agree as well, finding commentary on Trump to lack the fun of previous social satire, and choosing not to focus on the 2024 election.

1 Randy Marsh (Tegridy Farms Era)

Voiced by Trey Parker

Randy Marsh had a long journey in South Park, going from being just Stan’s dad to a character viewers wanted to see more of each passing week. This led to the season 22 episode “Tegridy Farms,” an episode where Randy sells the family home to live and work on a marijuana farm named “Tegridy Farms.” South Park loyalists were eager to see how Randy would fare as a marijuana farmer. After all, many of Randy’s ideas fell apart by the end of the episode in which they were introduced, and this would be no different. How wrong everyone was…

When fans were introduced to Tegridy Farms, they probably didn’t think they would be spending so much time there. The plotline of Randy pursuing the life of a weed farmer delivered a fair number of memorable moments, but a large portion of South Park regulars agree the story has overstayed its welcome. Fans were accustomed to seeing Randy go on multiple adventures in a very Homer Simpson-like fashion, so maybe the negative reaction is simply a wish to see their favorite character put down the pipe and spread his wings into new ventures.

