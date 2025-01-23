One of South Park's many strengths is its singular voice. Since its inception, South Park has always attempted to steer its own course and not give way to the trends of any other animated TV show, like avoiding making the show about a family (which was popular with The Simpsons and King of the Hill at the time). South Park has always stuck to its lane and attempted to push the bar. The show has never changed hands in leadership, always remaining under original creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who have only committed to making the show bigger and better. That's why it almost comes as a shock that the show once entirely ripped off a College Humor sketch for dialogue in one of its episodes. As wrong as it sounds, it was an honest mistake.

'South Park' Had Trouble Parodying 'Inception'

A few months after their biggest controversy in 2010, South Park returned to mocking less serious matters, like NASCAR racing and Jersey Shore, and began their third episode with a parody of Hoarders. "Insheeption" starts with the reveal that Stan has issues cleaning out his locker, so the boys turn to Mr. Mackey, the school's guidance counselor, for help. Unfortunately, Mr. Mackey also suffers from a hoarding disorder. The two are sent to a psychological study to uncover the roots of their troubling habit (along with a shepherd accused of hoarding sheep). The result is a dive into Mr. Mackey's psyche and dreams, and what better target to parody in 2010 than that summer's blockbuster Inception. There was a slight hiccup: Trey Parker hadn't seen the movie.

While South Park is a collaboration and has a writer's room (which has included Bill Hader, Kristen Schaal, and The Shivering Truth's Vernon Chatman), Parker is the sole credited screenwriter per episode. As displayed in the documentary Six Days to Air, the ideas are broken down and workshopped together before Parker writes the scripts. Normally, this is fine, but when the group decides to parody Inception, it's much harder when Parker has no frame of reference. Stone explains in the Season 14 DVD