The much-awaited South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2, will premiere on Wednesday, July 13, Paramount+ has announced. The Streaming Wars, the made-for-TV film dropped on the streamer earlier this month and was appreciated by both fans and critics alike. In the upcoming Part 2, a drought has brought the town of South Park to the brink of disaster.

During The Streaming Wars, Cartman locks horns with his mom in a battle of wills while a draught unfolds that threatens South Park's existence. The movie ended on a cliffhanger and left fans wanting more. Part 2 is expected to answer many questions such as whether Steve Black, Tolkien’s father, is still alive after being brutally beaten and stabbed by ManBearPig. Also, fans need to know whether Randy, Steve, and the rest of the town’s farmers and landowners regained control of their water rights from the mischievous and fan-favourite waterpark operator Pi Pi. Also, how is Cartman coping with his breast implants?

In August 2021, South Park’s creators signed a $900 million deal with Paramount that promises 14 feature-length specials and six more seasons of the series. Resulting in a six-episode long run of South Park Season 25 substantiating the fact that the series is splitting its focus between the specials and shorter seasons.

Building on the new and expansive deal with co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, South Park has been renewed on Comedy Central through 2027, taking cable’s longest-running scripted series through an unprecedented 30th season.

Later this year South Park series will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its August 13, 1997 debut on Comedy Central. Fan-favorite Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny were first seen in the animated short The Spirit of Christmas and went on to make television history from there. Co-creators Parker and Stone are serving as executive producers for Streaming Wars Part 2, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. The producers for the made-for-TV, film are Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios.

South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2, will premiere on July 13 in the U.S. and roll out internationally in all markets where the service is available. The first three South Park events – South Park: Post-Covid, South Park: Post-Covid: The Return of Covid, and South Park The Streaming Wars – are available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

