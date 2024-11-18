Eric Cartman is, without a doubt, the most popular character in the popular cartoon South Park. What's not to love about Cartman? He's an adorable, precious elementary schooler with a loving mom and three best friends. Well, this fourth grader is much more than meets the eye. Eric Cartman is an absolute menace to society. South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have this little kid get into countless troublesome situations, many of them being downright criminal.

During the twenty-six season run of South Park thus far, Cartman has an extensive and knarly criminal record. These crimes range from small ones to larger crimes against humanity. Fans of the show are always entertained by Cartman's crazy antics. While this fourth grader has committed countless crimes over the show's run, some of them stand out more than others.

10 Resisting Arrest

Multiple Episodes

Image via Paramount Global Distribution

Eric Cartman has actually resisted arrest multiple times. In the episode "Cartman's Silly Hate Crime 2000," he is found guilty of a hate crime (which he is an offender of multiple times), but instead of doing his time in jail, he escapes custody. One of the best and most hilarious examples of Cartman resisting arrest, though, is in the episode "Casa Bonita."

In "Casa Bonita," Cartman locks up Butters in a bomb shelter so that he can take his spot in Kyle's birthday trip to the restaurant Casa Bonita. This sparks a city-wide search for Butters, and when Cartman is found right outside the doors of Casa Bonita, he sprints into the restaurant, leading to an iconic scene. In this scene, Cartman essentially speedruns Casa Bonita and enjoys all of its offerings along the way as he runs from the cops. Finally, when he is cornered, he jumps off of a waterfall inside the restaurant and lands in the water. When asked by the police if it all was worth it, he responds, in true Eric Cartman fashion, "totally."

9 Blackmailing

Multiple Episodes

Image via Comedy Central

Blackmailing is classic Eric Cartman. There are several episodes where Eric Cartman blackmails people. One of these examples is in the episode "Cancelled," where Cartman blackmails two aliens called Joozians from destroying the Earth by threatening to share a photo of them doing weird... alien sex. But not all of Cartman's blackmailing fiascos are for good like that one was.

In "The Poor Kid," Cartman blackmails his mom after finding out that he is the second poorest in the town after Kenny. In "Coon 2: Hindsight", he tries to blackmail a superhero, Captain Hindsight, into joining him and his superhero squad. In "The Red Badge of Gayness," he even blackmails Bill Clinton, threatening to release a video of him in a sex scandal. Throughout the show, he has also tried to frame multiple characters for various crimes, including Tolkien Black and Wendy Testaburger.

8 Breaking and Entering

Multiple Episodes

Image via Comedy Central

Similarly to many of these crimes, Eric Cartman has committed this one multiple times. He has even broken into Kyle Brovloski's room multiple times. He breaks into Kyle's room in "Tonsil Trouble," an episode in which he admits that he has broken into Kyle's room in the past. He also broke into Kyle's room in the episode "Mecha-Streisand." But Kyle is not the only person in South Park whose property Cartman has broken into.

In "Fun with Veal," he broke into a veal ranch. In the episode "About Last Night..." he broke into multiple houses to steal television sets from people. It's clear that Eric Cartman doesn't have respect for private property, especially as confirmed by him saying that he had broken into Kyle's house multiple times that were not shown on the show. This could make fans wonder... just how many times has Eric Cartman broken and entered private property? It's not clear if even Matt Stone and Trey Parker themselves know the answer.

7 Hate Crimes

Multiple Episodes

Image via Comedy Central

Little innocent Eric Cartman is not so innocent. Cartman has committed many hate crimes during South Park's run thus far, and there's no doubt that he will commit more. There is a lot of humor in a chubby little 4th grader doing all of these horrible things, which is why viewers of the show find so much enjoyment from Cartman's crazy behavior. There's even an episode called "Cartman's Silly Hate Crime 2000!" Cartman has committed so many hate crimes throughout the run of the show that it could be its own article in itself.

Eric Cartman has committed hate crimes against Jewish people, hippies, and gingers. In the episode "Ginger Kids," where he is tricked to think that he is a ginger kid, he committs hate crimes against non-gingers and tries to exterminate them. Cartman is known to be very anti-semetic in the show as well, constantly blaming Kyle's faults on him being a Jew and even replicating Hitler. This, though, is very comical considering that one of the creators of South Park, Matt Stone, is Jewish himself. So none of Cartman's remarks should be taken to heart, and all the little kid's actions are in the name of offensive humor. Plus, he is regarded as a terrible person in his own universe.

6 Grave Robbery

Season 3, Episode 10 "Korn's Groovy Pirate Ghost Mystery"

Image via Comedy Central

Grave robbing is something that Cartman does only one time in the series, but it is a such a wild crime that it has to be mentioned. Cartman does this in the season 3 episode "Korn's Groovy Pirate Ghost Mystery." In this episode, Cartman, as well as the main boys in the show, Kyle, Stan, and Kenny, go to the cemetery together. They rob the grave of Kyle's grandmother, and they rob her corpse from the grave! So, this crime could also be attributed to the four main boys, not just Cartman in this case.

The reason that they robbed Kyle's grandmother's grave was to take her corpse and use it to scare 6th graders. Instead, in true South Park fashion, this led to even worse effects. People started rumors about South Park citizens having sex with corpses! This led to craze and frenzy throughout the town of South Park, also relating to rumors about a pirate ghost. Overall, this was a wild episode and added a wild crime to Eric Cartman's repertoire.

5 Drug Distribution to Minors

Season 15, Episode 5 "Crack Baby Athletic Association"

Image via Comedy Central

In the season 15 episode "Crack Baby Athletic Association," Cartman distributes crack to babies. Yes, this is a crazy sentence. But it is South Park. Cartman has actually distributed drugs in multiple episodes, but drug distribution to minors is its own separate crime that has even worse implications. It is also implied that Cartman may have possessed crack from his mom, as his mom is seen smoking crack before in the show.

This episode follows a group of babies that are diagnosed with fetal cocaine syndrome. So, in true Cartman fashion, he has an idea to take advantage. Cartman gave crack to these babies for the purpose of making a "funny" video of the babies. He videotaped the babies playing with a bag of crack, and puts it online. In the episode, Cartman also gives crack to a pregnant woman who is addicted to the substance. This is a wild situation that fits perfectly into the outrageous world of South Park.

4 Kidnapping

Multiple Episodes

Image via Comedy Central

Cartman has kidnapped multiple people, including poor little Leopold "Butters" Stotch. Also in the previously mentioned episode "Casa Bonita," Cartman kidnaps Butters and convinces him that the apocalypse is coming, keeping him locked in a bunker. The reason he does this is because Kyle invited Butters to go with him, Stan, and Kenny to the restaurant Casa Bonita, but Cartman wanted to go instead. It is very common for Cartman to take drastic measures to get what he wants, even at the expense of others.

Another example of Eric Cartman kidnapping people is in the episode "Die Hippie, Die." As previously mentioned, Cartman hates hippies. In this episode, he kidnaps 63 hippies. Yes, 63! He traps these hippies in his basement. There are more examples of Eric Cartman kidnapping people, and like his love for blackmailing, it is clear that Cartman loves using people to his advantage and to get whatever he wants. This is, of course, funny considering that he is a 4th grader, and especially funny considering that he lives in a house with his mother, who views Eric as a perfect little angel.

3 Criminal Transmission of HIV

Season 12, Episode 1: “Tonsil Trouble”

Image via Comedy Central

The episode "Tonsil Trouble" was previously mentioned when regarding breaking and entering, but the reason why Cartman breaks into Kyle's room is an intense crime in itself. He does this to give Kyle HIV! How did this happen? In the episode, Cartman accidentally gets HIV transmitted to him in a surgery to remove his tonsils. When Kyle laughs at this and calls it karma, Cartman seeks revenge and injects some of his blood into Kyle in his sleep.

This is one of the most vengeful things that Cartman has done, simply for Kyle calling Cartman's situation ironic karma. Luckily, both Cartman and Kyle beat their HIV. But the saddest part of the whole situation is that Cartman never gets punishment for what he did. Instead, many people in South Park assumed that Cartman and Kyle were lovers, to Kyle's great dismay. This one is a Cartman crime for the books.

2 Murder

Multiple Episodes

Image via Comedy Central

Yes, little 4th grader Eric Cartman is a murderer. Cartman has murdered multiple people throughout multiple episodes, whether that is first-degree or second-degree. But, in one of the most famous episodes, "Scott Tenorman Must Die," Cartman takes it to the next level. Cartman is angry at Scott Tenorman because he cheated Cartman out of sixteen dollars. So, as revenge, Cartman leads Scott's parents to their deaths, steals the bodies, chops them up, and puts them into a chili. He then fed the chili to Scott, before revealing the truth. In true Cartman fashion, he then goes "nya nya nya nya nya, I made you eat your parents!" Cartman licks Scott's tears away, and everyone looks on in horror.

No, this was not the only murder that Cartman committed in South Park. In fact, Cartman's actions throughout the show's run have resulted in hundreds of murders. Yes, hundreds. Additionally, Cartman has committed attempted murder multiple times! There is no doubt that this 4th grader is not to be messed with. Being on Eric Cartman's bad side leads to deathly consequences.

1 Terrorism

Multiple Episodes

Image via Comedy Central

Yes, sweet, innocent 4th grader Eric Cartman is a terrorist. Some of the previously mentioned crime scenarios could also be considered terrorist acts, such as Cartman intentionally transmitting HIV to Kyle. But there are even more episodes where Cartman commits terrorist acts. For example, in the episode "The China Problem," Cartman holds a chinese restaurant at gunpoint in a hostage situation. In "The Coon," Cartman tries to bomb a hospital. In the episode "Cartoon Wars," Cartman threatens the channel FOX with Islamic bombers, as well as holding the president of FOX at gunpoint.

There are more examples throughout the show's run of Cartman committing terrorist acts. Additionally, there are several situations in which Cartman incites terrorist activity. He clearly has a thirst for chaos and violence, which he shows in many situations and episodes throughout over twenty-six seasons. And yet, the worst crime of all was Cartman eating the chicken skins from the boys' KFC, and making Kenny cry. For that, fans will never forget.

