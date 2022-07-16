Though it had many inspirations and has inspired countless more television series since then, there is nothing in entertainment quite like South Park. While on the surface, the series is about the misadventures of four young boys in their small Colorado town, it has found prestige, acclaim, and even infamy over its 25 seasons. Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are unrelenting in their endeavor to hold a mirror to society and laugh as it shocks, offends, and appalls.

The world has changed a lot since that first episode aired on August 13, 1997. Just what has happened in America alone since then could make for another version of "We Didn’t Start the Fire." Still, one thing which has been a constant in South Park’s unflinching satirical lens pointed directly at the most contentious topics. Whether you’ve been a diehard fan since the beginning or are just a casual enjoyer, these are the episodes you should revisit ahead of the show’s 25th anniversary.

‘Cartman Gets an Anal Probe’ – Season 1, Episode 1

Sure, there have been better episodes of South Park throughout its run, but what better way to celebrate the 25th anniversary than by going back to where it all started. The pilot episode shows the full scale of the series’ crude, vulgar, and offensive comedy as Cartman discusses a dream he had about being abducted by aliens, which turns out to be true when the aliens abduct Kyle’s little brother.

Making the most of irreverent toilet humor, a great group of supporting characters, and even Kenny’s first shockingly violent death, the series premiere presented South Park in a raw, unbridled state. But you only get one chance to make a good first impression; for many, this episode delivered just that in spades.

‘Good Times With Weapons’ — Season 8, Episode 1

The season 8 premiere saw the creators brilliantly blend animation styles to parody Japanese anime, which was becoming more popular then. After acquiring Asian weaponry at a fair, the boys run around town pretending to be ninjas, but the fun and games go too far when Butters is seriously injured.

The boys go to ridiculous lengths to get Butters medical help without their parents finding out about what they did A hilarious commentary on how far kids — and sometimes adults — are willing to go to dodge consequences; their ploys to hide what they’ve done only gets them into more trouble, with Cartman’s display of public nudity the hysterical end result.

‘Casa Bonita’ — Season 7, Episode 11

In the eyes of many of the show’s fans, the dynamic between Butters and Cartman makes the episodes they share together some of the very best South Park has to offer. "Casa Bonita" sees Cartman trick Butters into disappearing so he can take his place at Stan’s birthday party at the Mexican family restaurant.

The episode hilariously contrasts Butters' naivety and innocence against Cartman’s self-serving nature, with Cartman telling his classmate that a meteor is about to hit Earth and hiding him. At the same time, the worried town — including Butters’ parents — frantically searches for him. It’s one of Trey Parker’s favoriteepisodes and one of the most memorable to many fans.

‘Medicinal Fried Chicken’ — Season 14, Episode 3’

Every South Park fan has a soft spot for Randy Marsh, and season 14’s "Medicinal Fried Chicken" might be the best of the episodes to have focused on him. Randy deliberately gives himself testicular cancer to take advantage of a new medicinal marijuana dispensary in town, while the banning of KFC in Colorado infuriates Cartman.

Randy’s comically large testicles and Cartman’s Scarface-inspired journey to deal with fried chicken illegally left audiences in 2010 in stitches with medicinal marijuana and health worries surrounding fast food hot topics of the time. While some issues the episode targets may be outdated, the lunacy of it maintains its quality, with Randy Marsh’s predicament an evergreen source for laughs.

‘The Return of the Fellowship of the Ring to the Two Towers’ — Season 6, Episode 13

In addition to its razor-sharp satire, one thing South Park has always been known for is its parody episodes, and its attack on The Lord of the Rings is arguably its best. A wild night ensues when the boys mix up two rented movies, giving Butters a pornographic film that sets off a chain involving the boys, their classmates, their parents, and a Gollum-ized Butters.

Airing in 2002, it was a phenomenal spoof of fantasy tropes and still stands as a favorite for Parker and Stone due to its fun focus on the misadventures of youth. Even though the episode targeted the time’s obsession with The Lord of the Rings, it remains just as funny today.

‘AWESOM-O’ — Season 8, Episode 5

Another personal favorite of both Parker and Stone, "AWESOM-O" is undeniably the best Butters/Cartman episode and one of the best of the series. In the episode, Cartman disguises himself as a robot to trick Butters into sharing his most embarrassing secrets, but the plan backfires when he learns Butters has a humiliating video of Cartman saved for payback.

It’s incredible how brilliant and wild the episode is, considering Parker and Stone had just three days to produce it. Going on to feature perverted Hollywood execs and the U.S. military, it weaves an extravagant web and brings it all together, with Cartman getting his comeuppance at the end.

‘Trapped in the Closet’ — Season 9, Episode 12

One of South Park’s most infamous episodes, "Trapped in the Closet," is a ruthless mocking of Scientology. Poking fun at the religion’s beliefs, intensity, numerous celebrity followers, and even its creator, L. Rob Hubbard, it is a merciless skewering that didn’t go down well with some notable figures.

It caused a stir with Paramount, disrupting the promotion of Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible III and seeing Chef voice actor Isaac Hayes (himself a Scientologist) depart the series. Despite the well-publicized outcry, the episode still stands as one of South Park’s most brilliant and biting installments, which has been re-run multiple times since its first controversial airing.

‘Imaginationland Trilogy’ — Season 11, Episode 10-12

While it’s more than one episode, Imaginationland represented so much of South Park at its very best that it just had to be included. Many view the three-episode story as Parker and Stone’s magnum opus, telling an engaging story of epic proportions while simultaneously mocking everything from iconic fictional characters to the Supreme Court of America.

It becomes staggeringly ridiculous how many jokes the co-creators can squeeze into every frame. Ranging from scathing satire jokes at its own expense and a lot of characteristically crude humor, the battle for the sake of Imaginationland truly is South Park firing on all cylinders.

‘Make Love, Not Warcraft’ — Season 10, Episode 8

When an overpowered rival player ruins the boys’ World of Warcraft experience, they rally their classmates and dedicate all their time to defeating their foe so they can finally enjoy the game. It’s one of the series’ most iconic episodes and resonated with younger audiences due to its commentary on online gaming.

The episode doesn’t just target the dangers of excessive gaming and pokes fun at fantasy storytelling tropes in a way that is fun and accessible rather than demonstrative. Ironically, Trey Parker loathed the episode, fearing it would ruin the show's legacy, and was amazed it was received so favorably on its release.

‘Scott Tenorman Must Die’ — Season 5, Episode 4

After four seasons on South Park, fans were well aware of where the show was willing to go, but even with that considered, there wasn’t a single viewer not left stunned after "Scott Tenorman Must Die." After being ripped off by ninth-grader Scott Tenorman, Cartman vows to take his revenge but keeps failing to make him pay, even further humiliating himself in the process.

Then there’s the big reveal at the end of the episode, where Cartman’s horrid plan comes to fruition and reveals the character to be even more sick and demented than we thought. Obscenely funny, the final moments of "Scott Tenorman Must Die" leave the audience as shocked as Stan and Kyle and hammer home the heinously offensive brand of comedy South Park is known for.

