South Park is one of the most successful animated shows of all-time, as it reshaped the landscape of animation intended for adults with its biting sense of satire. While there were other adult animated shows like Family Guy and King of the Hill that proved themselves capable of featuring raunchy humor, South Park distinguished itself through its ability to discuss relevant political, social, and cultural issues.

South Park has been on the air for over two decades, and thus has many episodes that are now considered to be absolute classics. Although Trey Parker and Matt Stone are responsible for generating tons of laughs over the course of their respective careers, certain installments of South Park have stood the test of time and defined their legacy; non-fans should watch these episodes first. Here are the ten essential South Park episodes, ranked.

10 “The Tale of Scrotie McBoogerballs” (2010)

Season 14, Episode 2

“The Tale of Scrotie McBoogerballs” is one of the most classic examples of South Park’s satirical edge, as the episode focuses on Stan, Cartman, Kyle, and Kenny coming up with their own “novel” after having to hear about how great The Catcher in the Eye is when they are at school. Although initially it is intended to be a raunchy book that points out the stupidity of putting classic literature on an impeachable pedestal, there’s a twist when all the adults in the community begin praising their foul-mouthed novel as a work of artistic genius.

South Park has always done a great job at examining the flaws within the education system as it exists today, and “The Tale of Scrotie McBoogerballs” is one of the many episodes in which the town’s adults and teachers seem to have less common sense compared to the children.

9 “Fishsticks” (2009)

Season 13, Episode 5

South Park often goes after celebrities with some particularly nasty jokes, as it does simply make off-kilter references in the same way that other adult comedy shows like Bojack Horseman or The Simpsons have done. While there are many pop stars and actors that have been roasted by South Park, no one got it worse than Kanye West, who is mocked by the entire world when he doesn’t get a joke about him liking “Fishsticks.”

“Fishsticks” actually has a lot to say about modern comedy, as much of the episode features a storyline involving Cartman taking credit for a joke that Jimmy wrote. It also ends with one of the most memorable musical numbers in the show’s history, which is not all that surprising considering that both Parker and Stone have a background in theater, and even won Tonys for their work on The Book of Mormon.

8 “Woodland Critter Christmas” (2004)

Season 8, Episode 14

“Woodland Critter Christmas” is perhaps the best holiday-themed episode of South Park, which is no small statement considering that the series often outdoes itself whenever it centers on Christmas and the surrounding holiday. The episode begins like a traditional Christmas family story when Kyle goes into the woods, but then takes a very dark turn into pure body horror when he discovers that the animals are preparing an evil ritual. Kyle’s luck continues to get worse as he realizes that the situation is far more intense than he had initially suspected.

South Park was able to get away with gross humor that was used for shock value because the writing was strong enough to justify the weird directions that the story went. Although there have been quite a few episodes that push the edge when it comes to violence, “Woodland Critter Christmas” is by far one of the most disturbing installments.

7 “Member Berries” (2016)

Season 20, Episode 1

“Member Berries” is responsible for coining a term that spanned beyond South Park itself, as it is now used to describe any legacy sequel that tries to repurpose nostalgia for the past in place of actually having a good story to tell. Although the episode was itself intended to mock the new direction that the Star Wars franchise had headed, it could now also be used to describe new installments in the Karate Kid, Indiana Jones, Independence Day, Jurassic Park, Halloween, Scream, and Beverly Hills Cop sagas.

“Member Berries” was also an important South Park episode because it kicked off a serialized story about Mr. Garrison and his plot to become the President of the United States, which became a major storyline throughout the entire season. While some fans grew tired of the continuing plotlines, “Member Berries” at least deserves credit for kicking off one of the more controversial seasons on a high note.

6 “Imaginationland” (2007)

Season 11, Episodes 10-12

“Imaginationland” is a trilogy of episodes in which Kyle, Cartman, Kenny, and Stan travel into their collective dream and wage an epic war to protect themselves from villains. It is obvious that both Stone and Parker have a lot of affinity for the various popular culture properties that inspired them, as the three “Imaginationland” episodes contain many clever references to Star Wars, Star Trek, The Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, and many classic musicals.

“Imaginationland” is legitimately gripping as a fantasy adventure in its own right, but still contains the raunchy humor that the show was known for. The three episodes were bundled and edited together for some DVD releases, which made it the closest thing that fans would get to a standalone sequel to South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut, the last South Park movie that was released in 1999.

5 “You’re Getting Old” (2011)

Season 15, Episode 7

“You’re Getting Old” is one of the deepest episodes of South Park, as it is one of the few installments that takes a more serious turn. The episode focuses on how Kyle begins to grow more agitated and depressed as he reaches his next birthday, and no longer has the same passion for life that his friends do.

“You’re Getting Old” was able to address the anxieties of growing up and losing oneself that many people feel, and the fact that it was done with a character as beloved as Kyle only made it more powerful. While “You’re Getting Old” still has a lot of amusing jokes from Cartman that give it some levity, the more serious themes indicate that Stone and Parker were capable of showing that their characters were not going to be entirely static as the series continued.

4 “Trapped in the Closet” (2005)

Season 9, Episode 12

“Trapped in the Closet” is one of the most controversial episodes of South Park, as it actually inspired some threats and bans from some of the individuals and organizations that are featured. The episode plays out as an extended parody of Scientology, and received a good deal of attention for its portrayal of Tom Cruise, who did not take kindly to the way he was depicted.

“Trapped in the Closet” is the perfect representation of why South Park has stood the test of time; the series has never picked on easy targets, and has often tried to genuinely speak truth to power by questioning authority and putting a spotlight on corruption. That being said, “Trapped in the Closet” is also downright hilarious, and never tries too hard to advance its activism in place of some of the darkest jokes in the show’s entire run.

3 “Make Love, Not Warcraft” (2006)

Season 10, Episode 8

“Make Love, Not Warcraft” is among the most widely celebrated South Park episodes for the way in which it broke with the traditional animation format featured in the rest of the series. While World of Warcraft had been steadily growing in popularity in the preceding years, South Park looked at how damaging it would be if Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny dedicated their entire lives to the game, which made them lost in a fantasy digital world.

The gags involving the transformation of the South Park characters are hilarious, as the show is keen to mock the culture surrounding World of Warcraft and its fandom. South Park is often at its best when it is able to lampoon current trends that are in the news at the time that it is airing, and “Make Love, Not Warcraft” is one example of the show prompting a larger conversation surrounding the impact that MMORPGs had.

2 “Casa Bonita” (2003)

Season 7, Episode 11

“Casa Bonita” may be the single funniest episode of South Park, as it contains a greater degree of jokes-per-minute than any other installment in the entire series. The episode shows Cartman at his most despicable, as he becomes so distraught about potentially not being invited to a birthday party that he stages an elaborate mystery surrounding the disappearance of Kenny, which soon spirals vastly out of his control.

Cartman certainly became the fan-favorite character on South Park early on, as there was seemingly no limit to what he would do in order to get his way. While none of the South Park kids are depicted in a particularly heroic light in “Casa Bonita,” the episode served as a reminder that Cartman was capable of more mayhem and chaos than anyone else, even if it was impossible to stop laughing at him.

1 “Scott Tenorman Must Die” (2001)

Season 5, Episode 5

“Scott Tenorman Must Die” is by far the darkest episode of South Park, as the show has never quite reached the same heights of depravity. The episode focuses on Cartman being humiliated by the bully Scott, which drives him to stage an act of revenge so cruel and shocking that even Kyle, Stan, and Kenny are left a little bit terrified by their friend and what he was capable of.

The brilliance of “Scott Tenorman Must Die” is that it initially gets the audience on Cartman’s side, as he is being unfairly attacked by a bully that is much older than him. However, anyone that dared to empathize with Cartman’s plight probably regretted it by the very end, as it showed that he was always two steps ahead of his enemies, and would not admit defeat when he had the chance to go too far.