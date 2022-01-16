South Park is finally coming back to Comedy Central. The studio released a blog announcing its return, as well as releasing a short teaser for the show. The short video only shows members of an orchestra tuning, then the group playing a song, along with the reveal of the show's return.

In the blog post, creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker stated that "To be halfway done with South Park is a great accomplishment-we can’t lie," with Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios adding that "For the past 25 years, multiple generations of fans have grown up enchanted by the outlandishly funny and subversive world that Matt and Trey have created with South Park." He then also talks about the partnership with Stone and Parker, explaining that "As part of our expansive new deal, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them for many more seasons of South Park on Comedy Central and many more made-for-streaming South Park exclusive events on Paramount+."

The deal between MTV Entertainment Studios and the creators of South Park includes extending the series through 2027, meaning that that longest running scripted series will go to at least season 30. This deal also includes 14 made-for-streaming events that will air exclusively on Paramount+. Two of these events have already released, with last year's South Park: Post Covid and South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid. Whether the rest of these specials will be connected to the previous two is currently unclear, but fans of South Park will have plenty of content to enjoy over the next few years.

The animated comedy series launched on August 13, 1997, and has been running strong ever since, even through the various controversies it has received over the years. It has received many rewards throughout its run, including five Primetime Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award. The show has also extended to various sources of media, including the movie South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, and many video games, with even a new game currently in development. The last full season of South Park was released back in 2019, and since then, the show's production has been delayed due to the Covid pandemic. In 2020 and 2021, they released two special episodes that were based around the pandemic, which ended up serving as the show's 24th season.

South Park will be making its return with the six episode season on February 2, 2022, and will be available on Comedy Central, and on both the Comedy Central site and South Park's own website. You can check out the short teaser for the announcement below.

