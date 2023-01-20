It's nearly time to return to South Park and have ourselves a time, for the 26th time. Comedy Central released a short video revealing the premiere date for the 26th season of the landmark animated comedy created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone. All-new episodes will start airing on Wednesday, February 8 at 10 p.m. ET and they'll arrive for streaming on SouthPark.cc.com, CC.com, and the Comedy Central App soon after.

Firmly entrenched as the longest-running show on cable, South Park follows the topical and often controversial adventures of four boys, Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny, in their sleepy little mountain town in Colorado. Since starting as a crude cartoon from Parker and Stone back in 1997, the series has ballooned into one of the most acclaimed on television, scoring five Emmys and a Peabody award across its run. The sustained success of the series also prompted Paramount, then ViacomCBS, to hand the creators a colossal $900 million contract to create five more seasons for Comedy Central as well as 14 more movies to be released exclusively on Paramount+.

Season 26 is highly unlikely to be the only South Park content released this year. Although nothing has been confirmed, the sheer amount of streaming-exclusive events left assures fans will see something extra this year. The last bit of South Park content released came from the two-part special South Park: The Streaming Wars which proved to be another hit for the franchise. Parker and Stone's deal doesn't stop at extending the series and assuring more specials though. They previously broke down their plans, including a horror movie, musical, and a new 3D South Park game among other ventures.

Image via Paramount+

Season 26 Looks to Keep South Park Going Strong After Celebrating 25 Years

South Park enters its 26th season coming off of one of the biggest years in the show's history. The series celebrated 25 years on the air last Summer with a birthday bash that spanned much of the globe. Pop-up shops featuring exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities opened up in major cities around the world, while those of us stateside saw the "25th Anniversary Experience" full of collectibles, props, old scripts, and more from the show as well as a one-night-only concert featuring Parker, Stone, and the band Primus along with other guests. To further celebrate the long history of songs created for the show, a series of orchestral renditions of the catchiest tunes like "Chocolate Salty Balls" and "Jackin' It in San Diego" was released for the occasion. Season 26 aims to keep the momentum up as Parker and Stone's deal rolls on.

South Park Season 26 kicks off on Comedy Central on February 8th. Check out the release date reveal below.