If you’re a fan of South Park and were worried it was going to come to an end — don’t be. Paramount+ has revealed a premiere date for the first of two planned South Park films, South Park: Post COVID. The exclusive event will stream on Paramount+ on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, and will be available in the Nordics, Latin America, Australia, and Canada.

No details about this film were revealed, but the second film with an unknown title will be released sometime in December of this year. South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker signed a deal in August with ViacomCBS Inc, which gave them the greenlight to continue the long-running show, as well as engineer the production of a planned 14 original movies, with South Park: Post COVID being among them.

MTV Entertainment Studios’ expansive deal with Parker and Stone gives them the ability to create two original South Park films every year through 2027. The deal also includes the renewal of South Park on Comedy Central through 2027.

Despite the hardship of the pandemic, the show is doing extremely well. Case in point, last year’s South Park: Pandemic Special earned an Emmy nomination. To date, South Park, as a whole, has five Emmy awards and a George Foster Peabody Award. In addition, the series holds the title for the ninth straight year as cable’s #1 primetime comedy. According to a press release, in 2021 alone, fans have watched more than 2.2 billion episodes of South Park, between linear broadcasts and streaming services.

Co-creators Parker and Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios.

Check out the teaser for South Park: Post COVID below. The special event will premiere November 25 on Paramount+:

