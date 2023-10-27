The Big Picture South Park's new streaming special, Joining the Panderverse, explores timely topics like AI and the multiverse, while taking aim at the House of Mouse in a hilarious clip.

Viewers can head on down to South Park today for its new streaming event Joining the Panderverse on Paramount+ and to celebrate the release, the streamer unveiled a first look clip that gives a small taste of what to expect. This latest special tackles more timely topics like AI and the multiverse, but this clip in particular takes aim at the House of Mouse. Cartman has a bad dream that he and his friends are all replaced by a diverse group of women who want to stop the patriarchy at all costs.

The clip opens on Cartman, now a Black woman, sitting in his usual seat at the kitchen table. She gets into an argument with her mom about wanting to stay home and play Baldur's Gate 3 that goes nowhere, acting exactly like the spoiled little boy everyone knows and loves. Forced to wait for the bus, she stands at the usual stop with Stan, Kyle, and Kenny, now all diverse women themselves who enjoy their typical conversations except for two things - Kenny is no longer muffled, and they have to make a joke about white men establishing the patriarchy. Before the nightmare can go any further, Cartman wakes up screaming, now back to normal. He even asks him mom to check under his bed and in the closet for any Disney executives that want to replace him. His scariest boogeyman, however, is Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

Unfortunately for Cartman, his worst fears may become reality. In South Park: Joining the Panderverse, the end of life in the sleepy little mountain town as he's used to is foretold through his diverse dreams. If the previously released teaser is any indication, just about every one of the kids from Cartman to Butters will be replaced, leaving them in a race against time to find a solution. Meanwhile, the adults of South Park have had enough of AI infecting their lives and are left grappling with their many decisions that upended everything.

'Joining the Panderverse' Is Far From the Last 'South Park' Special

Joining the Panderverse is the fifth streaming event/movie/special to come from series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, following their two-part Streaming Wars and Post Covid specials. There's still plenty more to come from the handsomely paid creatives even after crossing their 25th anniversary on air, however. Their monster $900 million deal with ViacomCBS back in 2021 secured 14 made-for-streaming movies as well as six more seasons of the show on Comedy Central. Needless to say, South Park is going nowhere anytime soon, except to the top of Mount Paramount+ as the streamer is set to become the show's exclusive streaming home starting in 2025.

South Park: Joining the Panderverse is now streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. Viewers in the U.K. and Australia will be able to see the special starting tomorrow, October 28, while other international markets will follow at a later date. Read our full guide on the latest South Park special for more information. Check out the clip below.