Trey Parker and Matt Stone are pooped. With the 2024 Election rapidly working its way into our email inboxes and text messages, it's time to take a look at one of the most politically active shows on television, and it may not be one you'd initially expect: South Park. The animated show's 27th season hasn't premiered yet, and it's partly due to the fact that its creators are a little tired of the content they've been putting out about Donald Trump.

South Park has been highlighting the presidential figure of Trump as an area of satire for a number of seasons now, especially since the former president's initial campaign started back in 2015, with the character of Mr. Garrison (Parker). Garrison has been the subject of controversies before, most recently taking on the persona of Trump, garnishing a suit, red tie, and orange makeup. But the show leaving this character in the past is for the best.

'South Park' Isn't the Only Series Telling Donald Trump Jokes

The jokes surrounding "Reality TV Host Turned President" have gotten a little old, especially to audiences of satirical comedy. The phrase "Orange Man Bad" is used by online users to describe these types of lower-brow, easy-to-reach punchlines, especially in media that leans left on the political spectrum. If audiences want to consume daily Trump commentary with a twist, they'd go to another Comedy Central program, The Daily Show, or almost any late-night talk show. Fans of the decade-spanning cartoon are thirsty for more expansive, unique pieces of satire that they've come to expect; pushing the boundaries of what's acceptable on television.

Part of the issue could be coming from the 24-hour news cycle. There's commentary on every political event every second of every day; news correspondents talk about an issue while online accounts comment and tweet on platforms like X (formerly Twitter). Posting a tweet about something on the news gets out there into the cultural zeitgeist before South Park is able to go to the writer's room. By the time the show gets to a topic, it's already been discussed hundreds of times. So, part of that tiredness from Trump plotlines could come from the fact that they're being beaten to every punchline.

'South Park's Season 26 Finale Perfectly Wrapped Up That Storyline

In the Season 26 finale, "Spring Break," Mr. Garrison and his boyfriend, Rick (Stone), go on a vacation together to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. While on the boardwalk, Garrison comes upon a Trump-themed shop, selling all the merchandise from his Trump persona. In a commentary on addiction, Garrison soon becomes addicted to acting like Trump once again, after giving it up in a prior season. Although the episode was not rated the highest, the plotline still brought some detrimental consequences for the character of Garrison, and his path moving forward on the show.

After being threatened with the end of his relationship with Rick, Garrison vows to quit the Trump routine with the hopes of keeping Rick in his life. The finale ends with the two of them making amends, and there's been a hiatus since. It's easy to theorize that Garrison's "addiction to Trump" was really a commentary on the media's addiction to covering the former president — how it's an easy drug to get a high from — but Garrison and, metaphorically, the show, want to move past it to bigger and brighter things.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone Are Moving On to Longer-Form Specials

Since the Season 26 finale, the team has worked on a number of specials covering multiverses, Prime energy drinks, and even Ozempic. These specials have been able to keep the South Park team working, but not aiming for low-hanging fruit, and attempting to make satire about matters discussed less than politics. The future of the show, though not airing immediately, is more promising than ever, with the creative team seemingly able to make as long or short of content as they'd like, covering whatever they'd like to whenever they'd like to.

By ending commentary on Trump, they're setting the bar higher for themselves, with the hopes of expanding their brand and image to one that doesn't rely on easy targets, like the former president, but instead finds humor in what may not be easy to find, and twisting concepts and relevant topics in a way that the Colorado-based show can only do.

