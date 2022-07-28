Everyone's favorite sleepy little mountain town is celebrating 25 years on the air and the series is going all out to get fans involved in the festivities. Previously, it was announced that South Park would be launching "South Park: The 25th Anniversary Experience," an immersive traveling showcase of relics from the show's history, along with a one-night-only concert starring series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone alongside the band Primus and more. Now, Deadline reports that Paramount and South Park Studios have teamed up to give fans an immersive shopping experience with a series of pop-up shops coming to cities around the world.

Described as "fully shoppable spaces," the "South Park 25th Anniversary Pop-Ups" will serve both as shops filled with exclusive merchandise to celebrate the occasion and an opportunity for guests to take photos with their favorite characters and view props from the show's history much like the Anniversary Experience. At the risk of invoking a "Simpsons did it first," it seems reminiscent of when several 7-11s became Kwik-E-Marts as a promotion for The Simpsons Movie, coming with a mix of in-universe products and merchandise from the show. According to Deadline, the South Park shops will have plenty of ways for fans to interact with it and easter eggs from the show's long history.

The anniversary event begins on July 29 in Mexico City before heading overseas to London on August 12, Berlin on August 19, Tokyo on September 16, and Lucca, Italy on October 28. Each shop will be open for one weekend only before heading to its next international destination. Given the popularity of South Park around the globe, it's an opportunity to get international fans in on the action without having to travel to the U.S.

Image via MTV Entertainment Studios

South Park has arguably never been in a better place than it is now because of Paramount. Thanks to a $900 million mega-deal for Parker and Stone last year, the five-time Emmy-winning series is guaranteed to stick around for the long haul with said deal guaranteeing 14 made-for-streaming movies on Paramount+, including the recently released South Park: The Streaming Wars. On top of that, the series is locked in for new episodes through 2027 as part of Paramount's grand plan to grow its streaming service's animated empire. Eventually, all episodes of the show will move exclusively to the streamer starting in 2025 with Season 27 marking the first which will premiere on Paramount+ instead of Comedy Central in 2024.

South Park is currently in the middle of its 25th season on Comedy Central. Watch the teaser trailer for South Park: The Streaming Wars down below.