South Park has now become an institution of the comedy landscape, as it is easily one of the most influential television shows of the past several decades. While at first South Park was relentlessly compared to other animated sitcoms aimed at adults, such as The Simpsons and King of the Hill, Trey Parker and Matt Stone quickly proved themselves to be innovative storytellers capable of creating very memorable characters, even if they occasionally got pretty divisive among long-term fans.

The adventures of Cartman, Kyle, Stan, Kenny, and Butters still tend to dominate the show, but South Park has many side characters that deserve more attention. Considering how long the show has been around for, it would be a great time to launch a spinoff project that stands on its own. Here are ten South Park characters who deserve their own spinoff.

10 Craig Tucker

Craig is one of the longest-standing characters on South Park, as he has been a fixture of the boys’ circle of friends ever since the first season of the show. Craig was always unique when compared to the other characters because of his emphasis on logic and practicality; unlike Cartman, he manages to look at any potential issue from a completely rational perspective.

Craig has proven to be a worthy character for a spinoff due to the development that he received in later seasons, as it was revealed in season 19 that he was in a relationship with his fellow classmate Tweek Tweak. South Park has always been far more open in terms of representation than it has been given credit for, and putting Craig at the center of a new spinoff would be a great way for the series to retain that unique cultural legacy.

9 Clyde Donovan

Clyde Donovan has been the subject of ridicule for a long time on South Park, as he seems to always be mocked by Cartman. Between accidentally thinking that he had lice, joining Cartman’s gang of pilots, and suffering backlash after being named the best looking boy at South Park Elementary, Clyde has been put in more than a few embarrassing situations where he has been bullied, insulted, or treated as less than worthy by his peers.

Clyde’s growing animosity towards the rest of the boys would make for an interesting story arc in a spinoff, as he has become one of the true legitimate villains in South Park. Despite being rather cordial and respectful in most episodes, Clyde revealed a darker side with his alter ego, and has served a more blatantly antagonistic role in some of the South Park spinoff video games.

8 Wendy Testaburger

Wendy Testaburger is by far one of the smartest characters on South Park, and one who has evolved significantly over the course of the series. Although Wendy has an occasional romantic relationship with Stan, she is for the most part, an independent thinker who avoids confronting too many of the trends that dominate South Park Elementary. Notably, Wendy is also one of the few South Park characters that has been willing to stand up to Cartman when he is being a bully.

A spinoff focused on Wendy would allow South Park to take advantage of the significant portion of its fan base that is female, as the series has often been far more progressive in giving equal roles than it is given credit for. It would be hard to imagine another female character on South Park with as much credibility as Wendy.

7 Jesus

South Park has never been a stranger to controversy, but the depiction of Jesus Christ has been one of the most continuously hilarious and surprising storylines on the show. Parker and Stone clearly have no concerns about offending highly religious viewers, as the show’s version of Jesus has been everything from a bored superhero to a concert manager.

Jesus has played a less prominent role in later seasons of South Park, so it would be exciting to see him come back to the forefront in a spinoff project that is allowed to be far weirder than the core series. There should be no concern that Stone and Parker would not be able to handle the controversial topic of religion, as they also created the highly popular musical The Book of Mormon, which won many Tony Awards after its acclaimed Broadway debut.

6 Santa Claus

South Park originated as a Christmas card created by Parker and Stone, so it isn’t that surprising that Santa Claus ended up playing a major role in many of the show’s holiday-themed episodes. Although Santa plays a prominent role in the beloved “Imaginationland” trilogy of episodes, he also forms a unique relationship with Cartman in “Red Sleigh Down” when he is shot down in the center of a warzone in the Middle East.

South Park could go even deeper into its holiday-themed installments with a spinoff focused on Santa, as many of the specials released on Paramount+ have had a more niche focus. While there are many shows that have tried to spotlight characters in Christmas-themed episodes, South Park is almost guaranteed to be more shocking, surprising, and strangely intense than any other holiday special that is viewed every year.

5 Officer Barbrady

Officer Barbrady is one of the funniest characters on South Park, as he has shown no real signs of development since his introduction on the first season of the show. Like many of the other adults in the series, Officer Barbrady is completely incompetent, and seems to make every issue worse when he tries to intervene. His inability to make any systematic changes to the town has become a running joke that is still hilarious after over two decades.

South Park has often been at the forefront of discussing current political issues, and a spinoff centered on Barbrady has the potential to continue the analysis of police brutality and funding that has dominated the media in the past few years. While it may seem ambitious to address such divisive topics, South Park has avoided any real backlash by simply making fun of everybody.

4 Scott Tenorman

Scott Tenorman is best known for his appearance in “Scott Tenorman Must Die,” a hilariously dark installment of the series that is often praised as one of the best South Park episodes ever. Even though Scott is a psychopathic bully who takes a unique pleasure in torturing Cartman, he gets faced with a brutal revenge after being forced to eat his own parents.

Scott’s desire to get revenge on Cartman could certainly make for an interesting storyline in a potential spinoff, especially since he has only appeared a few times since. While the show briefly checked in on Scott during the vaccination special, he has mostly receded after being humiliated and traumatized by Cartman. A spinoff focused on everything that Scott has been up to would certainly steer the series in a much darker direction, but it is often that pushing the line of good taste is where South Park ends up releasing some of its most innovative work.

3 PC Principal

PC Principal is one of the better later-day characters in South Park, as he made his debut well into the middle of the series as the new leader of South Park Elementary. Although PC Principal at first took strict control over the school by installing highly specific rules about the nature of social interactions, he was once again foiled by Cartman, Kenny, Stan, and Kyle after being revealed to be just a pawn within a larger villainous scheme.

PC Principal has proven to be a more complex character than the one that was first introduced, as he revealed himself to be more vulnerable after forming a relationship with Strong Woman. Although it is unclear whether-or-not PC Principal would ever end up on the side of the heroes, a spinoff could expand upon one of the more dynamic characters in the show’s history.

2 Darth Chef

Chef has been one of the more interesting characters on South Park, as he was initially killed off at the end of the tenth season after the original actor, Isaac Hayes, chose to leave the show. However, a darker version of the character dubbed “Darth Chef” later made his debut; even though it was obviously a parody of Darth Vader, Darth Chef was voiced by Peter Serafinowicz, who is best known for voicing Darth Maul in Star Wars: Episode I- The Phantom Menace.

There is certainly room for more Star Wars parodies on South Park, as the science fiction franchise is once again a subject of debate due to the controversy surrounding its toxic fanbase. Star Wars has been parodied relentlessly on shows like Family Guy and Robot Chicken, but a South Park spinoff is almost guaranteed to be more critical and insightful because of how Parker and Stone are fans of the franchise.

1 Scott Malkinson

Scott Malkinson is one of the more underutilized characters on South Park, as his occasional appearances have really only depicted him as the butt of a joke. Although initially Scott was introduced as a potential replacement for Stan, he is later the subject of ridicule due to his diabetes and struggles with consuming gluten.

South Park is at its heart a coming-of-age story, and it would be interesting to see how Scott evolves as he grows older. Considering that Kyle, Stan, Cartman, and Kenny have all changed significantly ever since they were first introduced, it would be interesting to see a spinoff that spent more time on Scott, and indicated how his lack of confidence shaped him to be a critical thinker whose intelligence and knowledge are often overlooked because he is so often the subject of bullying by his classmates.

