You've seen the multiverse, you've been into the Spider-Verse, but have you ever witnessed something like the Panderverse? Well, Trey Parker and Matt Stone will be doing it for you in the latest South Park special, South Park: Joining the Panderverse.

Over 25 years since its release, the adult animated juggernaut that is the South Park IP is still as popular and beloved as it is controversial and divisive. What started out as a video shared on VHS tapes chronicling four friends' adventures in Colorado has now grown into one of the longest-running animated shows ever made. No person or topic is safe from South Park's unapologetic satire, with the 5-time Emmy-winning series never being afraid to tackle relevant social topics and modern-day controversies that other similar shows would consider too taboo. For their next special event, South Park will be tackling at least two contentious topics that have become significant talking points in the entertainment industry - multiverse storylines and the use of artificial intelligence in media. The latter subject, in particular, is considered a major reason for the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, with actors in the industry strongly opposing the use of AI replicating their likenesses.

The announcement of a new South Park special is hardly surprising, given that the franchise has found tremendous success in the four prior Paramount+ exclusive specials. South Park: Post COVID, South Park: The Return of COVID, South Park: The Streaming Wars, and South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 are among some of the most-watched exclusives on Paramount+. To learn more about Trey Parker and Matt Stone's next satirical storyline, as well as its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about South Park: Joining the Panderverse.

When Is 'South Park: Joining the Panderverse' Coming Out?

Eric Cartman, Kyle Broflovski, Stan Marsh, Kenny Broflovski, and the rest of South Park's cartoony residents will take on the horrors of AI when South Park: Joining the Panderverse premieres in the United States and Canada on Friday, October 27, 2023. The special will then premiere in the United Kingdom and Australia one day later on Saturday, October 28, 2023, with other territories gaining access to the special at a later date.

Where Can You Watch 'South Park: Joining the Panderverse'?

Like the specials before it, South Park: Joining the Panderverse will be released exclusively on Paramount+. The prior specials are one of the biggest reasons to get a Paramount+, as outside the Taylor Sheridan shows like Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, and Tulsa King, the original programming for the streaming platform has been relatively lacking compared to its competitors. That is especially true with content from established IP, with both Halo and The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder getting mixed responses from their respective fanbases. Thankfully, South Park continues to remain as consistent as ever.

Does 'South Park: Joining the Panderverse' Have a Trailer?

South Park Studios released the first trailer for South Park: Joining the Panderverse on October 11, 2023, and quickly shows that the show's iconic protagonists are getting recast. After the narrator tells us that all of our favorite characters will be coming back for a new special, we see that Cartman, Kyle, Stan, Kenny, and even Butters (Matt Stone) have been replaced by older women. Kyle points out that this change doesn't make any sense, but PC Principal (Trey Parker) is ready to have Kyle check his privilege when discussing this new casting decision.

Who Stars in 'South Park: Joining the Panderverse'?

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, as always, will be returning to voice Eric, Kyle, Stan, Kenny, Butters, PC Principal, and dozens of other characters who call South Park home. Ever since they created the show in 1997, Parker and Stone have voiced the vast majority of characters in the long-running series. There's also a good chance we'll see regular returning favorites make an appearance, such as Mona Marshall as Sheila Broflovski, April Stewart as Sharon Marsh, and many more.

What Is 'South Park: Joining the Panderverse' About?

The official plot synopsis for South Park: Joining the Panderverse reads as follows:

"In SOUTH PARK: JOINING THE PANDERVERSE, Cartman’s deeply disturbing dreams portend the end of the life he knows and loves. The adults in South Park are also wrestling with their own life decisions as the advent of AI is turning their world upside down."

Who Is Making 'South Park: Joining the Panderverse'?

In addition to starring in the series, Trey Parker and Matt Stone have also been writing and producing South Park since its inception in the late '90s. The comedy duo has occasionally branched out with other projects like the puppet satire Team America: World Police and the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical The Book of Mormon. Still, for the most part, the bulk of their 25-year-long career has been nothing but South Park. South Park: Joining the Panderverse is also being co-produced by regular series names Frank C. Agnone II, Adrien Beard, Vernon Chatman, Anne Garefino, Bruce Howell, and Eric Stough.

Other 'South Park' Specials You Can Watch on Paramount+

South Park: Post COVID (2021): The first part of the Post COVID primarily takes place years after the main show, with the juvenile delinquents we all know and love now being adults. Perhaps the one who changed the most is Cartman, who, much to Kyle's dismay, has now converted to Judaism and become a Rabbi. While they're all slightly more mature than they were when they were kids, the adult versions of Eric, Kyle, Stan, and Kenny all manage to get into trouble.

South Park Post COVID: The Return of COVID (2021): The second chapter of the Post COVID saga, as the title explains, sees the COVID-19 virus return to South Park after several decades. This throws the entire town into an all-out panic, and it's up to the leading quartet to figure out how to stop another pandemic.

South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 1 and Part 2 (2022): Circling back to the original timeline we're all familiar with, South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 1 and Part 2 see the gang witness an all-out conflict between the many streaming platforms in the world. All of this begins when Cartman throws another one of his famous fits and decides to run away from home.

