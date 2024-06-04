At its best, satire just might be the best artistic weapon against any kind of extremism. Running with a finger firmly on the pulse of the zeitgeist ever since its 1997 premiere, Trey Parker and Matt Stone's crudely animated, even more crudely-mouthed animated landmark South Park is quite possibly the funniest and most impactful satirical TV series of all time, in addition to being the longest-running scripted series on cable.

One could easily argue that all extremism comes from something like the same place: selfishness and self-centered thinking, disregarding others. The following are the most hilariously selfish and self-serving characters from all 26 seasons (as well as specials and one feature film) of South Park. Just to be clear, in the cases of real-life people lampooned on the show, this isn't necessarily commentary on those individuals, as South Park already has that covered. One of the reasons for South Park's sustained success and relevance is the creators' willingness to go after anyone and everyone; the best way a target could respond is by just taking the joke in stride. This list is just reporting the content. The very, very funny content.

Warning: In discussing the satirical sitcom South Park, this article discusses taboo and potentially triggering topics such as bigotry, violence, sexuality and drug abuse.

10 Sheila Broflovski

"Blame Canada! Blame Canada!"

In the critically acclaimed, Oscar-nominated 1999 movie South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut, Sheila Broflovski (originally voiced by Mary Kay Bergman) served as principal antagonist (Satan and Saddam Hussein were supporting characters without as much agency, frankly). Sheila founds Mothers Against Canada as retribution for the R-rated Asses of Fire film starring Terrance and Phillip. She gets tunnel vision in the name of vengeance, ironically ignoring her children throughout the conflict that ultimately leads to all-out war and the apocalyptic opening of hell.

Sheila ranks so low because she generally mellowed out in later seasons. Her motherly love of Ike and Kyle is undeniable, even if she's often gone about expressing it in all the wrong ways. The only big-screen South Park film remains a high point of the series, and Sheila's stint at all-out villainy will live on.

9 Al Gore

"I'm super cerial!"

In the summer of 2006, former Vice President Al Gore and director David Guggenheim gripped cinemagoers with the documentary/disaster film hybrid An Inconvenient Truth, an enormously successful, ominous look at climate change that would ultimately win the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. Around the same time, Gore became a much-quoted South Park villain obsessed with warning everyone who will hear him out about the "half-man, half-bear, half-pig" Manbearpig.

Al Gore only ranks so high on the list because he's made to be rather sympathetic and kind of sad. Near the end of the season 10 episode that sees Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman in mortal danger in the real-life landmark Cave of the Winds as a result of Gore's man(bearpig)hunt, it's theorized that Gore simply doesn't have many friends.

8 The Canadian Prince and Princess

"We want privacy! We want privacy!"

Parker and Stone don't churn out as many episodes as they did back in the day, but still, sometimes they still certainly catch fire in the zeitgeist. "Worldwide Privacy Tour" is a modern classic of South Park, an unexpected and utterly hilarious jab at Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They're never mentioned by name, however, but the the "Prince and Princess of Canada" (both voiced by Parker) bear a striking resemblance.

"Worldwide Privacy Tour" is pretty merciless in its dissection of the modern era of the British Royal Family. The Prince's autobiography, with a cover that matches that of Harry's bestseller Spare, is simply called "WAAAGH." The Princess flagrantly speaks ill of the family she's married into. They both tour the world, including a move to South Park, chanting "We want privacy" while sometimes setting off fireworks. The episode is merciless in its dissection of the modern fame game, its emptiness, and the perils of victim culture.

7 Barbra Streisand/ Mecha Streisand

"Soon, the Triangle of Zinthar will be mine, and I will be the biggest, most famous person ever!"

Early in South Park's run, maybe it did look like this show was a flash in the pan to some observers (never to fans, never). Some were critical of the crude though instantly successful MA-rated cartoon, including none other than EGOT winner and icon Barbra Streisand. In comedic retaliation, Parker and Stone made Streisand South Park's first ever supervillain. Streisand arrives the mountain town to obtain the Triangle of Zinthar, which is all she needs to become metal kaiju Mecha Streisand. Chaos and terror ensues.

It is only through the selflessness of Robert Smith of The Cure (playing himself) along with sidekicks like Sidney Poitier and Leonard Maltin, that Mecha Streisand's reign of terror is ended. For a time, anyway—Mecha Streisand, in a CGI glow-up, returned in "200," "201" and a peak Covid-era pandemic special.

6 Liane Cartman

"Yes, darling. You can have whatever you want."

Codepency isn't a particularly easy concept to make cinematic (one great example that stands out would be Bradley Cooper's A Star is Born), much less funny, but the seventh episode of South Park's tenth season achieves this in a major way. "Tsst" is, simply, a 22-minute masterpiece. The most hilariously contemptible character in modern television, Eric Cartman, briefly gets rehabilitated into something like a good little boy thanks to the pragmatic and primal instincts of the "Dog Whisperer" Cesar Milan. Scarce few celebrities have been portrayed in such a positive light on this show: Milan walks Liane through the process of making Cartman submissive to her alpha mentality.

But then Cartman's mom throws that down the tubes, bribing the reformed boy with toys when a date doesn't work out as she'd hoped. Is there such a thing as a bad kid, or is it all on the parents? Liane Cartman develops something of a spinal cord in later seasons. In short, Liane gets sick of her son's bullsh*t. Still, there are heavy implications throughout most of the series' run that the show's most hilarious and awful character is a product of nurture as much as nature.

5 Randy Marsh

"Crème fraîche, Cafeteria Fraîche. Lalalalala fraîche..."

It's hard to say when it happened, but somewhere along the way, Parker and Stone starting identifying less with the core four kids, and they started identifying more, at least in some kind of ironic way, with Stan's dad. Randy Marsh is a lovable idiot who bears absolutely zero self-awareness. He's also the favorite character of many diehard South Park fans.

Randy is socially tone deaf, and there is little to no malice in his self-centeredness. All the same, he's constantly engaging in antics at the expense and embarrassment of those around him, from fighting at Stan's baseball games to hocking his life savings for a Blockbuster Video franchise. Most recently, he's become a marijuana farmer with the help of Towelie, an addicted terry cloth square who's always been this show's most useless character by design.

4 Saddam Hussein

"It's not my fault that I'm so evil, it's society, society."

Though his real-life counterpart was by all accounts decidedly less so, on South Park and as voiced primarily by Matt Stone, Saddam Hussein is hilarious. He's most famous within the context of the series for his key role (all singing, all dancing) in the 1999 feature film, and for his hot and heavy, on-again off-again romantic relationship with Satan.

In addition to being a war criminal who's been damned to an eternity in hell (where South Park occasionally stages its narrative), Saddam is a terrible romantic partner who manipulates Satan into thinking he can be changed. Beauty and the Beast this is not, and props to Satan for standing up for himself when the time comes. Their baggage-heavy romantic drama extends beyond the feature film, but that's the part that's most iconic in the minds of fans.

3 Mr. Garrison

"That was not me! That was Mr. Hat!"

Mr. Garrison (Parker) is co-dependent in the extreme, and has almost zero sense of self. This has made Garrison an underappreciated essential in the South Park. He's an agent of self-centered chaos who is incapable of thinking or acting in any substantial kind of principle. Garrison is queer, and also probably the most homophobic character in the Colorado mountain town. Thank goodness Garrison's surprisingly insightful and consistent ex, Mr. Slave, found happiness in marrying the fan-favorite, good-natured Big Gay Al.

Garrison's most disturbing (and, let's face it, hilarious) malady is in the way he communicates with his fourth-grade students. "Class" is often Garrison oversharing about dating, sex, politics, celebrity gossip, and worse. One of the series' longest-running, most effective visual gags is a comedy cut to wide-eyed students staring back at the administrator who's supposed to be teaching them how to count and spell.

2 Woodland Critters

"Woohoo! Praise Satan!"

Season 8's iconic, fan-favorite "Woodland Critter Christmas" opens uncharacteristically soft for South Park. A sing-songy Parker, emulating Dr. Seuss and How the Grinch Stole Christmas, takes us along on a snowy woods adventure with Stan, the "boy in the red poof ball hat." It seems like a relatively nice story about a boy protecting Disney-eyed talking animals from a wild beast. A little perilous, but mild for South Park. Then, things take a turn. It just might be the hardest turn a TV episode has ever taken.

Beary, Deery, even the pregnant Porcupiney are agents of Satan. They want to bring about a glorious new age of the antichrist. They have a blood orgy in the fluids left after a brutal sacrifice of Rabbity. The kicker is that this entire ostensible Christmas fable has been an excerpt from Eric Cartman's imagination. It's a school paper he's written simply as a means to rip on his nemesis, Jewish protagonist Kyle. Speaking of Eric Cartman...

1 Eric Cartman

"Na-na-na-na-na-na, I made you eat your parents."

He's a bigot. He's full of hatred. He's irredeemable, and he couldn't be less interested in redemption. He's the worst of humanity. He's eight. Archie Bunker couldn't exist on TV even as late in the game as the 1990s, so it was a stroke of genius (and at this point in the game it is safe to call Parker and Stone geniuses) to make Archie Bunker, but worse, an insatiable grade-schooler.

Where to begin with Cartman's most heinous crimes against humanity? He tried to round up every Jewish person in South Park after seeing his favorite movie by Mel Gibson (who's portrayed on South Park as relatively oblivious if undeniably self-absorbed kind of like South Park's Tom Cruise). Also, Cartman made run-of-the-mill school bully Scott Tenorman eat his own parents in a play ripped straight from Shakespeare's Titus Andronicus. That's the tip of the iceberg. South Park is still going strong after 26 seasons and counting. Who knows where the hell Cartman, and his boundless selfishness, will go from here.

