2024 marked a down year for South Park. For only the second time since the long-running adult animated comedy began in 1997, the series went a year without releasing any new episodes. The only new content set in the sleepy little mountain town in Colorado was another Paramount+ movie special, The End of Obesity, released in May, and the poorly-received game South Park: Snow Day. It marked an unusual break for a series that has thus far spawned 321 episodes and the Oscar-nominated Bigger, Longer, & Uncut, prompting some speculation as to what caused the freeze in production. Fortunately for fans who have been eagerly awaiting Season 27, the wait shouldn't be much longer. Series co-creator Matt Stone has since confirmed in November that 2025 won't be as dry with both a new season and a new Paramount+ special on the way.

Stone appeared on Bloomberg Live for a wide-ranging discussion where he promised that his and Trey Parker's flagship show would be back early this year with a special before getting back on track with "a bunch more episodes" sometime further down the line "in the second half of 2025." That means Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny are remaining on the small screen despite the rampant rumors of another potential big-screen adventure. Given the recent track record under Paramount in which they've tried to release a mix of specials and episodes each year, the new season will likely stick to around six episodes or so, though nothing is confirmed yet.

As for why Season 27 has taken so long, in particular, it partly comes down to other projects. Stone and Parker have indeed been toiling away at a feature-length production, just not one involving South Park in any way. "We are working on a movie. We are doing a movie with Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free and their company," Stone continued. "And we are working on it, and it will hopefully come out July 4th weekend, opposite Jurassic Park which is pretty funny." He teased that this untitled mystery project will be a live-action comedy with heavy involvement from the multi-Grammy-winning rap icon, but further details will have to wait until it gets closer to release.

Matt Stone Doesn't See 'South Park' Ending Any Time Soon

Back in 2021, Stone and Parker signed a gargantuan deal with Paramount Global (then ViacomCBS) worth $900 million that would secure South Park for the foreseeable future with 14 more movie specials guaranteed, and six seasons lined up for Comedy Central through 2027. Coming up on four years later, they still have a ways to go to fulfill that agreement. The End of Obesity marked the series's seventh special thus far, leaving seven more to fill out the streamer's catalog. Though the long delay between the show's core episodes may seem a bit concerning, Stone assures that the team isn't running out of steam just yet. When asked specifically about the long-term future of the show, he commented on the nature of South Park as a "sandbox" for their creativity and a reprieve of sorts for everyone after working on other projects:

​​"We don’t have an end in sight. And actually, and I will say, honestly, it is because it is still such an awesome sandbox. You know, we are working on a movie right now, a live-action movie, and when we get back to South Park, it is going to be like, ‘Oh, right, here we go. I cannot wait to hang out with those characters again,' to be cheesy about it, but we love doing South Park."

Starting later this year with the expiration of South Park's deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, all episodes will be available to stream on Paramount+. In the meantime, all episodes can be found on Max while the specials remain Paramount exclusives. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Season 27 and the new special as news comes out.

Your changes have been saved South Park Follows the misadventures of four irreverent grade-schoolers in the quiet, dysfunctional town of South Park, Colorado. Release Date August 13, 1997 Cast Trey Parker , Matt Stone Main Genre Comedy Seasons 26

