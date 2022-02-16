South Park is preparing to move all of its content up Mount Paramount. In 2025, the popular adult animated comedy of four boys in their "sleepy" little mountain town will stream exclusively on Paramount+ as part of the streamer's expanding slate of adult animation. It's the culmination of a multistage plan that will see the over three hundred episodes of the show move to the streamer internationally, along with two new specials in the franchise later on in 2022, followed by new films each year through 2027. Starting with Season 27 in 2024, Paramount+ will be the new streaming home for episodes when they debut.

The series joins the rebooted Beavis and Butt-Head series as part of Paramount's push to control the streaming rights for more big names in animation, but it's also an expansion of sorts for the streamer's relationship with South Park. Two of the series' specials, South Park: Post COVID and South Park: Post COVID: The Return Of COVID, were Paramount+ exclusives, and the continued popularity of the franchise combined with the success of these specials made the new setup a no-brainer. With series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone signing a $900 million mega-deal to keep working on new seasons of the long-running, award-winning comedy alongside films for the streamer, Paramount+ has set itself up with an ever-expanding wealth of animated comedy to satisfy its subscribers.

Paramount's chief content officer of unscripted entertainment and adult animation Chris McCarthy announced the new arrangement during the company's investor event on Tuesday, touting the new injection of life under their streamer's adult animation banner:

SOUTH PARK and BEAVIS AND BUTT-HEAD are two of the most successful and widely known adult animation IP in the history of the genre, and I am thrilled that Paramount+ will be their exclusive new SVOD home. By expanding the universe of these franchises, we are unlocking significant value within ViacomCBS’ treasure chest of IP, and this is just the beginning.

Despite being a Paramount property through Comedy Central, South Park has been streaming outside the company's stratosphere for years, with its most recent streaming home being HBO Max. The streamer secured the show's catalog in a five-year mega-deal of their own back in 2020, placing the five-time Emmy-winning comedy at the forefront of their own animation collection. Their domestic pact expires in 2025, clearing the way for Paramount to scoop up the series for U.S. audiences.

Season 25 of South Park is currently underway at Comedy Central and can currently be streamed on HBO Max.

