The trio tries to go back in time in order to stop the death of Kenny.

Paramount+ has announced today that the platform’s second exclusive South Park event, titled Sout Park: Post COVID: The Return Of COVID, will premiere on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada on December 16th. The new special will pick up where the last one left off, as the teaser shows the adult versions of Stan, Kyle, and Cartman attempting to find a way to go back in time to save the life of Kenny.

The first exclusive event, South Park: Post COVID, was released on Paramount+ on Thanksgiving. South Park: Post COVID had a record-setting first day on Paramount+, setting the highest streaming numbers across all movies and series debuts to date on the service.

The Emmy-winning series, which follows the adventures of four young boys in the town of South Park, premiered on August 13, 1997. These events are a product of a huge deal the Parker and Stone signed with MTV Entertainment Studios. The deal extends South Park's contract with Comedy Central through 2027, taking the series to an extraordinary 30th season, making it cable's longest-running scripted series. The deal also includes 14 South Park original made-for-streaming events that will be released exclusively for Paramount+.

South Park: Post COVID: The Return Of COVID comes exclusively to Paramount+ on December 16. Watch the teaser trailer for South Park: Post COVID: The Return Of COVID below.

Here is the synopsis for South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID:

If Stan, Kyle and Cartman could just work together, they could go back in time to make sure Covid never happened and save Kenny’s life. In SOUTH PARK: POST COVID: THE RETURN OF COVID, traveling back to the past seems to be the easy answer until they meet Victor Chaos.

