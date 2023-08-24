The Big Picture South Park's first big celebrity guest, George Clooney, voiced a minor role of Sparky the dog, which was hilariously unexpected for both the network and viewers.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone deliberately wanted to degrade celebrities by giving them minor roles in the show, rather than following The Simpsons' approach of celebrity appearances.

Although George Clooney supported and uplifted Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park, early in their careers, his later speech about social consciousness at the Academy Awards was considered smug by Parker and Stone.

Premiering in 1997, Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s South Park was an instant hit. Comedy Central’s flagship show changed the television landscape practically overnight, and Hollywood took note immediately. Following its overnight success, celebrities were lining up to throw their hat in the pot and gain wider recognition, so imagine the network and the viewer’s surprise when the show bagged its first big guest in a role that amounted to little more than whimpers and barks: George Clooney as Stan’s dog, Sparky. “Having George come into the studio and bark like a dog for five minutes and leave was pretty funny,” remarks co-creator Trey Parker on the series’ Season 1 commentary. Even the studio was flabbergasted by the usage of the megastar. George Clooney was everywhere in 1997, turning heads on E.R., From Dusk Till Dawn, and the romantic comedy One Fine Day. Comedy Central was likely sure that they were getting a standout performance from a huge name, yet what they got was a dog making dog noises. This is particularly funny when one remembers that the program is animated, and talking animals in animation isn’t just common, it’s practically gospel. So to bring in such a celebrity and tell them, “You’re playing a dog,” is ridiculous.

How Did Clooney Come to Be Sparky?

“We didn’t want to do what The Simpsons had already done and get celebrities to play big parts. Since South Park is the sort of show that rips on celebrity, we wanted to degrade them in other ways, too, so we thought, 'Let’s have celebrities on and let’s have them do really minor unimportant things,'” recalls Parker. True to their word, Parker and Stone had Clooney in the sound booth for only a few minutes to record his parts for the fourth episode of Season 1, “Big Gay Al’s Big Gay Boat Ride.” The episode sees Stan Marsh disheartened when his new dog appears to be gay, and in a metacommentary on conversion therapy he tries to discourage the dog from its orientation by commanding it “don’t be gay.” As his refusal to accept Sparky becomes apparent to the dog, the pet runs away, only to find himself stumbling upon Big Gay Al’s Big Gay Animal Sanctuary. The flamboyant new character teaches Stan the rich history of the gay animal community in a boat ride inspired by Disney’s Jungle Cruise, and Stan accepts Sparky as he is, giving the dog his blessing to stay with the other animals on the boat. As ludicrous as this may sound, Stone recalls that getting Clooney on board actually wasn’t a hard sell:

“George thought it was funny, too. It was actually easy to get George because he had helped South Park get started. When we made that first tape, The Spirit of Christmas, legend has it that he single-handedly dubbed it like 700 times and sent it out to people and a big reason it spread around L.A. was George, sending it to everyone he knew, not even knowing us. He just thought it was funny. So when he found out that short was becoming a show he was supportive from the very beginning. He’s always been cool to us. He’s a good dude,” Stone recounts in the commentary, recorded in 2002. One can imagine, though, that may not still be the case.

Clooney Returns for the Theatrical Film, Playing a Whole New Character

Inevitably, Parker and Stone took their little cartoon vision to the big screen in 1999, for the theatrical release South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut. The film was a thoroughly profane musical that lampooned the pushback they’d received from parents, critics, and various talking heads over the few years that their dirty cartoon was on the air. Early on in the film, Kenny sets himself afire lighting a fart and is rushed the hospital, where the attending physician fights furiously to save him. That pediatrician had a remarkably familiar voice, one that viewers had been hearing from the mouth of a live-action pediatrician they’d been watching on their television sets for the past few years - George Clooney.

Unlike E.R.'s Dr. Doug Ross, Clooney’s Dr. Gouache in the South Park film is far more inept. Viewers may remember that the doctor inadvertently replaces Kenny’s heart with a baked potato, which explodes, followed by the physician slamming his fists on the table and lamenting his failure for about five seconds before walking offscreen whistling a jaunty tune. Clooney’s image returned in 2004 for Team America: World Police, though the actor did not provide the voice for his puppet counterpart which served to lampoon the humanitarian efforts of the Hollywood elite. The film, by Parker and Stone, was very divisive among critics and the actors parodied in its runtime as militant liberals who take up arms against those they perceive as “fascists.”

George Clooney Becomes the Butt of the Joke

During the 78th Academy Awards broadcast in early March of 2006, George Clooney made remarks about Hollywood actors using their visibility to set an example for social consciousness and environmental awareness. While well-meaning, the South Park creators felt it was a bit arrogant. “It was the smuggiest thing we’d ever heard in our life. It was so self-congratulatory. He just had a huge head patting himself on the back, and so we made that into the thing that would make the perfect Smug Storm,” Stone says in the commentary track for Season 10, Episode Two entitled “Smug Alert!” Featuring actual audio from the speech, the episode aired in late March and saw a cloud of smug that had formed over South Park as its citizens congratulated themselves and one another for buying hybrid cars on a collision course with a similar cloud over San Francisco that joins together with Clooney’s remarks creating a storm that decimates the latter city.

While it’s unclear what the relationship is today with Clooney, Parker, and Stone, it is a testament to their mutual respect that the A-lister was more than happy to champion the young creators’ work at the time and lend his voice to amplifying their popularity… even if it was just a few barks and whimpers.