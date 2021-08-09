News recently broke that South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone had signed a $900 million dollar deal with ViacomCBS. In exchange for the money, the two kingpins of foul-mouthed construction paper animation are guaranteed to be making six more seasons of South Park and 14 movies that will be set in the South Park Cinematic Universe. And that's only the tip of the iceberg.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Stone touched on a bunch of different productions that the South Park team has been working on in recent years. And this nearly $1 billion dollar payout from Viacom is only going to help fuel those endeavors. Stone confirmed that new South Park movies will be coming to Paramount+, and also revealed that a documentary crew has been following him around for the past "eight or nine years," but also shed light on a few other things currently in the works:

These are multi-year projects we invested a bunch of money in. We have a ‘South Park’ 3D video game, release date unknown. We’re doing deep fakes. We have a studio with a dozen people who are deep fake artists. We’re working on a little more of this deep fake movie we’re trying to piece together. We have a horror movie. A musical. I think we’re really for the first time going to bring Tegridy Weed into real life. We are gunning for this restaurant that’s just been abused in Colorado. It’s Trey’s dream to revamp Casa Bonita.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: 'South Park' Vaccination Special Review: A Hilarious Return to Normal

So which one of these projects will fans see first? Although Stone admitted that the upcoming video game's release date is "unknown" as of right now, there is a 3D video game that sounds like it's close to being finished. Given the incredible commercial success of their first two South Park video games — South Park: the Stick of Truth and South Park: the Fractured but Whole — we can only assume that this upcoming AAA title will be extremely successful as well.

If you need a South Park fix while you're waiting for these future projects to come to fruition, you can stream all 24 seasons of it right now via HBO Max or watch daily reruns airing on Comedy Central.

KEEP READING: Why the 'South Park' Guys Made Surprise Deepfake Video 'Sassy Justice'

Share Share Tweet Email

Watch: Ryan Reynolds Answers Popular Google Questions About Himself 'Free Guy' opens in theaters this weekend.

Read Next