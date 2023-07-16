While South Park has wrestled with many controversies over its quarter-of-a-century run, most of them have come and gone to pass without much lingering behind. Their famous bout with Scientology, "Trapped in the Closet," garnered a lot of attention both positive and negative from Issac Hayes departing the show to one of the celebrity targets of that episode: Tom Cruise. For a time the episode was not shown in reruns but now, alongside 300 other episodes, "Trapped in the Closet" is available to stream on Max. However, there are two episodes with Tom Cruise as the antagonist that are not on Max, nor available for digital purchase on any platform. Episodes "200" and 201," which were supposed to be the show looking back at its legacy, were marked with the biggest controversy the show received, including episode "201" only ever airing once on television. But their removal has only a little to do with Tom Cruise.

South Park Vs. Scientology (and Tom Cruise)

"Trapped in the Closet" aired November 16th, 2005 and the show started a trajectory of one of its biggest controversies. Parker and Stone always avoided Scientology as a subject of mockery out of loyalty to Isaac Hayes, the practicing Scientologist that voiced Chef, but nearly ten years into their run they could no longer resist. After learning from their friend Penn Jillette that Showtime would not allow an episode of his show Penn & Teller: Bullshit to focus on the notoriously litigious group, South Park took that as a challenge and their network was more lenient.

The episode follows Stan Marsh surveying Scientology only to be told he is the reincarnation of the organization's founder L. Ron Hubbard. Through this lens, Parker and Stone question the motivations of the so-called "church" and highlight the origin story central to its beliefs. Always inclined to satirize celebrities, two of Scientology's most famous members, John Travolta and Tom Cruise, become part of the narrative when Cruise arrives at Stan's house seeking the approval of the reincarnated Hubbard. When Stan shrugs the movie star off, Cruise feels like a failure and hides in Stan's closet, refusing to admit he is even there, much less... come out.

The fallout of the episode came a few months later when two things happened: Hayes quit the show and Comedy Central pulled a rerun of the episode. In March 2006, Hayes resigned from his role in the show and called out Parker and Stone for their insensitivity. This was speculated at the time and later confirmed by Hayes' son, that this was more the actions of Scientology members acting on behalf of the musician who had recently suffered a stroke. However, it was a rerun being pulled that week that stirred up notoriety, as it was all but confirmed to be Comedy Central abiding by a request from Paramount Pictures (both owned by Viacom) who did not want the upcoming release of Mission Impossible III to be in any way affected (which of course it was by this now created controversy.) Parker and Stone put out a statement taking more of a shot at the organization, but this was not the last time they would tackle Maverick.

But That's Not the Episode Banned?

Nope! In 2014, South Park celebrated the major milestone of 200 episodes. Parker and Stone discuss in the DVD commentary, how the episode "200" was simply meant to be a look back at some of the biggest moments of the series, including the secret of Cartman's father. This also included bringing back Tom Cruise and many of the celebrities parodied over the years, gathered together to find a way to be impervious to being made fun of. To do that, the celebrities go to the one person that can't be mocked even by South Park: the Muslim prophet Muhammad.

In the 2006 two-part episode "Cartoon Wars," South Park commented on the uproar of protests surrounding a Danish newspaper cartoon that had depicted images of the Muslim prophet (an action forbidden by the Muslim religion). With the goal of making the argument for free speech, Parker and Stone made their case and wanted the episode to culminate with a depiction of Muhammad. Comedy Central, fearing protests themselves, censored the image, only making Parker and Stone desire to revisit the subject again in the 200th episode.

In "200," the group of celebrities threaten a class-action lawsuit that would bankrupt the town of South Park and only agree to drop it if they can connect the group to Muhammad. Not only is this in reference to "Cartoon Wars" but also the episode "Super Best Friends," in which the boys get help from a superhero team made up of various religious figures including Jesus, Buddha, Joseph Smith, and Muhammad (as well as the aquatic-themed Seaman and his avian companion Swallow.) The episode was released in July 2001 with an uncensored depiction of Muhammad, as there was less fear of retaliation. But in "200," the explicit discussion becomes whether there is any way to show the prophet without drawing ire, resulting in Muhammad being in both a UHAUL and a bear costume. The conversation between the airings of "200" and "201" suggested even that was too much.

Threats of Violence Plague 'South Park's Most Controversial Episode

In the week following the airing of "200," a post from a radical Muslim organization, RevolutionMuslim, called out the episode not just as being offensive but risking violent backlash. While the post did not directly insinuate any threats against South Park and company, it did make the comparison of Parker and Stone to Dutch filmmaker Theo Van Gogh, who was murdered after making a movie about the abuse of women in Islamic culture. The post considers itself an advisory to Parker and Stone, calling itself "a warning of the reality of what will likely happen to them.” While legally not a threat, this possibility was enough to scare Comedy Central and spark discussion from Jon Stewart, who argued for free speech, and Larry King who featured Rachael Harris, Seth Macfarlane, and Penn Jillette on his show for a round table discussion about whether the show went too far. Ultimately, as a safety measure, Comedy Central censored the follow-up episode, but they didn't stop there.

Episode "201," in which Tom Cruise learns the folly of his attempts to avoid being made fun of, only aired on television once and was heavily censored with audio bleeps and a black bar image over Muhammad. South Park Studios released a statement acknowledging this was not in any way their doing and Comedy Central was responsible for the edits. Comedy Central also did not allow for the episode to be streamed on South Park's website, as was typically the case, and as of this writing has only ever aired one time. It has been made available on the Season 14 DVD release but in its uncensored version, unlike the other episodes released on DVD. If not for a leak, audiences would never have had the chance to hear Kyle's speech resolving the whole issue.

Are These 'South Park' Episodes Available Anywhere?

As of this writing episodes "200," "201," and the three other tangential episodes "Cartoon Wars" part 1 and 2 and "Super Best Friends," are not available for legally streaming anywhere. While "200" and "201" were never legally available, "Cartoon Wars" and "Super Best Friends" were available for a long time, and only removed after this controversy. But for any completist out there, all five episodes are available on DVD and Blu-ray box sets of South Park. As previously stated, the most controversial episode is a censored version, but the other episodes remain intact.

The irony here is, while Cruise might be happy two of the episodes that use him as an antagonist are not available (he has never publicly commented on the show) the original episode that started trouble is. "Trapped in the Closet" is available, fully uncensored, for Max subscribers to stream. But it might be worth picking up a copy of Season 9 on DVD or Blu-ray, because a streamer can remove something at any moment, and what a loss it would be to not see what Scientologists actually believe.