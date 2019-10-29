‘South Park’ Will Stream Exclusively on HBO Max Beginning June 2020

0

South Park, the long-running animated comedy hit, will have a new streaming home on HBO Max. The upcoming streaming platform from WarnerMedia scheduled to launch in May of 2020 will have exclusive streaming rights to the iconic series beginning in June of 2020. All 23 seasons of South Park will be available to watch immediately, followed by three brand new seasons, with each new episode debuting on HBO Max 24 hours after they air on Comedy Central.

The multi-year licensing deal was completed with South Park Digital Studios, a joint venture between Viacom and South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and announced onstage by Kevin Reilly at the HBO Max WarnerMedia Day presentation. “South Park is unequivocally among the best—setting the satirical gold standard, with a consistent finger on the comedy pulse,” said Reilly, the chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT, and truTV.

Since its splashy premiere in August of 1997, South Park has consistently remained in the zeitgeist thanks to its unique brand of take-no-prisoners satire. After 23 seasons, a theatrical film, 5 Emmy Awards out of 19 nominations, and a Peabody Award, South Park is stronger than ever. For the past six years, it has been the number one primetime cable comedy series among young adults, scoring 44 million cable viewers in its last season alone.

South Park is the crown jewel of HBO Max’s animated comedy lineup, which currently includes Rick and Morty, The Boondocks, Robot Chicken, and a slew of other Adult Swim properties.