Paramount+ has just announced the third special from South Park. The new special will be called South Park The Streaming Wars and will premiere this June exclusively on Paramount+. Along with the announcement, new key art and a teaser were also released. A fourth special will also be released later this summer. However, the title and premise have not yet been announced.

South Park The Streaming Wars will focus on everyone's favorite manipulative human-chili cooking, Double Diet Dew drinking child, Eric Cartman, and his complicated relationship with his mother. In the special, Cartman and his mom will duke it out in a battle of wills. Meanwhile, the small and wholesome town of South Park, Colorado, will be met with a conflict of epic proportions that will threaten the town's very existence.

The first two South Park exclusive events, South Park: Post Covid and South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid, premiered exclusively on Paramount+ in 2021. Both specials explored a South Park far away in the future, when COVID-19 has been eliminated and all of our favorite characters have grown up to reach their wide-ranging fates. That i,s until there is a case of COVID-19 in South Park, resulting in Kenny's death (again) and a town-wide quarantine. The now grown-up friend group, including Stan and Kyle who have drifted apart since the events of the vaccination special, have to join together to figure out the truth behind Kenny's death and the newest COVID-19 outbreak. But their investigation soon veers into science fiction as their investigation explores the ways in which their current lives have been shaped by events in their childhood and the dissolution of the main friend group of Kyle, Kenny, Stan, and Cartman.

RELATED: 'South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert' Announced at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre

The new special comes as South Park celebrates its 25th year in existence. Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are executive producers on the upcoming special. Anne Garefino, Frank C. Agnone II, Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman are producers on the special. Christopher Brion serves as the creative director of South Park Digital Studios. South Park has been renewed on Comedy Central through 2027 and brings the series to a record-breaking thirtieth season.

South Park The Streaming Wars will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ beginning June 1. You can view the new teaser below.

Rosamund Pike Joins 'Saltburn' From 'Promising Young Woman' Director Emerald Fennell

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Hilary Remley (327 Articles Published) Hilary Remley is a News Writer at Collider. She is a recent graduate of SUNY Albany. More From Hilary Remley

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe