The Big Picture South Park: Joining the Panderverse premieres on October 27, bringing the boys of the sleepy mountain town into a story involving AI and multiversal versions of themselves.

The adults in South Park are fighting against the rise of AI, while the kids deal with the repercussions. The teaser reintroduces fan-favorite characters and showcases the town coming together to combat the threat.

The new streaming event is part of a mega-deal that ensures new movies and more seasons of South Park until 2027. Paramount+ will also become the exclusive streaming home for the entire series in 2025.

It's time once again to go on down to South Park for a new exclusive streaming event from Paramount+. Following up on the success of the two-part Post-COVID and The Streaming Wars specials, the series is ready to take down the multiverse with South Park: Joining the Panderverse on October 27. The premiere date comes with a new teaser that sees the boys of the sleepy little mountain town thrown into a story involving AI and nonsensical multiversal variants of themselves.

Joining the Panderverse will see the Cartman faced with a premonition of the end of the life he knows and loves in his dreams, setting up yet another crisis for the snowy Colorado town. As the kids deal with the ramifications, the adults are fighting against the rise of AI. Their own decisions come back to haunt them as the surging technology has flipped their world on its head. The short teaser sees the town gathered together to fight this latest threat as the narrator reintroduces fan-favorite characters like Cartman, Stan, Butters, and (oh my god, they killed) Kenny. The rub, however, is that the four young boys are now a diverse group of adult women, something that Kyle, the lone member of the core group who hasn't changed, rightly points out doesn't make sense. Instead, PC Principal tells him that he's the problem and needs to learn to just accept it.

This latest streaming event is part of the $900 million mega-deal co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone inked with ViacomCBS back in 2021 that ensured new movies in the South Park cinematic universe would continue through the year 2027 alongside the show. By the time the deal expires, the show will have pushed out 30 seasons and 14 specials, placing it in historic company alongside series like The Simpsons. Joining the Panderverse is just the fight such special, meaning there's a lot more to look forward to on Paramount+ which is also set to become the exclusive streaming home for the entire series in 2025.

'South Park' Remains One of Adult Animation's Storied Franchises

South Park aired its 26th Season on Comedy Central earlier this year, continuing its streak as the longest-running scripted series on cable television. The animated comedy just celebrated its 25th anniversary last year and with it came a whole host of special content and other goodies for longtime fans. That included pop-up shops and experiences around the world, a special concert with the creators alongside the band Primus who performed the show's iconic theme, and even a series of videos with orchestral renditions of classic tracks from the show's history like "Chocolate Salty Balls" and "Kyle's Mom." It's a testament to the continued quality and love for the series, but Parker and Stone are far from done as their plans include more games like the upcoming South Park: Snow Day, a horror movie, a musical, and so much more.

South Park: Joining the Panderverse premieres on Paramount+ on Friday, October 27, and in Australia and the U.K. on October 28 with other international markets to follow. Check out the teaser below.