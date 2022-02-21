Stick it all in a bowl, baby... stir it with a wooden spoon. Mix in a cup of flou-ouurrrr... you'll be in Heaven soon.

In celebration of the iconic series' upcoming twenty-fifth anniversary — yep, that's right: you should feel old — South Park has recruited a 30-piece orchestra for yet another classical interpretation of one of the show's musical staples. This time, it's all about Chef's balls, and we're happy to confirm that they're still big, salty, and brown. Collider is delighted to exclusively present the reinterpreted song, which is sadly missing Isaac Hayes, but the collective has done a great job nevertheless.

Incredibly enough, 'Salty Chocolate Balls' was Hayes' only number one hit in the UK, garnering major air time mostly down to the patronage of hit DJ Chris Moyes. The euphemistic, double entendre laced track was first performed by Hayes in the season one episode "Chef's Salty Chocolate Balls," in which Hayes' character Chef creates the eponymous confectionary treat. It immediately catches on with the town folk, making the sultry singer an absolute killing. Released as a single in December 1998, sometime after it debuted in the show, it was just 5000 copies away from becoming a Christmas No. 1 in the UK, narrowly beaten out by pop mega-group The Spice Girls. Maybe they can work out their own tribute?

The song also charted across mainland Europe and Australia, accruing top-10 accolades in Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway, peaking at No. 14 down under. While Hayes performed the tasty track, it was written by South Park co-creator Trey Parker, who went on — alongside long-time collaborator and South Park stalwart Matt Stone — to further establish his musical bona fides with the hit Broadway show The Book of Mormon, which takes a similarly tongue-in-cheek, risqué magnifying glass to a contingent of Mormon missionaries in Uganda.

Check out the clip below. The 25th season of South Park is currently airing Wednesdays on Comedy Central. The video is part of the franchise's anniversary campaign, featuring a handful of iconic South Park songs performed by a classical orchestra. A terrific rendition of "Kyle's Mom (Is A Big Fat...)" was revealed before the season premiered, with the boys also in attendance, adorned in their best dinner jackets. Let's hope, unlike Stone and Parker at the Oscars way-back-when, they're not high on acid.

Also, here is the original “Chocolate Salty Balls” song from South Park:

