The Big Picture Strikes are only successful when people band together with integrity and solidarity, refusing to cross the picket line and give in to empty promises from corporations.

Major companies use bribery, fear, intimidation, and false power to manipulate people into breaking strikes and continuing unfair working conditions.

South Park showed that only by standing in solidarity and fortifying the strike can workers achieve favorable outcomes and demand basic livable working conditions in the multi-billion dollar Hollywood industry.

On July 14, the screen actors' union, SAG-AFTRA, joined the writers' guild, WGA, on the picket line to strike against AMPTP, or the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The companies under AMPTP include Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures, Walt Disney Studios, Warner Bros., ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Netflix, Apple TV+, and Amazon. The strike demands that actors and writers cease all production and promotion of any film or television projects with any of these companies until the negotiation disputes are resolved.

One of the major topics that has circulated through the news regarding the labor strikes in Hollywood is the argument over what qualifies as scabbing. Scabbing is when labor that should be halted due to a union strike is fulfilled either by union members who cross the picket line and break strike rules, or when third parties are hired to replace the striking workers. With actors unable to participate in promotional campaigns for upcoming films, it makes sense that these major studios would begin to turn to influencers to sign promotional deals and lead the charge on promoting new works until the strike is over. Since this is the first time a strike like this has happened in the age of influencers and social media, many influencers have been unsure about what kind of behavior makes them a scabber.

'South Park' Used Amazon to Explore Labor Strikes

South Park, unsurprisingly, has already tackled labor strikes and scabbing. Back in 2018, Season 22 of South Park included a two-parter about a labor strike against Amazon. In the first of the two episodes, "Unfulfilled," an accident occurs at the South Park Amazon Fulfillment Center where one of the employees gets trapped in the machinery and actually, physically, turned into a cardboard delivery box. When Amazon releases a statement to the news, they attribute the incident to human error, effectively placing the blame on the shoulders of the employees. Fed up with the poor working conditions and lack of reasonable wages, the workers decide to go on strike.

The episode then introduces a South-Park-afied Jeff Bezos, a highly evolved entity with a massive brain and veiny cranium who is omniscient and only speaks telekinetically. It's revealed that Bezos struck a deal with the mayor of South Park to open a fulfillment center in exchange for a Prime Membership. He goes on to walk the mayor through how he uses Prime Memberships and "getting people all their stuff" to incentivize scabbing. He uses those incentives to get the kids to recruit parasitic zombie mall employees (yes, you read that right) to cross the picket line and replace the strikers.

Jeff Bezos also used fear and uncertainty to incentivize scabbing. While most of the workers hired to replace the Amazon workers came from the mall (which had been run into the ground by Amazon), there was one Amazon employee who Bezos fear-mongered into breaking the strike, Steven Stotch. Because Steven was underpaid at Amazon to begin with, he was already uneasy about striking. Instead of standing with the strikers, Steven crosses the picket line to train the mall employees, undermining the strike as whole.

As silly as the circumstances of the episode are, it offers a powerful look into how struck corporations find ways to manipulate people into breaking strikes. They might entice third parties with exciting promotional deals, or convince employees that striking is pointless, and that it's better to just be underpaid. Either way, what they are thriving on, and what Jeff Bezos thrives on in this episode, is the illusion of power. He breaks the strike by convincing people that they need him, when, in reality, he only possesses power that is given to him through consumers, and worked for by his employees. Without them, he has nothing.

Additionally, even the zombie scabbers come to realize that the conditions Amazon has set for its employees are not reasonable. In one scene in the second part titled "Bike Parade," Steven is teaching one of the zombies how to fulfill orders. After packaging a coffee grinder the zombie turns to Steven and says, "This isn't very fulfilling." Promises made to scabbers by corporations may sound enticing, but all scabbing really does is enable those companies to continue enforcing poor working conditions and unfair wages on more people in the future.

Strikes Can Only Be Won With Tegrity

As more and more strikers begin to get uneasy about the strike and contemplate returning to work at Amazon, Randy Marsh is developing a delivery service for Tegridy Weed. His marijuana business has been booming since the strike because, amidst all the tension, many citizens of South Park had started purchasing weed from him to relieve their stress. With their stress alleviated thanks to the Tegridy, the people of South Park, strikers and scabbers alike, realize that the only way to beat Amazon is to unite together and fortify the strike. With everyone in the town standing in solidarity with the striking workers, Jeff Bezos has no one to fulfill orders, and he is forced to leave. South Park was saved by Tegridy.

Look, it's extremely silly, but ultimately, Matt Stone and Trey Parker's immature, yet subversive sense of humor is right. Strikes are only successful when people band together and have integrity and solidarity for those on the picket line. Those who cross the picket line and give in to enticing offers and empty promises will ultimately be completely unfulfilled and made subject to the exact poor working conditions that led to the strike in the first place. And even if they aren't, scabbing still enables major corporations to get away human rights violations, poor workplace quality, and unfair wages. Struck companies know this, and that's why they will use bribery, fear, intimidation, and a false sense of power to avoid the consequences that striking is supposed to impose on them.

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA are on strike right now, fighting for their rights as workers in Hollywood, a multi-billion dollar industry. Yet, AMPTP executives are still trying to convince everyone that basic livable working circumstances are entirely unattainable. These strikes can have favorable outcomes, but only if people stand in solidarity and integrity with the actors and writers.