Ah, yes, the pinnacle of comedic songwriting: "Kyle's Mom". Debuting in the same episode that introduced Mr. Hankey, but capturing the zeitgeist — along with "Blame Canada," which Robin Williams amusingly performed at the Oscars — in Bigger, Longer, and Uncut, it's one of South Park's greatest musical creations. Few tunes are more fitting, then, of an orchestral pruning to celebrate the show's silver anniversary: gladly, the South Park team did exactly that, dropping an orchestral rendition of the song ahead of the upcoming 25th season, as revealed by The Hollywood Reporter.

The film version took Eric Cartman across the world, uniting the globe with his symphony of soulful swears, all targeted at the greatest villain of them all: Kyle's mom, the — quote — "biggest b*tch in the whole wide world". The short orchestration gives the song a bit of Broadway chutzpah, the resulting something Park fan Stephen Sondheim could be proud of. Arranged by Stephen Oremus, the cover features singers Nikki Renee Daniels, Tamar Greene, Jeff Kready, and Elizabeth Stanley — naturally, the four Park boys also make an appearance in the video, with Kyle understandably bitter.

THR reports that the orchestra has performed other "notable songs from the show, such as the theme, in the lead-up to the new season". If we don't get "Blame Canada"? Well, you know whose fault it is.

Oremus said this about the swanky new rendition:

“I was thrilled to get to reimagine these South Park classics in a more traditional orchestral concert setting. It was so much fun getting to blow them up and give them such proper classical renditions. I called some of the best musicians and singers I knew — friends and colleagues who I have worked with on Broadway and TV, and we got to make music and dress up and laugh our asses off for a few days.”

South Park executive producer Anne Garefino was similarly ecstatic about the song, telling THR: "We worked with Stephen on The Book of Mormon. [Trey Parker and Matt Stone] completely trust him with their work." She continued, "For the 25th season, we thought it would be fun to celebrate the music of South Park. This is just the beginning".

Put on your best black tie and sing along below. South Park's belatedly returns to a weekly episodic release on February 2, with the new season consisting of a slight six episodes. The last full season aired in 2019, and in the interim, Parker and Stone have focused on making feature-length episodes of the show for Paramount+, along with a duo of Coronavirus-themed specials.

