South Park has been entertaining audiences since the first season in 1997. The show is unmatched for biting social commentary mixed with a hearty dose of silliness, and after twenty-five seasons, it still hits all the right nerves. More synonymous with toilet humor and adult content than wholesome moments, the level of graphic obscenity that's achieved with simple construction paper and stop-motion animation would be horrifying if it wasn't so impressive.

Despite the show's ability to turn clichéd moments into the most grotesque fare (usually to highlight some deep societal issue) there are still some genuinely touching, wholesome scenes. Though it's more often the prerogative of the show to parody or surprise with unexpected obscenity, the refreshing and touching moments keep the show grounded and complex.

Kip Drordy Gets A Friend

Sitting in his bedroom with a sad clown poster on the wall and no Facebook friends, things seemed pretty bleak for Kip Drordy – until Kyle added him as a friend. The unbridled joy of being added as a friend was equal parts wholesome and completely tragic. Kip ran to tell his parents "I made a friend today!", got real-life excited about online updates, and took his laptop to the cinema to watch a movie with Kyle('s profile).

When Kyle's social stock plummeted because of Kip, he was unfriended – a truly crushing moment in animation history. But that wasn't the end for Kip, and the episode had a wholesome payoff when he got 845,323 friends after Stan's evil mega-profile was defeated. A side note to all who celebrate: Kip's birthday is stated on his profile as July 17th, make sure to add it to the calendar.

Randy Saves Stan

"Make Love, Not Warcraft" famously almost never made it to air when Trey Parker thought he had lost his touch and was going to destroy South Park's legacy with the episode. Happily, it aired to astonishingly positive critical acclaim - it won a Primetime Emmy Award and was voted the best episode by fans in a 2011 promotional contest.

Despite the wholesome backstory of the episode itself which proves that creatives are often their own worst critics, the plot also had a heartwarming moment. When Stan's dad, Randy, found out his son's character could be killed in World of Warcraft by another player, he sprung into action. Commandeering a stranger's car and punting a child off the nearest functional PC, Randy logged in to WoW. He handed Stan's character the only weapon which could defeat the rogue player. When Randy was killed by the powerful foe, he told Stan he loved him, then died in his arms.

Shelley Protects Stan

In "Pre School", the boys encouraged Trent Boyett to start a fire, assuming they could "play fireman" and put it out. When they couldn't extinguish the fire and their teacher, Miss Claridge, was horribly burned, they let Trent take the fall. He went to juvenile detention, but now he's getting out, and the boys fear for their safety.

They engaged the sixth graders for protection, but when Trent annihilated the sixth graders, the boys realized there was only one person tough enough for Trent: Stan's sister, Shelley. Known for calling Stan and his friends "turds" and beating Stan to a pulp, on this occasion she agreed to help (provided that the boys apologize to Miss Claridge). Wholesome without being cheesy, this moment proved that Shelley loves her bother, and the condition on which she offered help demanded the boys to be accountable.

Kyle Accepts Ike

When the boys got confused about circumcision, they tried to save Kyle's brother Ike from his bris and what they thought was a much more threatening procedure. Kyle smuggled his brother to Nebraska to rescue him, but then learned that Ike was adopted, causing him to question their bond.

To convince Kyle that they are real brothers, Ike showed Kyle a photo album. Flipping through the memories they made growing up was wholesome proof that they don't need to be blood relatives to be true brothers. Kyle accepted Ike as his brother, and the bris went ahead (with a less terrifying result than the boys imagined).

Butters' Beautiful Sadness

In season 7, Butters fell in love with a girl working at "Raisins" (the elementary equivalent of Hooters). Tragically but necessarily, he learned that the girl he naively believed was his girlfriend was actually a server flirting with him to get more tips. The revelation made him sad, but not sad enough to hang out with the Goth kids.

In Butters' words; "The only way I could feel this sad now is if I felt something really good before. So I have to take the bad with the good. So I guess what I'm feeling is like a beautiful sadness." Butters' insightful lament was wise beyond his years, and a wholesome way to look at sadness (without turning Goth).

Cartman And Shelley Team Up

When Shelley Marsh babysat Cartman, she invited her uncomfortably older boyfriend, Skyler, to hang out. Skyler pressured a twelve-year-old Shelley to get physical and when she refused, he broke up with her.

The character of Skyler was deeply sinister and far from wholesome content, but Cartman and Shelly joining forces to teach him a lesson was catharsis at its best. It's out of character for Cartman to help people, or for Shelley to ally with the boys, but this was the perfect moment for both.

The Pandemic Hamsters

South Park is generally in the business of building up to a cheesy moment only to veer into the most grotesque outcome or third act imaginable. The creators stretch their imaginations for the sickest way to play out stories, with hilarious and strangely socially apt results. So, when giant creatures attacked in "Pandemic" and "Pandemic II: The Startling", audiences could reasonably expect some menacing animated monsters to show up.

Anticipating something more in-line with giant robotic Barbra Streisand, ManBearPig or Cthulhu, the creators subverted the audience expectation for gruesome monsters by instead using live-action hamsters. Over-sized for the town and hilariously unexpected beasts for a South Park audience, the hamsters were the most wholesome monsters the series ever saw.

Mysterion Comforts Karen

After Kenny's parents were arrested, he and his siblings were sent to a foster home. To help his sister through this difficult time, Kenny adopted his alter-ego, Mysterion. With a gravel voice reminiscent of Batman and his trademark cape and question mark ensemble, Mysterion saved Karen from bullies at their new school and appeared at her window at night to comfort and console her.

The way Kenny lovingly protected his sister was wholesome and touching. Mysterion told Karen "You are not alone. No matter where you go, no matter what you do, I will always be here." Exactly what every down-and-out kid wants to hear, his words tug at the heartstrings and Karen got the hope she needed.

Satan's Identity Crisis

In South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, Satan delivered a touching lament on his desire to leave hell and join the world. Satan's existential crisis became a deeply philosophical musing with the realization "Without evil there could be no good, so it must be good to be evil sometimes".

The sentiment echoed Hellenistic philosophies posed by Plotinus, but with the grounded silliness of being delivered by a large red devil in short shorts. Despite being a tongue-in-cheek musical ballad, there was something wholesome about Satan admitting he didn't always like the way he was labeled.

Stan's Musical Moment

When the "Elementary School Musical" craze swept their school, the boys were distinctly unimpressed. They didn't understand why it was popular and were willing to forgo fitting in. But Stan caved when his girlfriend started losing interest in him. He decided to step up and get involved in the colossally irritating phenomenon.

To join the fad, Stan burst into a rendition of "Someone's In The Kitchen With Dinah". The song was not good. He didn't sing it well. No one joined in. But to his credit, Stan sang the whole song solo. It didn't hit the mark, but his commitment to the awkward moment was absolutely precious.