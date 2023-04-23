During the spectacular musical celebration that was South Park's 25th Anniversary Concert last August, there was a moment where co-creator Trey Parker sat down at the piano bench and crooned a song, not from South Park and not from Book of Mormon or Team America: World Police either. The Neil Diamond inspired ballad "When I Was On Top of You" is from the first feature film made by Parker and lifetime collaborator Matt Stone when the two were just film students at the University of Colorado Boulder. The film, Cannibal! The Musical, is a Rogers and Hammerstein ode about the first person convicted of cannibalism in Colorado: Alferd Packer, who led a group of miners on a journey across Colorado to find god in Utah, but got lost in the mountains and resorted to eating one another. One of the few musicals that includes singing, dancing, starvation, murder, and par the course for Parker and Stone Mormons, Cannibal! The Musical is a movie any South Park fan needs to know about.

What Inspired 'Cannibal! The Musical'?

Image via Troma Entertainment

The genesis of Cannibal! The Musical comes from heartbreak over a girl. As further detailed in the book Shpadoinkle: The Making of Cannibal! The Musical, written by producer and star Jason McHugh, Trey Parker was left at the altar. His engagement to his longtime high school sweetheart ended weeks before the wedding when he caught her in bed with another man. After a depressive funk, Trey recruited his friends including Stone, McHugh, and Ian Hardin (now Keldin) to make a short trailer as an end-of-year project. The short is the earliest version of Cannibal! is a trailer for the film that would come to be. The trailer promised a film would be "in the style of Friday the Thirteenth Part II and Oklahoma!" and featured jokes at the expense of Parker's fiancé, who becomes the namesake for the runaway horse that abandons the hero Alferd Packer (played by Trey Parker). But there was never supposed to be a film at all.

When the cohorts returned to college in the fall of 1993, the trailer was finished and they began to show it off to fellow students and faculty who wondered when they'd see the actual movie. Initially tossed off as a joke, their ambitions got serious when a professor urged them to consider it and told them he could get the money. Parker, Stone, McHugh, and Hardin got together to draw up a business plan to approach this daunting task. They read every book they could and spent long nights figuring it out over bottomless fries at Red Robin. For the four of them, this was more important than school work as this was all school was building to, so why not get started now? What started off as a joke soon evolved into a mission they could not be deterred from, even when the professor that initially promised to invest had to back out. They had a calling now, and it became impossible to resist.

Parker, Stone, McHugh, and Hardin started by building a project prospectus and forming their own corporation. While they were planning out the production, figuring out where they could shoot, what equipment they would need, and so on, they also began raising money. Using the trailer as a proof of concept, the group went to friends and family and anyone they could get to listen offering shares to invest. Shares were offered at 2,500 dollars a piece, and they had a deadline to reach 75,000 by Valentine's Day 1993, or the money would have to be returned. They were so grateful to their first investor, Andrew Kemler, that he was granted the title of executive producer. More investments kept coming in, and the project began to garner interest from students and faculty, but none more crucially than when Alex Kelly (now Keldin) joined the team. Kelly is often cited as integral to the team advancing from production manager to producer and on-set assistant director, and early on offered the film a chance at stardom.

RELATED: 10 Most Controversial 'South Park' Episodes of All Time, Ranked

'Cannibal! The Musical's Creator Nearly Teamed Up With Moira Kelly

Image via Troma Entertainment

Before attending UC Boulder, Kelly had attended school in New York and roomed with soon-to-be star Moira Kelly. Now known for her work on The West Wing and as Nala in The Lion King, at the time Kelly was coming off a string of hits with The Cutting Edge, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, and the Oscar-nominated Chaplin. The script was shared between the former roommates and Moira agreed to star as the leading lady, as it would give her a chance to sing and dance on screen. Her involvement was serious enough for McHugh to have a meeting with her in Los Angeles in late 1992 and did not go unmentioned when the group pitched to investors. Unfortunately, as soon as Kelly's agent heard about the low-budget indie feature made by college students the rising star agreed to, Kelly was told to drop out. A harsh blow that, in their good conscience, made the producers offer any shares back to investors should they want it. Thankfully, no one wanted their money back, and Cannibal! was able to move on.

After months of planning and planning and planning, production began in the spring of 1993. While there were locations in and around Boulder, the movie required the crew to spend spring break traveling around Colorado. One of the highlights of Cannibal! The Musical comes from what it gains out of production value from the use of real locations. The film makes use of the mountains, canyons, and state parks to beautifully depict the journey of Alferd Packer and his lost miners. The crew was also able to use an old western town set that had been used for a number of Hollywood Western films, including some starring John Wayne. The trip was full of fun, tension, near deaths by avalanche, warring factions of vegans and non-vegans, romance, heartbreak, drinking, acid trips, prank calls, crying, and hip fractures courtesy of an untrustworthy horse. And to culminate it, for the final day at the old west town, Parker invited his ex-fiancé to choreograph the big number. What better way to show off than invite an ex to the set of the big movie you wrote, directed, and starred in? Even better, MTV's show The Big Picture sent a field reporter to do a story on the scrappy college students that were able to put together a feature production on the same day.

'Cannibal! The Musical' Has a Lot of Charm

Image via Troma Entertainment

The final film, despite its low budget, has plenty of charm to make up for it. Using the framing device of reporter Polly Prye (Toddy Walters) who is doing a story about the convicted Alferd Packer (Parker, under the pseudonym Juan Schwartz) who stands trial for cannibalism when he is the sole survivor of a group of minors that set out for gold in Utah. Packer agrees to lead the miners (Stone, McHugh, Hardin, Dian Bachar, and Jon Hegel), but when Packer's horse runs away he derails the trip to find her. The story is told with some grotesque violence, but more humor and great musical numbers that range from the classic intro song "Shpadoinkle," to the love ballad "When I Was On Top of You," and funny enough a song about building a snowman ("Let's Build a Snowman") twenty years before Disney's Frozen... All in all, the results are a quirky comedy that not only shows the roots of what's to come for Trey Parker and Matt Stone but is perfectly fun in its own right.

The film was edited during the summer of 1993 by Parker and Hardin. Much of the faculty at UC was unhappy with the looming presence of the film and much of the crew failed classes simply for participating, and Parker was kicked out for poor grades. But the movie had a big red carpet premiere in Boulder and was beloved by the community. Cannibal! became the ultimate tool for Parker, Stone, and McHugh when they went off to make it in Los Angeles (Hardin remained in Colorado with Kelly, and the two got married.) With a feature film under their belts, the group became a much more legitimate force taking on what Hollywood threw in their way, and it certainly wasn't an easy path.

'Cannibal! The Musical' Established Its Creators in LA

Image via Troma Entertainment

Cannibal! The Musical was not the big cash-out they were hoping for, but it did help to establish the group out in Los Angeles. In an attempt to get eyes on it the group hosted a screening for the public. In attendance was future writing collaborator Pam Brady. Before Pam Brady was co-writing the South Park movie and Team America with them, she was an assistant to Fox Executive Brian Graden, who presented an interesting opportunity for the group. At Fox, Parker, Stone, and McHugh were challenged to turn Cannibal! into a TV Show. The show they developed and shot a pilot for became known as Time Warped! and was set to be a kid's show that would apply the musical touch of Cannibal! to different events throughout history. The show did not picked up for series by Fox, but the relationship formed with Brady and Graden would become the key to the history of South Park.

Finding a distributor for the blood and guts musical was not an easy task. Despite the attention it garnered, most people only wanted what's next, until a fateful meeting with cult film legend Lloyd Kaufman. Kaufman, the founder of Troma Entertainment and filmmaker behind The Toxic Avenger, did not offer them a huge pay-off, but did promise to put the film out in some theaters and home video. Although reluctant, Parker, Stone, and McHugh were convinced when Kaufman reminded them it's about getting the movie out there and seen, not about the money (the initial investors would eventually be paid back after South Park took off.) They agreed to sell to Troma, but Kaufman had one stipulation: change the name. From pre-production until this meeting the film was titled Alferd Packer! The Musical but Kaufman pointed out that no one outside of Colorado would know about Alferd Packer. The title changed to CannibalI! and the film received a limited, but official, release in 1996.

'Cannibal! The Musical's Enduring Legacy

Cannibal! The Musical certainly wasn't a box office hit, and had South Park not made such a wide cultural imprint, there's a chance it may not have found the audience it has. Fortunately, it became a cult hit and one of Troma's highest selling titles. The film has also cemented a legacy among fans who have taken to adapting Cannibal! as a stage show performed at local theaters and high schools across the country, and a professional stage adaption has been developed behind the team that made Evil Dead: The Musical. Perhaps the longest lasting aspect beyond the film itself is the famed drunken commentary track. For their DVD commentary, Parker, Stone, McHugh reunited with Kemler and Bachar and added alcohol to their rewatch. A lot of alcohol. In doing so they make one of the few commentary tracks that is equally as entertaining as the movie, with tons of recollections and plenty of ripping on one another. It is a must-listen for fans of Cannibal!.

While the movie was made for a low budget, this is not one to avoid for South Park fans. The fans will certainly appreciate seeing Parker and Stone develop their creative voice for what is to come down the line, but there's more to it than that. There is such charm in a seeing a bunch of young filmmakers figuring out how to pull their first feature off, and doing it pretty well. The songs are catchy, and the humor holds up. Watch the flick and have a "happy-go-moinkaly lucky shpadoinklely...dayyyyyy."