Paramount+ has released the first look at their upcoming exclusive original South Park event, titled South Park: Post COVID, which will premiere on the streaming service on November 25. In South Park: Post COVID, the audience will get to see what life is like for the people of South Park after the kids have all grown up. The short teaser shows an adult Stan and Kyle talking on the phone, as well as an adult Stan yelling at an elderly Randy.

However, the exact plot of the event is unknown. All that is given as a synopsis that states: “What happened to the children who lived through the pandemic? Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny survived, but will never be the same post COVID.” The Emmy and George Foster Peabody Award-winning series, which follows the adventures of four young boys in the often crazy town of South Park, premiered all the way back on August 13, 1997.

This event is the first of two exclusive South Park events that will be coming to Paramount+ this year, with the second coming at some point in December. These events are a product of a huge deal the Parker and Stone signed with MTV Entertainment Studios. The deal extends South Park's contract with Comedy Central through 2027, taking cable’s longest-running scripted series to an extraordinary 30th season, The deal also includes 14 South Park original made-for-streaming events that will be released exclusively for Paramount+.

Who knows what other adult character we might see when South Park: Post COVID comes out later this month. Could we see a terrifying adult Cartman? We will just have to see when South Park: Post COVID comes to Paramount+ on November 25. Check out the teaser for South Park: Post COVID below.

